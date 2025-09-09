High School

Dubuque Senior Grad, Iowa State Kicker Earns National Honors

Kyle Konrardy hit the game-winning field goal for Iowa State vs. Iowa for second straight year

Iowa State Cyclones' kicker Kyle Konrardy (97) celebrates with team after a game winning field goal against Iowa during the fourth quarter in the Cy-Hawk football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa
Kyle Konrardy is automatic when it comes to making game-winning field goals for the Iowa State football team vs. in-state rival Iowa.

For the second consecutive season, the Dubuque Senior High School graduate scored the winning points as the Cyclones clipped the Hawkeyes, 16-13 in Ames this past Saturday. Last year, Konrardy also hit the game-winner in a victory vs. Iowa.

For his honors, Konrardy was named the Burlsworth Trophy Walk-On of the Week while also claiming the Lou Groza Award “Star of the Week.”

Kyle Konrardy Stands as Only FBS Kicker with Multiple 50-Yard Makes

Konrardy sank a 54-yard field goal with just under two minutes to go to put the Cyclones ahead. It marked the exact same distance as his winner vs. Iowa in 2024. He has been tabbed the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week twice now, as his first honor came on the heels of sinking a 63-yard field goal vs. South Dakota.

That 64-yard make stands as the longest of the season so far. The Dubuque native is the only FBS kicker with two field goals over 50 yards on the season.

Konrardy was 3-for-3 for the Cyclones vs. the Hawkeyes, who return to action Saturday at Arkansas State. Iowa State is currently ranked No. 14 in the nation.

In high school, Konrardy made 8 of 10 field goal attempts, including a 52-yarder for Dubuque Senior. He was also 22-for-23 on extra-point tries in earning first team all-state honors in Class 5A.

