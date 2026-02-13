Atlanta Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 13, 2026
There are 38 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Friday, February 13, including games featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on ourAtlanta Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Georgia's top teams as No. 4 Grayson hosts the Rockdale County Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 15 Dutchtown faces off against Banneker.
All game times and matchups:
Trinity Christian vs. Fayette County — 1:30 PM
Grovetown vs. Newton — 6:00 PM
North Cobb Christian vs. North Murray — 7:00 PM
East Hall vs. Monroe Area — 7:00 PM
Fannin County vs. Christian Heritage — 7:30 PM
Northgate vs. Morrow — 7:30 PM
McIntosh vs. Lovejoy — 7:30 PM
Newnan vs. Langston Hughes — 7:30 PM
Stephens County vs. Prince Avenue Christian — 7:30 PM
Mt. Zion vs. Bowdon — 7:30 PM
Heard County vs. Darlington — 7:30 PM
Athens Academy vs. Providence Christian Academy — 7:30 PM
Sandy Creek vs. Troup County — 7:30 PM
North Clayton vs. Riverdale — 7:30 PM
Stephenson vs. Mt. Zion — 7:30 PM
Dade County vs. Coosa — 7:30 PM
Mary Persons vs. Upson-Lee — 7:30 PM
Whitewater vs. LaGrange — 7:30 PM
Oconee County vs. Jefferson — 7:30 PM
Johnson vs. Greater Atlanta Christian — 7:30 PM
Rockdale County vs. Grayson — 7:30 PM
Douglass vs. Stone Mountain — 7:30 PM
Chattooga vs. Armuchee — 7:30 PM
Pickens vs. Dawson County — 7:30 PM
Franklin County vs. Hebron Christian Academy — 7:30 PM
West Hall vs. Cherokee Bluff — 7:30 PM
East Jackson vs. Hart County — 7:30 PM
Banneker vs. Dutchtown — 7:30 PM
Morgan County vs. Callaway — 7:30 PM
Loganville vs. Apalachee — 7:30 PM
Alcovy vs. Habersham Central — 7:30 PM
Oglethorpe County vs. Rabun County — 8:00 PM
Elbert County vs. Banks County — 8:30 PM
Clarke Central vs. Jackson County — 8:30 PM
Murray County vs. Ringgold — 8:30 PM
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe vs. Rockmart — 8:30 PM
North Hall vs. Chestatee — 8:30 PM
Coahulla Creek vs. Sonoraville — 8:30 PM
