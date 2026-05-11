Arizona (AIA) High School Baseball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 11

The 2026 Arizona high school baseball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has brackets with matchups and schedules for all six classifications.

The next rounds continue on May 11.

The playoffs will culminate in the state championships on May 16 -19 at HoHoKam Stadium.

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)

Semifinals - May 15

No. 1 Hayden vs. No. 4 Williams

No. 2 Mogollon vs. No. 3 Ray

Semifinals - May 15

No. 1 Scottsdale Christian Academy vs. No. 4 Phoenix Christian

No. 3 San Tan Charter vs. No. 7 Benson

Semifinals - May 12

No. 1 Valley Christian vs. No. 13 Kingman

No. 2 Yuma Catholic vs. No. 3 Northwest Christian

Semifinal - May 13

No. 9 Ironwood Ridge vs. No. 4 Saguaro

No. 7 cactus Shadows vs. No. 2 American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North

Semifinal - May 13

No. 1 Canyon del Oro vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 11

No. 4 Arizona College Prep vs. No. 5 Canyon View

Semifinal - May 13

No. 11 Horizon vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 11

No. 3 Notre Dame Prep vs. No. 2 Catalina Foothills

Semifinal - May 15

No. 4 Corona del Sol vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 12

No. 1 Queen Creek vs. No. 9 Red Mountain

Semifinal - May 15

No. 3 Hamilton vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 12

No. 2 Casteel vs. No. 10 O'Connor

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