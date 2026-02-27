AIA Upholds Coolidge Probation, Bears Officially Out of 3A Conference Playoffs
The Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board has voted to uphold the probation placed on Coolidge High School's athletic programs following claims of racial comments and other discriminatory action against Chinle High School players during a 3A Conference playoff basketball game Friday, Feb. 20.
The vote came Thursday during an emergency appeals hearing. Coolidge submitted the appeal shortly after learning of the AIA's decision to place the program on probation Wednesday, Feb. 25.
The probation status for Coolidge affects all programs, not just boys basketball where the alleged racial comments occurred, and deems all ineligible for postseason play effective immediately. In a statement released Thursday following the vote, the AIA said it will revisit Coolidge's probation status during the Executive Board's regularly scheduled meeting April 20.
"At an emergency appeals hearing on Thursday, the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Executive Board voted to uphold the 'Probation' status for Coolidge High School’s athletic department, which impacts all athletic teams," the statement read. "Also in its vote, the Executive Board agreed to revisit the school’s 'Probation' status at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, April 20.
"Coolidge will follow a corrective action plan that AIA administration will monitor between now and the April meeting."
Fans Accused of Directing Racial Slurs, Spitting at Opposing Players
Coolidge's postseason ban and probation status stems from reports of racially motivated statements made toward Chinle High School players. Many alleged some Coolidge fans spit on players, too.
AIA Executive Director Jim Dean said the investigation included reviewing a live feed of the game posted to YouTube. The replay of the game remains on YouTube as of Thursday evening.
“We will not tolerate any type of racial or discriminatory behavior,” Dean said via The Arizona Republic earlier in the week. “There is no place in this world for the allegations that were made, if they're true.”
According to Arizona State Rep. Myron Tsosie, D-Chinle, Chinle players were “taunted, called racially abusive names and spit on.”
Tsosie, who represents Chinle in the heart of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, was one of many individuals who filed complaints to the AIA. He said he had gathered video evidence from spectators.
“Our students and fans should not have to endure this kind of behavior and be made to feel unsafe at what is supposed to be a fun, exciting and positive experience,” Tsosie said in a statement released Saturday, Feb. 21.
In a letter shared Wednesday, Coolidge Superintendent Dawn Dee Hodge said school district representatives attended a meeting with the AIA Executive Board to discuss the allegations. Hodge said school officials disagreed the game was "out of control," as the AIA described it in its investigation.
State Senator T.J. Shope, a native of Coolidge, sent a letter to Dean late Wednesday evening.
It has come to my attention via numerous reports in both traditional media and social media that my hometown, my constituents and my alma mater, are being villainized in a relentless torrent of negativity and half-truths, at best. In the leadup, during, and after a recent playoff basketball game featuring Chinle High School and Coolidge High School, there were incidents between fans of the two schools that have now been inflamed by people who have an agenda, and even a legislative colleague who should know better, and who wasn't even at the game in question.
I have lived in Coolidge my entire life, my father was the mayor of Coolidge for 16 years, is a current councilman and was the Voice of the Coolidge Bears on radio/TV/and Public Address for nearly 50 years. We operated a grocery business for three generations over the course of 75 years in this community that we love. Growing up in Coolidge meant growing up in one of Arizona's most diverse communities and I wouldn't trade the opportunity to grow up there and now represent the community first as a school board member in CUSD for a dozen years and as their State Representative and now as their State Senator for over 14 years. I have stood by and witnessed my community, and my home, be portrayed in a way that has zero basis in reality.
Full disclosure, I was not at the game in question, but I have spoken to several community leaders who were, including my constituents from the Gila River Indian Community, who paint a very different picture than the one portrayed in the media. I urge you to speak to members of my community like I have over the last several days who were at the game and have been victims of a relentless avalanche of selectively edited social media videos provided to an ever-eager media to portray my community into something that it's not. I urge you to do your homework the same way I have to daily here at the legislature before I make decisions that will impact people's lives and, in this case, the lives of young men in my community.
Snowflake Moves On to 3A State Championship Game
Coolidge's forced exit from the 3A Conference playoffs allowed Snowflake, the No. 10 seed in the tournament, to automatically advance to Saturday's state title game at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
The Lobos will face the winner of the other semifinal game between No. 4 Seton Catholic and No. 1 Palo Verde Magnet, scheduled 9 a.m. Friday.