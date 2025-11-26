Predicting the Winners: 2025 Michigan high school football state championships
The 2025 Michigan high school football state championships are this weekend, and High School on SI is predicting the winners of all eight games.
The first day of action at the MHSAA football state championships is Friday, Nov. 28, and the second day is slated for Sunday, Nov. 30. All games will be played at Ford Field in Detroit.
Division I
Cass Tech Technicians (13-0) vs Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (13-0)
Kickoff: Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
Prediction: Cass Tech 35, Detroit Catholic Central 27
Cass Tech is looking for back-to-back state titles, and its entering the 2025 final undefeated and on a roll. The Technicians have scored more than 40 points in eight of their last nine games, and their offense has some of the best skill players in the state. Cass Tech boasts nearly 30 players with college offers, including senior four-star ATH CJ Sadler (North Carolina commit) and sophomore five-star QB Donald Tabron II (uncommitted).
The Shamrocks are led by senior WR Samson Gash (Michigan State commit) and senior OG/DT Benjamin Eziuka (Penn State commit). Detroit Catholic Central will also have a chip on its shoulder, as it fell to Cass Tech in the 2024 state semifinals. However, Cass Tech seems to be a machine at this point in the season, and it will have the best player on the field in Sadler.
Division II
Orchard Lake St. Mary's Eaglets (10-2) vs Dexter Dreadnaughts (12-1)
Kickoff: Nov. 28 at 7:00 p.m.
Prediction: Dexter 35, Orchard Lake St. Mary's 24
Dexter is led by the senior duo of WR Cole Novara and QB Cooper Arnedt. Novara broke Michigan single-season records for receptions (118), receiving yards (2,098) and receiving touchdowns (28) this season. Arnedt could break two different records in the state title game: single-season passing yards (4,433) and single-season passing touchdowns (56). The Dreadnaughts also have a solid running game, with senior Toledo commit Nathan Gersh leading the charge out of the backfield.
If any team could slow down the passing attack of Dexter, it may be Orchard Lake St. Mary's. The Eaglets have several defensive backs committed to play college football, most notably senior RB/S Camari Patterson (Western Michigan commit). Even so, the Dreadnaughts have scored at least 34 points in every game this season, and I expect them to do so again en route to a state title.
Division III
Mount Pleasant Oilers (13-0) vs Dewitt Panthers (13-0)
Kickoff: Nov. 30 at 12:30 p.m.
Prediction: Dewitt 28, Mount Pleasant 17
The Panthers have two Central Michigan commits on the defensive perimeter in senior WR/CB Jadon Bender and senior RB/CB Traverse Moore, and I expect it to be a challenge for Mount Pleasant to move the ball consistently. Dewitt has won nine games in a row by at least 21 points, and although that streak may come to an end, I expect them to come out with the win.
Division 4
Hudsonville Unity Christian Crusaders (12-1) vs Dearborn Divine Child Falcons (12-1)
Kickoff: Nov. 28 at 12:30 p.m.
Prediction: Dearborn Divine Child 42, Hudsonville Unity Christian 27
Hudsonville Unity Christian has allowed nearly 100 points in its last four games. On the other side, Dearborn Divine Child is giving up just 6.6 points per game over its previous three contests. The Falcons are also coming off a win over the defending Division 4 champions, and they have a running back headed for the Big Ten in Marcello Vitti (Iowa commit). The Falcons will likely be too much for Hudsonville Unity Christian.
Division 5
Grand Rapids West Catholic Falcons (12-1) vs Pontiac Notre Dame Prep Fighting Irish (11-2)
Kickoff: Nov. 30 at 4:00 p.m.
Prediction: Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 31, Grand Rapids West Catholic 21
The Fighting Irish have won ten games in a row, and their offense is firing on all cylinders. I expect them to be ahead for most, if not all of this game en route to a victory.
Division 6
Kingsley Stags (11-2) vs Jackson Lumen Christi Titans (10-3)
Kickoff: Nov. 28 at 4:00 p.m.
Prediction: Jackson Lumen Christi 24, Kingsley 17
The Titans lost three of their first five games, but they came against teams either from a different state or a higher division, and have since been on a tear. Kingsley hasn't topped 20 points in either of its past two games, and the offense of Jackson Lumen Christi will likely be too much to keep up with.
Division 7
Menominee Maroons (13-0) vs Schoolcraft Eagles (11-2)
Kickoff: Nov. 30 at 9:30 a.m.
Prediction: Menominee 31, Schoolcraft 28
Menominee escaped with a 32-28 win over Pewamo-Westphalia in the semifinals, marking its first win by less than ten this season. Schoolcraft should be able to give the Maroons a battle, but I expect their undefeated season will remain in tact.
Division 8
Harbor Beach Pirates (13-0) vs Hudson Tigers (13-0)
Kickoff: Nov. 28 at 9:30 a.m.
Prediction: Harbor Beach 38, Hudson 34
Each of these teams has been scoring almost at will during the playoffs. However, Harbor Beach has yet to allow an opponent to score more than 15 points over its last four games. It likely won't continue in the state final, but I expect the Pirates defense to do enough for the win.