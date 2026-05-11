Arizona (AIA) High School Baseball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 11
The 2026 Arizona high school baseball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has brackets with matchups and schedules for all six classifications.
The next rounds continue on May 11.
The playoffs will culminate in the state championships on May 16 -19 at HoHoKam Stadium.
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)
Semifinals - May 15
No. 1 Hayden vs. No. 4 Williams
No. 2 Mogollon vs. No. 3 Ray
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Semifinals - May 15
No. 1 Scottsdale Christian Academy vs. No. 4 Phoenix Christian
No. 3 San Tan Charter vs. No. 7 Benson
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Semifinals - May 12
No. 1 Valley Christian vs. No. 13 Kingman
No. 2 Yuma Catholic vs. No. 3 Northwest Christian
CLASS 4A FINAL FOUR BRACKET
Semifinal - May 13
No. 9 Ironwood Ridge vs. No. 4 Saguaro
No. 7 cactus Shadows vs. No. 2 American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North
CLASS 5A POOL A BRACKET
Semifinal - May 13
No. 1 Canyon del Oro vs. TBD
Elimination Bracket - May 11
No. 4 Arizona College Prep vs. No. 5 Canyon View
CLASS 5A POOL B BRACKET
Semifinal - May 13
No. 11 Horizon vs. TBD
Elimination Bracket - May 11
No. 3 Notre Dame Prep vs. No. 2 Catalina Foothills
CLASS 6A POOL A BRACKET
Semifinal - May 15
No. 4 Corona del Sol vs. TBD
Elimination Bracket - May 12
No. 1 Queen Creek vs. No. 9 Red Mountain
CLASS 6A POOL B BRACKET
Semifinal - May 15
No. 3 Hamilton vs. TBD
Elimination Bracket - May 12
No. 2 Casteel vs. No. 10 O'Connor
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Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.