High School

Arizona (AIA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets update, matchups, game times (2/25/2025)

The Gregory School and Seligman reach the 1A championship; Valley Christian and Gilbert Christian will meet for the Copper Class crown; Open Division reaches the quarterfinals

Mitch Stephens

Millennium Tigers' forward Kingston Tosi is on the move against Destiny Christian. The Tigers are among the top eight teams in the Arizona Open Division tournament.
Millennium Tigers' forward Kingston Tosi is on the move against Destiny Christian. The Tigers are among the top eight teams in the Arizona Open Division tournament. / Photo: Greg Jungferman

The Arizona (AIA) High School boys basketball playoffs are well underway at varying stages of the eight brackets.

AIA 1A Boys basketball bracket

The 1A games got going on Feb. 14 and top seed Seligman reaching the championship game after a 67-46 win over fifth seed Joseph City in the semifinals.

Seligman will meet sixth-seed The Gregory School, a 58-51 surprise winner over second-seed Fort Thomas in the other semifinals. The championship game is Friday.

The next round of games are Tuesday. Make sure to play Pick 'Em

AIA 2A boys basketball bracket

The quarterfinal scores:

No. 1 Phoenix Country Day 65, No. 10 Campe Verde 47

No. 4 Rancho Solano Prep 57, No. 5 Pima 29

No. 7 Fountain Hills 58, No 3 North Valley Christian 49

No. 2 Arizona Lutheran Academy 75, No. 8 Morenci 47

AIA Copper Class basketball bracket

Semifinal scores:

No. 1 Valley Christian 81, No. 5 Yuma Catholic 76

No. 2 Gilbert Christian 73, No. 6 San Tan Charter 72

Make sure to play the next round of Pick 'Em. It's free and fun.

More AIA brackets

AIA Division 3A
Pick 'Em

Quarterfinal scores

No. 1 Benjamin Franklin 53, No. 8 Sabino 48

No. 5 Palo Verde 64, No. 4 American Leadership Academy 62

No. 11 Pusch Ridge Christian 53, No. 3 Page 43

No. 2 Florence 65, No. Coolidge 52

AIA Open Division
Pick 'Em

Quarterfinal matchups:

No. 1 Perry vs. No. 8 Ironwood

No. 4 Basha vs. No. 5 O'Donnor

No. 6 Notre Dame Prep at No. 3 Millennium

No. 7 Boulder Creek versus No. 2 Sunnyslope

AIA Division 5A
Pick 'Em

Play in round

Buena 68, Chaparral 57

Centennial 89, Casa Granda 70

Horizon 55, North 51

Carl Hayden Community 84, Canyon del Oro 65

Verrado 71, Arozona College Prep 35

Desert Mountain 59, Sunrise Mountain 56

Cienega 70, McClintock 69

AIA Division 4A (Feb. 26 start)
Pick 'Em

AIA Division 6A (Feb. 26 start)
Pick 'Em

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/Arizona