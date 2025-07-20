The 25 Best Central Midfielders in World Soccer—Ranked
Trying to define a "central midfielder" in modern football is no simple task.
With positions more fluid than ever and tactical roles constantly evolving, midfielders today are asked to do a bit of everything – defend, build play, break lines, press and even score. But amid all this complexity, there’s still a distinction between the different types of midfielders.
This list focuses exclusively on true central midfielders – those who typically operate in the No. 8 role or as balanced, box-to-box players. These are the players who connect defence and attack, carry the ball through midfield, and often dictate the rhythm of a match from the centre of the park.
To keep things clear, we've excluded traditional defensive midfielders (the out-and-out No. 6s), as well as classic attacking midfielders (the No. 10s) who play higher up the pitch in more advanced creative roles. Both of those categories deserve separate recognition.
What remains is a group of versatile, influential midfielders who embody the modern game's demands. And while ranking them is no easy feat, here’s Sports Illustrated's carefully considered list of the current 25 best.
25. Conor Gallagher
Conor Gallagher first turned heads during a stellar loan spell at Crystal Palace, looking every bit the future midfield engine at Chelsea.
But with the Blues indulging in another whirlwind of transfer-market excess, Gallagher was left on the outside looking in. Enter Atlético Madrid—and Diego Simeone, who saw the perfect soldier for his intense, no-nonsense system.
With his relentless engine, fearless tackling, and unshakable drive, Gallagher has already endeared himself to fans in the Spanish capital— earning, despite his puppy-dog eyes, the fierce nickname "El Pitbull" for the way he snarls his way through La Liga midfields.
24. Adrien Rabiot
For a player who won five Ligue 1 titles with an all-conquering Paris Saint-Germain side in the 2010s, it might seem strange to say that Adrien Rabiot is only now hitting his prime—especially now he's in his thirties and playing for Marseille.
But that’s exactly what’s happened.
First at Juventus, and now at the Stade Vélodrome, Rabiot has evolved from a graceful, dependable midfielder into a genuine match-winner. He’s added bite, goals, and a cutting edge to his game—becoming far more than just a composed presence in the middle of the park.
Between 2022–23 and 2024–25, the France international netted 30 goals for club and country – just four fewer than he managed in the entire rest of his career, which began way back in 2011. It’s a remarkable transformation and proof that Rabiot has rewritten the final chapters of his career on his own terms—not fading away, but stepping up.
23. Exequiel Palacios
Exequiel Palacios has kept things simple in his club career, representing just two teams: River Plate and Bayer Leverkusen. At River, he emerged as a rising star with enormous potential. But it’s in Germany where he’s truly come into his own.
At Leverkusen, Palacios evolved into a tireless, intelligent and influential presence in midfield. He was a cornerstone of their historic 2023/24 campaign—anchoring the midfield as they went unbeaten in domestic competition and clinched both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal. Whether breaking up attacks, recycling possession, or arriving late in the box to contribute a goal or assist, Palacios did it all with quiet authority.
Meanwhile, in an Argentina midfield brimming with talent – from Enzo Fernández to Rodrigo De Paul and rising prodigy Franco Mastantuono – Palacios continues to hold his place. That consistency, in a squad so rich with options, speaks volumes about his value and reliability.
22. Khephren Thuram
Khéphren Thuram comes from footballing royalty – the son of French legend Lilian Thuram and younger brother of Inter forward Marcus Thuram. And now, with his own star on the rise, the youngest Thuram is doing the family name proud.
The towering midfielder was a rare bright spark in an otherwise forgettable 2024–25 season for Juventus—arguably the standout performer in what was his debut campaign in Turin. His dynamic, all-action displays quickly turned heads, with his blend of physicality, press resistance, and line-breaking runs providing Juve with much-needed energy and drive through midfield.
So impactful was his debut campaign, he drew comparisons to Paul Pogba— one of Juve’s most iconic midfielders of the modern era. But while Thuram might not boast Pogba’s flair, he offers something arguably more valuable right now: consistency, maturity, and defensive steel.
