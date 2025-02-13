10 Arizona High School Baseball Prospects to Watch for the 2025 MLB Draft
The state of Arizona boasts some of the nation's most elite high school baseball talent each season and this year is no exception. Here are 10 of the top high school prospects from The Grand Canyon State that could be picked in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.
1. Brett Crossland, Tempe (Corona Del Sol HS)
A 6-foot-5, 240-pound righthander with a fastball that can touch 100 MPH, Crossland overwhelmed hitters during the 2024 season, totaling 94 strikeouts in just 56.1 innings while limiting opposing batters to a .193 average against.
Crossland's heater is his main weapon for now, but pro scouts also view the 18-year-old's secondary pitches as solid offerings with good potential for growth.
Crossland made news this offseason when he transferred from Mountain Pointe High to Corona Del Sol, where the University of Texas signee will team up four other Division I signees.
2. Boston Kellner, Chandler (Hamilton HS)
An infield prospect, Kellner collected more extra-base hits (26) -12 HRs, 14 doubles - than strikeouts (16) last season for Hamilton High School while hitting .462 with a .557 on base percentage.
The potential five-tool prospect has been timed at 6.59 in the 60-yard dash and registered an exit velocity off the bat of 105 MPH. The MLB average is 88 MPH.
Kellner moved to Arizona from Colorado and originally was committed to Louisville, but has since flipped to Texas A&M.
3. Jack Lafflam, Phoenix (Brophy College Prep)
A lanky 6-foot-5, 175-pound right-handed pitcher, Lafflam's fastball can flirt with the upper-to-mid 90s and he features a pair of swing-and-miss breaking balls, too.
He made nine starts for Brophy Prep in 2024, finishing 5-0 with a 1.50 ERA while leading the Broncos to the state semifinals.
Lafflam is staying home to play for the University of Arizona if he doesn't sign professionally.
4. Caleb Danzeisen, Chandler (Valley Christian School)
A University of Arizona signee, Danzeisen has good speed (7.1 60-yard dash) and a strong arm to go with his 6-foot-2, 215-pound frame. The left-handed hitter in three years has compiled some gaudy stats: a .464 average with 100 runs scored, 28 doubles, 12 triples, 16 home runs, and 117 RBI for Valley Christian, the reigning 3A state champions.
5. Zane Burns, Tempe (Corona Del Sol)
Burns will team up with Crossland to form a formidable one-two punch on the mound for Corona Del Sol. The 6-foot righthander can touch the low 90s with his fastball and has a mix of offspeed pitches to keep hitters off balance.
Burns only pitched for part of the 2024 season, but made his mark with a 3-1 record and a 2.04 ERA while leading Corona Del Sol on a deep playoff run.
He has signed with Oklahoma State.
6. Braden Watson, Peoria (Liberty High School)
Watson is a jack-of-all-trades prospect with big upside as a hitter and the potential to play multiple positions at the next level, including catcher. The 6-foot-4, 210 pound righthander recorded an exit velocity of 101.9 MPH last summer.
He initially made a verbal commitment to Hawaii but will instead attend UC-Santa Barbara.
7. Joe Forbes, Glendale (Mountain Ridge)
A consummate catcher, Forbes manages games behind the plate with wisdom and maturity beyond his years and has a strong arm to keep potential base stealers in check.
Forbes can hit, too. Last spring, he blasted two home runs with a .396 average for Mountain Ridge.
Forbes will attend the University of Arizona, where his brother, Jackson, is a freshman for the Wildcats.
8. Hagen Wright, Mesa (Red Mountain)
Simply put, Wright is one of the best pure hitters in the country, and at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, his potential as a power hitter to all fields is off the charts.
He can play either corner outfield spot but could project as a right fielder because of his strong arm.
Wright, who blasted nine home runs during the 2023 prep season, committed to Arizona State before his freshman year of high school.
9. Jaiden Lo Re, Tempe, (Corona Del Sol)
Lo Re is a slicking-fielding spark plug who can play shortstop, second base or catcher. At the plate, he's a contact hitter who struck out just six times during the 2023 season while connecting for two home runs and seven doubles.
Lo Re turned down offers from Georgia, Oregon, Duke, Arizona and Arizona State to attend BYU.
10. Andrew Jacobs, Glendale (Mountain Ridge)
A slender, 6-foot-2, 175-pound righthander, Jacobs has topped out at 92 MPH on the mound, but his best days are almost certainly ahead of him.
He participated in the 2024 Area Code Games with the Cincinnati Reds and was a 2023 and 2024 Perfect Game Underclass All-American selection.
Jacobs has signed with the University of Arizona.
