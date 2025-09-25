Clear Lake’s Jaxson McIntire Continues to Pick Opposing Defenses Apart
Lions are 4-0 heading into big game with Independence this Friday
The growth Jaxson McIntire has shown over the past two seasons on the football field is quite evident.
McIntire, a junior at Clear Lake High School, has the Lions riding high at 4-0 as they prepare to begin Class 3A district play this Friday night vs. Independence. This will be a marquee matchup for the week between McIntire and Christopher Meyer of Independence.
Iowa State First to Offer Jaxson McIntire in 2023
Back in November 2023 after his freshman season on the gridiron, McIntire picked up his first Division I offer. It came from Iowa State and Matt Campbell.
“After a great talk with (Campbell), I’m proud to receive my first D1 offer from (Iowa State),” McIntire wrote on social media. “I can’t wait to get back with my team and continue to get better. Thank you.”
Jaxson McIntire is Elite Dual-Threat Quarterback
McIntire threw an interception as a ninth-grader among his three pass attempts, but showed the kind of dual-threat ability that makes him elite by rushing for 97 yards and a score. As he has the last two years, McIntire also found the field on defense.
McIntire also ran for 479 yards and two scores while making 31 tackles with an interception.
This season he has completed a precise 49 of 63 for 703 yards and six touchdowns, adding 196 yards and five rushing touchdowns through four games. McIntire is also back on defense for the Lions, who are outscoring opponents 40-7, including a 23-7 revenge win vs. Humboldt.
District Slate will Test Clear Lake
The run to the postseason will be a stern one for the Lions, as the district includes both Independence this week and West Delaware to close out the regular season.
Between those two games, Clear Lake faces Benton, Iowa Falls-Alden and Charles City.
While they lost Thomas Meyer to the Iowa Hawkeyes, McIntire has several weapons to work with including Kolby Hodnefield, Sam Dodge and Trevor Theobald.
Hodnefield, a state track champion in the sprint events at South Hamilton last year, joined the program over the summer. He has 267 yards receiving and four TDs on 19 receptions while rushing for 204 yards and another score.
Dodge has 176 yards rushing with six TDs, adding 58 yards receiving, as Theobald has 194 yards on 11 catches.