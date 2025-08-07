Vote: Who Are The Top Returning Alaska High School Defensive Backs for 2025?
As we continue previewing the top returning high school football players from across the country, we turn our attention to the top returning defensive backs in Alaska.
In a state that features run-heavy offenses, having reliable defensive backs is still crucial to a team's success on defense. These athletes who are nominated are keen on stopping the run, but they also have the play recognition and awareness to defend the pass when opportunities arise.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning high school defensive back in Alaska for 2025.
Voting will close on August 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are the nominations:
Caleb Cooke, Dimond
Cooke returns as one of the top defensive backs in the state after tallying 11 solo tackles, 42 total tackles, four pass breakups and six interceptions. He took back one interception for a 45-yard touchdown as well.
Nolan Beaty, Eagle River
Beaty finished the 2024 season with 31 solo tackles, 40 total tackles, one tackle for a loss and two quarterback hurries. He also forced two fumbles, recovered one fumble, deflected four pass and finished with five interceptions.
Bodie Van Leeuwen, Lathrop
Last season, Van Leeuwen finished with 17 solo tackles, 20 total tackles and one tackle for a loss. He also tallied three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Conner Zundel, Wasilla
Zundel was one of the top tacklers in the secondary in the entire state last season. He finished 2024 with 30 solo tackles, 74 total tackles and 13 tackles for a loss. Zundel also forced one fumble, recovered two fumbles, deflected eight passes and intercepted two passes.
Elijah Johnson, North Pole
Johnson finished last season with eight tackles, but he was a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks in defending the pass. He recorded eight pass breakups, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Michael Roschi, Eagle River
Roschi had a stellar season in 2024 from the free safety spot. He finished the year with 31 solo tackles, 39 total tackles and two tackles for a loss. Roschi also forced one fumble, deflected one pass and picked off two more, one of which went back for a touchdown.
Devonte Hall, Lathrop
Hall enters the 2025 season as one of the top junior defensive backs in the state. Last season, Hall finished with eight solo tackles, 14 total tackles, one forced fumble and three interceptions.
Jackson Reese, West Valley
Reese is your prototypical safety who provides vital support in the run game. In 2024, he finished with 11 solo tackles, 33 total tackles and one sack. His run-stopping ability from the back end will make it difficult for opposing offenses to run on West Valley this season.
Landon Drumm, South Anchorage
Drumm is also another safety that excels in stopping the run. In 2024, he finished with 41 solo tackles, 61 total tackles and one tackle for a loss. He also forced one fumble, deflected one pass and intercepted another.
Cayden Pili, Dimond
While Pili returns as arguably the best quarterback in the state, he also makes his mark on defense. Last season, he tallied 41 total tackles, two tackles for a loss, deflected one pass and intercepted one pass as well.