A Serie A Team of the Season nod confirmed what many already suspected – Thuram is the real deal. At 6'4", with technical class and players bouncing off him like pinballs, he’s as fun to watch as he is hard to stop.
21. Frank Anguissa
Fulham fans will remember André-Frank Zambo Anguissa – or simply Frank Anguissa – as the midfield mountain who flashed glimpses of brilliance but, strangely given his size and strength, struggled to fully adapt to the Premier League.
In Naples, though, Anguissa has become a force of nature.
A two-time Serie A champion, Anguissa has been the beating heart of one of the most glorious chapters in Napoli’s history. Commanding the midfield with a lethal mix of defensive savvy and explosive ball-carrying power, he’s evolved into a true game-changer.
Whether it’s crunching tackles, weaving mazy runs, intelligent interceptions or threading razor-sharp passes, Anguissa’s influence is undeniable. During 2024–25 alone, he racked up 11 goal contributions – six goals and five assists – proving he’s as deadly going forward as he is tough in defence.
20. Piotr Zielinski
You won’t often see Piotr Zieliński’s name lighting up headlines—but listen to those who really know the game, and his name rings out with quiet reverence.
Ask his peers and his brilliance becomes obvious. Matty Cash once named him the best player he’s ever played alongside. Bruno Fernandes, who shared a midfield with Zieliński at Udinese, has openly said he’d love to reunite at Manchester United – even admitting Zieliński is more technically gifted than he is.
Carlo Ancelotti called him “complete.” Former Poland boss Paulo Sousa described him as “a beautiful player” with a “amazing sense of timing and pitch geometry.” And Polish legend Zbigniew Boniek? He once claimed Zieliński is better than Kevin De Bruyne.
Need we say more? With praise like that, probably not.
19. Leon Goretzka
Leon Goretzka’s journey from lean and lanky to relentless powerhouse has seen him evolve into one of the world’s most fearsome midfield forces.
He might not dazzle with silky skills, but what he lacks in finesse, the Bayern Munich star more than makes up for with sheer effectiveness. His timing when bursting into the box is impeccable and off the ball, he covers ground like a machine that never quits.
While he may have lost a bit of the raw power that once defined him, when Goretzka is on form, there’s no denying his class—a dynamic blend of strength, intelligence, and unyielding drive that can dismantle any opposition.
18. Luka Modric
Ability-wise, Luka Modrić is still right up there with the best—his vision, technique, and intelligence remain as sharp as ever. But even the greats can’t outrun time.
Though he may not have the engine he once did, make no mistake—Modrić can still outthink, outpass and outplay most midfielders in the game. His control of tempo, exquisite range of passing and eye for a killer ball remain untouched. He can unlock a defence in an instant and still strike fear with a fierce shot from distance.
Even in the twilight of his career, Modrić isn't fading, he's simply adapting. That skillset will undoubtedly come to the fore at AC Milan.
17. Mateo Kovacic
Mateo Kovačić’s résumé speaks for itself—Inter, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City—a glittering list that stands as a testament to his elite pedigree.
The Croatian maestro is one of the game’s most gifted ball-progressing midfielders, capable of slicing through defensive lines with pinpoint vertical passes—the kind that have become a rare commodity in an age dominated by safe, sideways football.
While no longer an automatic starter at City, Kovačić rises to the occasion whenever he's called upon, often chipping in with crucial goals, too. He’s not just there to make up the numbers; he’s a seasoned technician who still has the power to tip the balance when it matters most.
16. Warren Zaïre-Emery
Warren Zaïre-Emery has already become one of Luis Enrique’s most trusted players at Paris Saint-Germain—and for good reason.
He may not be the flashiest player in PSG’s star-studded midfield, but his influence is undeniable. His relentless work rate, smart positioning, sharp distribution, and ability to recover the ball allow those around him to thrive.
And that’s saying something – because the talent around him is serious. From João Neves and Vitinha to the ever-reliable Fabián Ruiz, the creative Lee Kang-In, and even Désiré Doué when he drops deeper, PSG’s midfield is stacked with players who can control and change games.
