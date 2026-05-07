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Arizona (AIA) High School Baseball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 7

See every matchup from all classifications throughout the Arizona high school baseball state tournament
Brady Twombly|
Evan Hedlund (6) of the Casteel Colts pitches against Sandra Day O’Connor in a 6A playoff game at Tempe Diablo Stadium on May 5, 2026, in Tempe.
Evan Hedlund (6) of the Casteel Colts pitches against Sandra Day O’Connor in a 6A playoff game at Tempe Diablo Stadium on May 5, 2026, in Tempe. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Arizona high school baseball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has brackets with matchups and schedules for all six classifications.

The next rounds continue on May 7.

The playoffs will culminate in the state championships on May 16 -19 at HoHoKam Stadium.

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)

Quarterfinals - May 9

No. 1 Hayden vs. No. 8 Desert Heights Prep

No. 4 Williams vs. No. 12 Superior

No. 3 Ray vs. No. 6 Bagdad

No. 2 Mogollon vs. No. 10 Anthem Prep

CLASS 2A BRACKET

Round 1 - May 8

No. 1 Scottsdale Christian Academy vs. No. 16 Northland Prep Academy

No. 8 Wickenburg vs. No. 9 Chandler Prep

No. 5 Horizon Honors vs. No. 12 Fountain Hills

No. 4 Phoenix Christian vs. No. 13 Willcox -

No. 3 San Tan Charter vs. No. 14 Glendale Prep Academy

No. 6 Bisbee vs. No. 11 Phoenix Country Day

No. 7 Benson vs. No. 10 Santa Cruz Valley

No. 2 Round Valley vs. No. 15 Pima

CLASS 3A BRACKET

Quarterfinals - May 9

No. 1 Valley Christian vs. No. 9 Benjamin Franklin

No. 12 Kingman vs. No. 13 American Leadership Academy - West Foothills

No. 3 Northwest Christian vs. No. 6 Show Low

No. 2 Yuma Catholic vs. No. 7 Tanque Verde

CLASS 4A POOL A BRACKET

Semifinal - May 13

No. 9 Ironwood Ridge vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 9

No. 1 Crimson vs. No. 4 Saguaro

CLASS 4A POOL B BRACKET

Semifinal - May 13

No. 7 Cactus Shadows vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 9

No. 2 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 3 ALA - Gilbert North

CLASS 5A POOL A BRACKET

Round 3A - May 7

No. 1 Canyon del Oro vs. No. 5 Canyon View

Elimination Bracket - May 7

No. 4 Arizona College Prep vs. No. 8 Desert Mountain

CLASS 5A POOL B BRACKET

Round 3B - May 7

No. 2 Catalina Foothills vs. No. 11 Horizon

Elimination Bracket - May 7

No. 3 Notre Dame Prep vs. No. 14 Chaparral

CLASS 6A POOL A BRACKET

Round 3A - May 9

No. 4 Corona del Sol vs. No. 9 Red Mountain

Elimination Bracket - May 7

No. 1 Queen Creek vs. No. 12 Millennium

No. 5 Brophy Prep vs. No. 8 Desert Vista

CLASS 6A POOL B BRACKET

Round 3B - May 9

No. 3 Hamilton vs. No. 10 O'Connor

Elimination Bracket - May 7

No. 2 Casteel vs. No. 6 Chandler

No. 11 Kofa vs. No. 15 Desert Ridge

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Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

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