Arizona Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
The 2026 Arizona girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SIhas the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class Open
Champions: Millennium Tigers
Runner-Up: O'Connor Eagles
Class 6A
Champions: Valley Vista Monsoon
Runner-Up: Highland Hawks
Class 5A
Champions: Kellis Cougars
Runner-Up: Horizon Huskies
Class 4A
Champions: Mesquite Wildcats
Runner-Up: Paradise Honors Panthers
Class 3A
Champions: Page Sand Devils
Runner-Up: Window Rock Fighting Scouts
Class 2A
Champions: St. John Redskins
Runner-Up: Fountain Hills Falcons
Class 1A
Champions: Joseph City Wildcats
Runner-Up: Fort Thomas Apaches
Class Copper
Champions: Tuba City Warriors
Runner-Up: Snowflake Lobos
More Coverage from High School On SI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.