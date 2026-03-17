Arizona Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

The 2026 Arizona girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Millennium Tigers

Runner-Up: O'Connor Eagles

Champions: Valley Vista Monsoon

Runner-Up: Highland Hawks

Champions: Kellis Cougars

Runner-Up: Horizon Huskies

Champions: Mesquite Wildcats

Runner-Up: Paradise Honors Panthers

Champions: Page Sand Devils

Runner-Up: Window Rock Fighting Scouts

Champions: St. John Redskins

Runner-Up: Fountain Hills Falcons

Champions: Joseph City Wildcats

Runner-Up: Fort Thomas Apaches

Champions: Tuba City Warriors

Runner-Up: Snowflake Lobos

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