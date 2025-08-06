Vote: Who Are The Top Returning Alaska High School Defensive Linemen for 2025?
Games have always been won and lost at the line of scrimmage, and that is no different in 2025. In the ever-changing world of football, the battle at the line remains one of the most important aspects of football at any level.
So, with that being said, today we take a look at the top returning defensive high school defensive linemen in Alaska for the 2025 season. In a state that features run-heavy offenses, having playmakers on the edge and run stoppers up the middle is just as crucial as having an efficient quarterback.
As we enter this season, these nominees displayed tremendous skills, composure and relentless effort in 2024, and it is almost certain that they will replicate this success this season. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning high school defensive linemen in Alaska for 2025.
Voting will close on August 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are the nominations:
Braden Ott, Eagle River
Ott returns as one of the top edge rushers after tallying 24 solo tackles, 41 total tackles and four tackles for a loss last season. He also recorded three sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Carter Guerin, South Anchorage
Last season, Guerin finished with 28 solo tackles, 54 total tackles and one tackle for a loss. He also tallied two sacks and one quarterback hurry.
Abraham Tauanuu, Dimond
As an anchor for the Lynx's defensive line last season, Tauanuu tallied 63 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks and three quarterback hurries last season. He also recovered two fumbles.
Noah Malone, Wasilla
In 2024, Malone finished with 34 total tackles, six tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries. As he spent another year developing his skills, hand placement and footwork, Malone should see his stats improve along the defensive line.
Hayden Lewellyn, North Pole
Lewellyn recorded 20 solo tackles, 34 total tackles and eight tackles for a loss. He also tallied 1.5 sacks and forced one fumble.
Sebastian Lynch, Lathrop
Lynch showed flashes of great play from the defensive line last season, and he hopes he can build upon that success this season. In 2024 he tallied 11 solo tackles, 13 total tackles and four tackles for a loss. He also recorded 1.5 sacks and recovered one fumble.
James Pearson, West Valley
Pearson had one of the top seasons as a sophomore in the state last season. He finished nine solo tackles and 48 total tackles. He also managed to get to the quarterback a handful of times registering 1.5 sacks on the season.
Zeddy Fanene, Lathrop
Fanene finished the 2024 season with 26 solo tackles, 40 total tackles, four tackles for a loss and recovered two fumbles.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.