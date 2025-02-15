High School

Arizona (AIA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/15/2025)

High School on SI has brackets for every division in Arizona high school boys basketball; 3 of the 8 have already started playing; Check back for updates and play Pick 'Ems. I'ts fun and free.

Mitch Stephens

Rider Portela of Sunnyslope (Phoenix), takes a jump shot in front of a De La Salle defender during the 27th MLK Classic. The Vikings have probably played the toughest schedule in Arizona and should compete in the Open Division despite a 17-8 record.
Rider Portela of Sunnyslope (Phoenix), takes a jump shot in front of a De La Salle defender during the 27th MLK Classic. The Vikings have probably played the toughest schedule in Arizona and should compete in the Open Division despite a 17-8 record. / Photo by Dennis Lee

The Arizona (AIA) High School boys basketball playoffs are underway in three of the eight brackets.

AIA 1A Boys basketball bracket

The 1A games got going on Feb. 14 with top seed Seligman posting a 97-71 win over Red Mesa. All the top seeds were victorious with only one close upset as ninth seed Desert Heights edged 16th seed El Capitan, 57-55.

Other play-in winners were No. 11 Baboquivari, No. 10 Hayden, No. 8 Williams, No. 7 cicero Prep Academy, No. 6 The Gregory School, No. 5 St. Joseph City and No. 4 Anthem Prep.

The next round of games are Tuesday.

AIA 2A boys basketball bracket

There were three upsets in the play-in round of the 2A bracket, the biggest being No. 22 St. Johns upended No. 9 Scottsdale Christian Academy, 67-64. The others were No. 18 Phoenix Christian take out No. 13 Northland Prep Academy, 61-38 and No. 20 Kingman Academy defeating No. 11 San Carlos, 66-55.

Other play in winners were No. 7 Fountain Hills, No. 8 Morenci, No. 10 Camp Verde, No. 12 Desert Christian, No. 14 Horizon Honors and No. 15 Veritas Prep, edging No. 16 Glendale Prep Academy, 55-54. Thext round games are Tuesday.

AIA Copper Class basketball bracket

They've already played two rounds of the Copper Class.

The four favorites won quarterfinal games as No. 1 Valley Christian upended No. 8 North Valley Christian, 82-48; No. 5 Yuma Catholic beat No. 13 American Leadership Academy, 75-46; No. 6 San Tan Charter edged No. 14 Palo Verde, 67-53, and No. 2 Gilbert Christian upended Rancho Solano Prep, 76-63.



More AIA brackets and start dates

AIA Division 3A (Tuesday start)


AIA Open Division (Wednesday start)


AIA Division 5A (Friday state)


AIA Division 4A (Feb. 26 start)


AIA Division 6A (Feb. 26 start)


Published