But it’s Zaïre-Emery who holds it all together when he's playng—mature beyond his years, already a natural leader and the kind of midfielder France always seems to produce.
15. Ederson
Just a few years ago, Ederson (the Brazilian midfielder, not the goalkeeper) was struggling for minutes with relegation-threatened Salernitana. Now, he’s one of the most complete midfielders in Europe—a Brazil international, a European champion and the beating heart of a resurgent Atalanta.
His meteoric rise has mirrored that of his club. As Atalanta transformed from Serie A staples into genuine title contenders and Europa League winners, Ederson was at the centre of it all. A tireless engine who covers ground like few others, he presses aggressively, wins duels, and gives his more attack-minded teammates the freedom to shine.
But don’t be fooled into thinking he’s just a destroyer. Ederson is excellent on the ball, too—a smooth, purposeful carrier and a tidy passer. While not a traditional playmaker, he thrives in transition, keeping things moving with precision and intent.
14. Dominik Szoboszlai
Dominik Szoboszlai’s ball-striking alone is enough to turn heads – thunderous free-kicks, pinpoint long-range passes and rockets from outside the box. He could easily make a living as a highlight-reel specialist.
But the Liverpool star is far more than a showreel.
Graceful on the ball yet tenacious off it, Szoboszlai combines flair with bite in a way few modern playmakers do. His vision, composure and technique make him a constant creative threat, and he’s quietly racked up assists wherever he’s played – a testament to his consistency and football intelligence.
In his second season at Anfield, Szoboszlai enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024/25, racking up eight goals and nine assists across all competitions. He saved his best for last, pulling the strings in Liverpool’s title-clinching 5–1 demolition of Tottenham, where he set up goals for both Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz.
It was a fitting climax to a season that saw him become the first Hungarian ever to win the Premier League—and confirmation that Szoboszlai is far more than a flair player. He’s now a genuine star in one of Europe’s most ruthless midfields.
13. Tijjani Reijnders
Tijjani Reijnders may have blossomed relatively late—only truly breaking onto the big stage after his 2023 move to AC Milan following six steady seasons with AZ Alkmaar—but his rise since then has been rapid, impressive and a joy to watch.
The Dutchman brings remarkable versatility to the table, equally comfortable at the base of a midfield three or in a double pivot. And in the immortal words of Sade, he’s a smooth operator—two-footed, composed in transition and rarely flustered under pressure.
But where Reijnders truly shines is in his timing. His surging runs into the box and knack for arriving in the right place at the right moment evoke flashes of a prime Frank Lampard. He found the net 15 times during an otherwise disappointing 2024–25 campaign for Milan—a standout return that earned him a big move to Manchester City.
12. Scott McTominay
No, Scott McTominay was never the poster boy at Manchester United, and no, he’s not the most naturally gifted technician in the game. But his breakout season at Napoli under Antonio Conte told a different story—one where work ethic, tactical discipline and sheer determination outshine raw flair.
Conte, a master of reviving overlooked talent, unlocked a new level in McTominay. The Scotsman transformed from a rugged, box-to-box battler into a complete midfielder—still gritty, still fearless in the tackle, but now with added purpose and poise in possession.
With tireless pressing, razor-sharp positioning and thunderous drives into enemy territory, McTominay didn’t just slot into Napoli’s midfield—he seized control of it. He became the pulse of the team, the hammer in Conte’s blueprint and the man for the moment when it mattered most—cementing his place among modern Napoli greats like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Dries Mertens and Marek Hamšík.
11. Gavi
Gavi’s rise hit an unfortunate pause due to a serious knee injury in late 2023, but even with that setback, it’s already clear: he’s on course to become one of the defining midfielders of his generation—for both Barcelona and Spain.
The diminutive Spaniard brings an intensity few can match, combining tireless running and fearless tackling with a level of technical finesse that sets him apart. His sharp close control, quick turns in tight spaces, and eye for a pass under pressure recall flashes of the great Andrés Iniesta—yet he plays with a snarl and bite all his own. Gavi doesn’t just play the game; he throws himself into it, fully and relentlessly, every single time.
