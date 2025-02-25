Arizona (AIA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets update, matchups, game times (2/25/2025)
The Arizona (AIA) High School boys basketball playoffs are well underway at varying stages of the eight brackets.
AIA 1A Boys basketball bracket
The 1A games got going on Feb. 14 and top seed Seligman reaching the championship game after a 67-46 win over fifth seed Joseph City in the semifinals.
Seligman will meet sixth-seed The Gregory School, a 58-51 surprise winner over second-seed Fort Thomas in the other semifinals. The championship game is Friday.
AIA 2A boys basketball bracket
The quarterfinal scores:
No. 1 Phoenix Country Day 65, No. 10 Campe Verde 47
No. 4 Rancho Solano Prep 57, No. 5 Pima 29
No. 7 Fountain Hills 58, No 3 North Valley Christian 49
No. 2 Arizona Lutheran Academy 75, No. 8 Morenci 47
AIA Copper Class basketball bracket
Semifinal scores:
No. 1 Valley Christian 81, No. 5 Yuma Catholic 76
No. 2 Gilbert Christian 73, No. 6 San Tan Charter 72
More AIA brackets
AIA Division 3A
Quarterfinal scores
No. 1 Benjamin Franklin 53, No. 8 Sabino 48
No. 5 Palo Verde 64, No. 4 American Leadership Academy 62
No. 11 Pusch Ridge Christian 53, No. 3 Page 43
No. 2 Florence 65, No. Coolidge 52
AIA Open Division
Quarterfinal matchups:
No. 1 Perry vs. No. 8 Ironwood
No. 4 Basha vs. No. 5 O'Donnor
No. 6 Notre Dame Prep at No. 3 Millennium
No. 7 Boulder Creek versus No. 2 Sunnyslope
AIA Division 5A
Play in round
Buena 68, Chaparral 57
Centennial 89, Casa Granda 70
Horizon 55, North 51
Carl Hayden Community 84, Canyon del Oro 65
Verrado 71, Arozona College Prep 35
Desert Mountain 59, Sunrise Mountain 56
Cienega 70, McClintock 69