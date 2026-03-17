Skip to main content
High School

Arizona Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every AIA champion and runner-up for all eight classifications as the Arizona high school girls basketball season comes to a close
Brady Twombly|
Millennium charges the court after winning the Open Girls Championship game against O’Connor at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, on March 7, 2026.
Millennium charges the court after winning the Open Girls Championship game against O’Connor at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, on March 7, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Arizona girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SIhas the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class Open

Champions: Millennium Tigers

Runner-Up: O'Connor Eagles

Class 6A

Champions: Valley Vista Monsoon

Runner-Up: Highland Hawks

Class 5A

Champions: Kellis Cougars

Runner-Up: Horizon Huskies

Class 4A

Champions: Mesquite Wildcats

Runner-Up: Paradise Honors Panthers

Class 3A

Champions: Page Sand Devils

Runner-Up: Window Rock Fighting Scouts

Class 2A

Champions: St. John Redskins

Runner-Up: Fountain Hills Falcons

Class 1A

Champions: Joseph City Wildcats

Runner-Up: Fort Thomas Apaches

Class Copper

Champions: Tuba City Warriors

Runner-Up: Snowflake Lobos

More Coverage from High School On SI

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Arizona