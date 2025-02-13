Extended look at 7Ks from Brett Crossland’s (‘25, AZ) three shutout innings last Saturday. Low effort outing, not working 100%. Lived low 9s, T94 (3). Used the full mix. Went to the SL a bunch at 78-80 (~2500). Mixed in his slurvy CB and got a couple whiffs with his upper 70s CH… pic.twitter.com/ufay0frD0L