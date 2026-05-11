Skip to main content
High School

Arizona (AIA) High School Baseball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 11

See every matchup from all classifications throughout the Arizona high school baseball state tournament
Brady Twombly|
Pitcher Rusty Nelson (19) of the Casteel Colts throws with runners on first and third during a playoff game at Tempe Diablo Stadium on May 5, 2026, in Tempe.
Pitcher Rusty Nelson (19) of the Casteel Colts throws with runners on first and third during a playoff game at Tempe Diablo Stadium on May 5, 2026, in Tempe. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Arizona high school baseball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has brackets with matchups and schedules for all six classifications.

The next rounds continue on May 11.

The playoffs will culminate in the state championships on May 16 -19 at HoHoKam Stadium.

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)

Semifinals - May 15

No. 1 Hayden vs. No. 4 Williams

No. 2 Mogollon vs. No. 3 Ray

CLASS 2A BRACKET

Semifinals - May 15

No. 1 Scottsdale Christian Academy vs. No. 4 Phoenix Christian

No. 3 San Tan Charter vs. No. 7 Benson

CLASS 3A BRACKET

Semifinals - May 12

No. 1 Valley Christian vs. No. 13 Kingman

No. 2 Yuma Catholic vs. No. 3 Northwest Christian

CLASS 4A FINAL FOUR BRACKET

Semifinal - May 13

No. 9 Ironwood Ridge vs. No. 4 Saguaro

No. 7 cactus Shadows vs. No. 2 American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North

CLASS 5A POOL A BRACKET

Semifinal - May 13

No. 1 Canyon del Oro vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 11

No. 4 Arizona College Prep vs. No. 5 Canyon View

CLASS 5A POOL B BRACKET

Semifinal - May 13

No. 11 Horizon vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 11

No. 3 Notre Dame Prep vs. No. 2 Catalina Foothills

CLASS 6A POOL A BRACKET

Semifinal - May 15

No. 4 Corona del Sol vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 12

No. 1 Queen Creek vs. No. 9 Red Mountain

CLASS 6A POOL B BRACKET

Semifinal - May 15

No. 3 Hamilton vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 12

No. 2 Casteel vs. No. 10 O'Connor

More Coverage from High School on SI

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Arizona