In a midfield packed with talent like Pedri, Fermín López, and Frenkie de Jong, Gavi has already made himself indispensable. As he continues to recover and mature, careful management will be key—because when he’s on the pitch, Barça don’t just play better; they come alive.
10. Frenkie de Jong
Forever on Manchester United’s wishlist, Frenkie de Jong remains one of the most outrageously gifted midfielders in the game.
The Dutchman has experienced the full rollercoaster that comes with life at Barcelona—flashes of brilliance, stretches of frustration and everything in between. At his best, De Jong is a joy to watch: silky on the ball, impossible to press and capable of weaving his way through midfield traffic with those trademark gliding dribbles.
He’s proactive in possession, tactically sharp and so athletically gifted that he can cover huge swaths of the pitch in transition—even slotting into centre-back or centre-forward when needed without missing a beat.
And yet, what’s truly maddening—or perhaps frightening—is that we’ve still never really seen the best of Frenkie de Jong. Injuries, inconsistency and the sheer depth of competition in Barça’s midfield have too often kept him on the fringes, but you can't dispute his rare, natural talent.
9. Bruno Guimaraes
Swedish goal machine Alexander Isak has rightly received plenty of plaudits for Newcastle United’s resurgence in recent years—a run that’s seen the club return to the Champions League and end a 70-year wait for major domestic silverware.
But while Isak might steal the spotlight, it’s Bruno Guimarães who keeps the engine running. The Brazilian is the heartbeat of Newcastle’s midfield—combining grit and guile in equal measure. He breaks up play with relentless energy, then flips the script in a flash with crisp, forward-thinking passes that set attacks in motion.
Guimarães doesn’t just keep things tidy—he’s a difference-maker. From thunderous strikes to inch-perfect through balls, he’s constantly shifting the rhythm of games in Newcastle’s favour. He might not always be the name in bold, but make no mistake: without Bruno, the Magpies’ rise wouldn’t have soared nearly as high.
8. Fabian Ruiz
Fabián Ruiz often flew under the radar during his time at Napoli and initially faced the same fate after his 2022 move to Paris Saint-Germain. But at Euro 2024, the Spaniard finally stepped into the spotlight.
On Spain’s path to lifting the trophy, Ruiz dazzled as a box-to-box midfielder – showcasing his superb passing range, intelligent movement and a knack for scoring from the edge of the area.
He carried that momentum straight into the 2024–25 season with PSG, playing a pivotal role in their historic quadruple—a domestic treble and a long-awaited first-ever Champions League title.
Safe to say, Ruiz is no longer being overlooked. Now, he’s firmly in the spotlight—and thriving in it.
7. Enzo Fernandez
A World Cup winner and a superstar at Benfica, it was hard to understand what exactly was going wrong for Enzo Fernández after his blockbuster move to Chelsea in 2023. The talent was obvious, the pedigree undeniable, yet somehow it just wasn’t clicking.
Injuries played a part, of course, and adjusting to the chaos of Chelsea post-rebuild was never going to be easy—especially with a nine-figure price tag hanging over his head. But the key? Pushing him slightly higher up the pitch. Not quite a No. 10, but far enough forward to let his creativity shine while still embracing his aggressive ball-winning instincts in central areas.
It worked. Brilliantly.
Fernández has looked utterly at home picking up line-breaking passes between the lines and driving forward with the ball at his feet—and the numbers back it up. Nine goals and a staggering 17 assists in 2024–25, helping Chelsea lift both the Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup.
It turns out he wasn’t the problem—he just needed the right platform.
6. Nicolo Barella
Nicolò Barella is the heartbeat of Inter's midfield – a perfect balance of bite, intelligence and composure.
Though not the biggest player on the pitch, he plays with a tenacity and edge that more than make up for it. He presses with intent, tackles with precision and rarely gives the ball away. But Barella isn’t just about industry—his vision and technique allow him to thread passes others wouldn’t attempt and he has a knack for arriving in the box at just the right time.
It’s little surprise he’s become a mainstay for both club and country. A modern Italian midfielder in the truest sense: disciplined, dynamic and deceptively creative.
