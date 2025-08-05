Vote: Who Are The Top Returning Alaska High School Wide Receivers for 2025?
With just a matter of weeks until the 2025 high school football season begins in Alaska, it is time to focus on which wide receivers and tight ends will play a big part in their team's success this season.
The top returning receiver is Landon Drumm of South Anchorage who tallied nearly 1,000-yards receiving last season. After the success he displayed last season, he could very well eclipse the 1,000-yard mark this season. Meanwhile, Lathrop features a trio of pass catchers that combined for 14 touchdowns last season which makes the Malemutes' offense one of the most dangerous in the state this season.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the top returning Alaska high school wide receiver for 2025.
Voting will close on August 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are the nominations:
Wilson Lawson, Lathrop
Lawson was one of the top sophomore receivers in the state last season after catching 24 passes for 486 yards. He tallied six receiving touchdowns, averaged 20 yards per reception, and his longest reception went for 53-yards.
Landon Drumm, South Anchorage
Drumm had a superb season in 2024 that saw him catch 52 passes for 929 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged almost 18 yards per reception, and his longest reception went for 70-yards. Drumm also gained 90 yards on the ground on nine carries.
Landon Ritter, North Pole
Ritter was consistent throughout 2024 as he caught 29 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 14 yards per reception, and he also gained 49 yards on the ground on six carries.
Kaedon Saxton, Redington
Last season, Saxton recorded 20 receptions for 394 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged nearly 20 yards per reception, and his longest reception went for 71-yards. In his two best games combined statistically, Saxton caught nine passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns.
David Sanders, West Anchorage
Sanders caught 33 passes for 353 yards and four touchdowns last season. He averaged nearly 11 yards per reception, and his best game of the season came in the 21-20 win over Lathrop. In that game, Sanders caught 13 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
Jake Murdock, Redington
In limited action last season, Murdock caught 19 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 17 yards per reception, and his longest reception went for 59-yards. Murdock also rushed the ball eight times for 64 yards and one touchdown.
Elijah Johnson, Lathrop
Last season, Johnson caught 28 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 11 yards per reception, and his best game of the season came in the 43-20 win over Wasilla. In the victory, he caught four passes for 81 yards and one touchdown.
Luke Skinner, Lathrop
Skinner returns as one of the top tight ends in the state after finishing as the first team all-state tight end in 2024. Last season, Skinner caught 17 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns. He also finished with 430 all-purpose yards and six total touchdowns for the season.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.