A Pair of Mesa District Alums Taking Over Major College Hoops Programs

The city of Mesa has been in the spotlight the last week, and for good reason.

Westwood Grad Randy Bennett Takes Over at Arizona State

On March 23, Arizona State University announced it had hired Randy Bennett as its next head basketball coach, replacing Bobby Hurley after 11 seasons. Tempe is close to home for Bennett, who graduated from Westwood High School in 1980.

Bennett previously coached Saint Mary's College in California, a West Coast Conference power that is routinely in the NCAA Tournament. Bennett, who led the Gaels for 25 years, played basketball at Westwood and later went on to play for his father, Tom, at Mesa Community College. Tom Bennett led the Firebirds basketball program for 19 years.

Mickey McConnell Will Take Over for Bennett at St. Mary's

Taking over for Bennett at Saint Mary's was another Mesa district alum: Mickey McConnell.

February 10, 2011; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Mickey McConnell (32) rests during the second half against the Santa Clara Broncos at the Leavey Center. The Gaels defeated the Broncos 65-59. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

McConnell is a 2007 graduate of Dobson High School, who later went on to play for Bennett at Saint Mary's. As a junior he was named to the First Team All-WCC honoree. As a senior he was the WCC Player of the Year.

McConnell went on to play professionally in Europe for eight years before returning to coach under Bennett at Saint Mary's in 2019. Mike Matoso, the Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at Saint Mary's, said in a press release the school knew McConnell was the best fit to take over the Gaels program.

“We have known for several years now that Mickey would be the perfect fit to lead our men’s basketball program and continue the success this program has achieved, while beginning a new and exciting era,” Matoso said. “We couldn’t be more thankful and grateful for everything Coach Bennett has done for Saint Mary’s. We have been in coordination with Randy for years on how to continue this success if he were to leave. We have and will continue to fund and support this program at a very high level and provide all the resources for Mickey to succeed in this role.”

McConnell, in the press release, said it was an honor to lead his alma mater.

“This is a special place to me and my family and I’m honored to have the support and trust from President Roger Thompson and Athletic Director Mike Matoso to lead the Saint Mary’s basketball program,” McConnell said. “None of us would be in this position without Coach Bennett and all he has done over the years. He took the program from 2-27 to 5 straight NCAA tournaments and 4 straight league titles. Everything he has done has been to put the program first and get it onto the National stage. I can’t thank him enough for being such a strong leader and mentor to me.”

Local Stars in High School

McConnell was a star for the Dobson High School basketball program. As a senior in 2007, he led the Mustangs to be the No. 4 seed in the 5A Division I playoffs. They advanced to the quarterfinals before falling to a St. Mary's team that made a run to the title game and finished as the runner-up that season.

Dobson made the postseason all four years of McConnell's high school career. During his sophomore season in 2005, the Mustangs went to the semifinals before falling short of making it to the title game.

Similarly, Bennett starred for Westwood in the late 1970s and into 1980. As a senior, he was dubbed the "hero" against rival Mountain View.

He now returns to the Valley to take over a struggling Arizona State program that has routinely fallen short of expectations.

“It was going to take a special situation for us to leave Saint Mary’s, and I am energized, driven, and focused on taking over Sun Devil Basketball, a program I am very familiar with and grew up watching," Bennett said in a press release after he was hired by Arizona State.

"We are in the best basketball conference in the nation and I look forward to the opportunity and am excited to meet everyone who wants to help this program reach our goals in the new landscape. My staff and I will be ready for the challenge.”