5. Federico Valverde
In a team loaded with global superstars and record-breaking transfers— think Mbappé, Bellingham, and Vinícius Jr.—the heartbeat of Real Madrid isn’t the flashiest name on the roster.
It’s Federico Valverde, the 2016 bargain signing from Peñarol who cost just £4.3 million ($5.7 million).
What sets him apart? Valverde isn’t driven by headlines or individual glory. Instead, he embodies versatility and selflessness, seamlessly slotting into roles anywhere from right-back to right wing to midfield maestro—always putting the team first.
He’s not the one to mesmerize with silky skills or effortless elegance. Rather, Valverde’s game is defined by relentless energy, fierce determination and a work rate that never quits. He covers every blade of grass, breaks up play with ruthless precision, sparks attacks with intelligent runs and chips in with vital goals.
With the endurance of a long-distance runner, the tenacity of a relentless competitor and the grounded mindset of a true team player, Valverde quietly fuels Madrid’s engine. Without him, it stutters.
4. Declan Rice
Declan Rice is everything a modern day midfielder should be. Relentless in pursuit of the ball, razor-sharp in anticipation and elite in the tackle, he has a sixth sense for danger—snuffing it out before it even develops.
He’s been the rock at the base of an Arsenal side that’s boasted one of Europe’s stingiest defenses over the past two seasons, giving the back line freedom to breathe while imposing himself all over the pitch.
But Rice isn’t just there to break things up—he builds, too. His evolution has been striking: surging runs through midfield, smart late arrivals in the box and a penchant for the spectacular. Just ask Real Madrid, who were left stunned by back-to-back free-kick rockets in the Champions League.
3. Alexis Mac Allister
In 2022, Alexis Mac Allister was quietly making his mark at Brighton—talented, but still flying somewhat under the radar.
Then the World Cup happened, and alongside Lionel Messi, the world got a clear look at just how special he is. Throughout Argentina’s title-winning run, the two forged a near-telepathic partnership, with Messi often seeking out Mac Allister and vice versa. If was as if they spoke the same footballing language.
That should say everything about Mac Allister’s quality. Yet, even now – a Premier League champion with Liverpool and a World Cup winner—his modest and unassuming nature means some still underestimate him.
But Mac Allister isn’t just good; he’s world-class. The quintessential modern box-to-box midfielder, he excels in every aspect of the game. Whether it’s tenacious tackling, relentless ball-winning, or coming out on top in duels, he’s a force to be reckoned with. Add to that an exceptional passing range—long, short, sideways, forward, diagonal—and Mac Allister delivers precision with every touch.
2. Vitinha
"In my opinion, Vitinha is one of the best, if not the best midfielder in the world," Luka Modrić said of Vitinha after the Portuguese midfielder helped Paris Saint-Germain secure their first-ever Champions League title. "He’s excellent on the ball and has phenomenal vision.”
High praise from one of the greatest to ever do it.
A smooth, silky playmaker, Vitinha pulls the strings at the heart of PSG’s midfield. Virtually everything they do well flows through him. He dictates tempo, unlocks defenses with pinpoint passing and brings a calming influence in even the most high-pressure moments.
Thanks to his diminutive frame, close control, intelligent movement and knack for finding space, Vitinha is also a real danger around the opposition box. It’s not a common trait for a holding midfielder, but it adds another layer to his already multifaceted game.
1. Pedri
The comparisons are ubiquitous, but the similarities are too distinct to ignore; Pedri is the second coming of Andrés Iniesta.
Barcelona knew he was special when they scooped him up from Las Palmas and his performances for club and country have since proven just how gifted he is.
Pedri’s a genius with and without the ball. He ghosts into pockets of space that seemingly don’t exist, dazzles in possession and supplies teammates relentlessly. There’s an aura surrounding the low-sock-donning Spaniard that’s impossible to miss.
Yes, injuries set him back briefly, but now fully fit and thriving under Hansi Flick, Pedri is the archetypal Barça and Spain midfielder—all artistry, intelligence, and elegance. Right now, he’s simply the best in the business.