Algona’s Alex Manske, Iowa State recruit, suffers season ending injury
The news coming out of Algona is not one anybody wanted to hear.
Iowa State University commit Alex Manske will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury this past Friday night in a loss to Humboldt.
Manske, a senior and one of the top quarterback recruits in the country, confirmed the news on social media, Tuesday evening.
“I’m disappointed to announce due to an UCL injury in my arm that requires surgery I will miss the remainder of my senior football season,” Manske wrote. “I’m excited to support and help my teammates in every way possible the rest of the season.
“I look forward to making a full recovery and continuing my football career at Iowa State. Thanks to everyone for all the support and prayers.”
UCL injuries are most common among baseball pitchers and surgery is often required for a full recovery. The procedure is commonly known as Tommy John surgery, named in honor of a former major league pitcher. John was the first player to have the surgery to repair the once career-ending injury and return to pitch.
Manske was replaced by his younger brother, Nathan, vs. the Wildcats. His older brother, Tyler, helped Algona reach the Class 3A state semifinals his sophomore season.
A three-time all-state selection, Alex Manske committed to the Cyclones over offers from Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas State among others. He finishes his senior season with 1,456 yards passing and 18 touchdowns against no interceptions.
Manske completed almost 69 percent of his passes and also ran for 319 yards with eight more touchdowns. He has also been a key member of the defense, recording 17 tackles.