Top Iowa Prep Football Prospects Take In CyHawk Game
According to a report by Cyclone Alert, several of the top Iowa high school football prospects in the state were on hand for the recent CyHawk Game held in Ames at Jack Trice Stadium.
Those who were there watched as Iowa State topped rival Iowa for the second consecutive year on a winning field goal by Dubuque Senior High School graduate Kyle Konrardy.
Among those listed as being in attendance were Landon Blum from Woodbine, Isaiah Hansen of Newton, Carter Barrett from Dowling Catholic, Kason Clayborne of Sioux City East, Braylon Bingham of Pleasantville, Neil James from Iowa City West and Will Slagle of Grinnell
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell has really built a strong rapport within the state. He has signed players like running back Abu Sama III out of Southeast Polk, defensive back Jamison Patton from Ankeny and Algona quarterback Alex Manske in recent classes.
Some of Iowa's Best Prep Football Players are on Iowa State's Radar
Blum, who 247Sports grades as a four-star wide receiver prospect, said that he “liked how (the Cyclones) utilized their receiving options” during the game vs. Iowa. He has eight receptions for 131 yards and three touchdowns to date for Woodbine.
Like Blum, Hansen has received an offer from Iowa State. The Class of 2027 running back has 306 yards and three touchdowns on 40 attempts, averaging almost eight yards per carry.
Barrett, an imposing 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman, received a scholarship offer from Alabama this past summer. He has helped the Dowling Catholic offense record over 400 yards passing and 263 yards on the ground through two games this fall.
Current Iowa State commit Jeffery Roberts is a teammate of Barrett’s with the Maroons. He has 11 receptions for 218 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Bingham is off to an excellent start, throwing for 340 yards and rushing for another 356 with six total touchdowns. He also has 20 tackles on defense.
Clayborne is a junior linebacker and James a junior defensive back. Slagle is recovering from foot surgery.