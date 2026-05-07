Arizona (AIA) High School Baseball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 7
The 2026 Arizona high school baseball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has brackets with matchups and schedules for all six classifications.
The next rounds continue on May 7.
The playoffs will culminate in the state championships on May 16 -19 at HoHoKam Stadium.
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)
Quarterfinals - May 9
No. 1 Hayden vs. No. 8 Desert Heights Prep
No. 4 Williams vs. No. 12 Superior
No. 3 Ray vs. No. 6 Bagdad
No. 2 Mogollon vs. No. 10 Anthem Prep
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Round 1 - May 8
No. 1 Scottsdale Christian Academy vs. No. 16 Northland Prep Academy
No. 8 Wickenburg vs. No. 9 Chandler Prep
No. 5 Horizon Honors vs. No. 12 Fountain Hills
No. 4 Phoenix Christian vs. No. 13 Willcox -
No. 3 San Tan Charter vs. No. 14 Glendale Prep Academy
No. 6 Bisbee vs. No. 11 Phoenix Country Day
No. 7 Benson vs. No. 10 Santa Cruz Valley
No. 2 Round Valley vs. No. 15 Pima
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Quarterfinals - May 9
No. 1 Valley Christian vs. No. 9 Benjamin Franklin
No. 12 Kingman vs. No. 13 American Leadership Academy - West Foothills
No. 3 Northwest Christian vs. No. 6 Show Low
No. 2 Yuma Catholic vs. No. 7 Tanque Verde
CLASS 4A POOL A BRACKET
Semifinal - May 13
No. 9 Ironwood Ridge vs. TBD
Elimination Bracket - May 9
No. 1 Crimson vs. No. 4 Saguaro
CLASS 4A POOL B BRACKET
Semifinal - May 13
No. 7 Cactus Shadows vs. TBD
Elimination Bracket - May 9
No. 2 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 3 ALA - Gilbert North
CLASS 5A POOL A BRACKET
Round 3A - May 7
No. 1 Canyon del Oro vs. No. 5 Canyon View
Elimination Bracket - May 7
No. 4 Arizona College Prep vs. No. 8 Desert Mountain
CLASS 5A POOL B BRACKET
Round 3B - May 7
No. 2 Catalina Foothills vs. No. 11 Horizon
Elimination Bracket - May 7
No. 3 Notre Dame Prep vs. No. 14 Chaparral
CLASS 6A POOL A BRACKET
Round 3A - May 9
No. 4 Corona del Sol vs. No. 9 Red Mountain
Elimination Bracket - May 7
No. 1 Queen Creek vs. No. 12 Millennium
No. 5 Brophy Prep vs. No. 8 Desert Vista
CLASS 6A POOL B BRACKET
Round 3B - May 9
No. 3 Hamilton vs. No. 10 O'Connor
Elimination Bracket - May 7
No. 2 Casteel vs. No. 6 Chandler
No. 11 Kofa vs. No. 15 Desert Ridge
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Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.