USWNT Takeaways: Maturity Shines in 1–0 Win Over Canada at SheBelieves Cup

The U.S. women’s national team made it two wins from two games at the 2026 SheBelieves Cup by defeating Canada, 1–0, at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday night.

KC Current forward Ally Sentnor scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute. The 22-year-old smashed the ball home on the half-volley from a Rose Lavelle corner kick for her seventh goal for the USWNT.

The USWNT controlled the tempo and kept Canada at arm’s length for most of the contest. Despite the narrow scoreline, at the full-time whistle, the U.S. had 65% of the possession and outshot its neighbor to the north, 18–6.

The result comes after the U.S. defeated Argentina 2–0 in its first match of the tournament Sunday.

A mature performance

If nothing else, the USWNT was professional and composed in the 1–0 win over Canada. The defining feature of the win was how much the hosts looked unfazed by any tension that a close scoreline against a rival might provide. The result was locked in without the need for more goals.

For manager Emma Hayes, this was a display where the USWNT’s newly developed maturity was front and center. “They’re growing up,” Hayes told the media after the game. “Sometimes I think it is a good place to be in, where you’re winning 1–0. How do you manage this part of the game, when maybe the second goal doesn’t come?”

After a 2025 that was all about experimentation and youth, Hayes is now mixing experience with fresh faces in 2026. She is quickly learning who is ready to step up and who may need more time.

Hayes made 10 changes to her starting XI between the Argentina and Canada games. Veteran defender Emily Sonnett and creative threat Rose Lavelle were the only two players over 30 years old to start, while midfielder Lindsey Heaps, 31, came off the bench to add more experience. Talking to Sports Illustrated recently, Lavelle echoed the leadership responsibility she is embracing with her club team, NJ/NY Gotham FC, which was reflected in her performance Wednesday.

To see the young players like right back Gisele Thompson, 20, go 8-for-8 in ground duels, and match-winner Sentnor lead the team in shots and go the full 90 minutes was huge. Both Thompson and Sentnor trained with the U23s at the end of 2025. This welcome mix of burgeoning talent and established starters passed the test against the highest-ranked opponent at the 2026 SheBelieves Cup.

Did Emma Hayes showcase her best midfield?

There’s an argument to be made that Hayes fielded a stronger XI against Canada than against Argentina. Certainly, Phallon Tullis-Joyce is the assumed No. 1 goalkeeper, Sonnett and Naomi Girma would be the preferred center back pairing and Emily Fox is a lock at fullback. Thompson, who was the only player to play 90 minutes in both games, is the player still auditioning when it comes to the defense.

But putting the midfield under the microscope, it begs the question, did Hayes play her best midfield against Canada?

Hayes opted for Claire Hutton and Sam Coffey as the midfield partnership to offer control and toughness, with Rose Lavelle playing at the top of the central triangle, with the freedom to create and break forward.

USWNT midfielder Lily Yohannes (7) has been the standout midfielder at the SheBelieves Cup. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This meant Heaps and Lily Yohannes started on the bench, but both were brought into the game in the 79th minute to replace Hutton and Lavelle. Heaps has felt like a square peg in a round hole for some time, and, despite being the star player against Argentina, with a goal and an assist, it was clear the USWNT midfield has more control without her.

For Yohannes, who is just 18, it feels like she will be eased in slowly. She may well have the best passing range of any midfielder on the roster with an ability to scan the pitch and look for gaps that is also unmatched. Even so, the solidity of Hutton and Coffey at the base may outweigh the technical prowess of Yohannes.

“To be able to bring on Lindsey [Heaps] and Lily Yohannes, just incredible players that are so good on the ball, can calm the game, can lead the team. This team has endless depth, and I’m just so grateful to be a part of it,” Sentnor told the TNT broadcast.

Obviously, there are tactical nuances to playing Canada that may not apply to Argentina. Different opponents require different lineups. But it is telling that the control the USWNT had was, in large part, due to the passing and positioning of Hutton and Coffey. The solidity of that duo allowed Lavelle to be the top creator with six key passes and five accurate crosses into the box.

The USWNT managed to create just six chances against Argentina, while it had 18 against Canada. It was clear Hayes chose her midfield to control the game against a strong opponent, but perhaps it was also the most creative central group as well.

Defensive streak continues

Another clean sheet means the USWNT has not conceded since the 3–1 win over Portugal in October 2025—a shutout streak of seven matches and 715 minutes. While there will be some criticism over the attack and the ability to convert chances, the defensive aspect of the USWNT has been almost flawless over the last six months.

The return of Girma to the lineup cannot be underestimated, but perhaps what will please Hayes the most is how well other players have played in her absence. There is no crisis of options, and that is with the likes of left back Lilly Reale having to leave the camp due to a foot injury.

If the USWNT keeps a clean sheet against Colombia on Saturday, it will be the third time they have shut out all three opponents at the SheBelieves Cup and the first time since 2022. The USWNT also prevented all three opponents from scoring in 2021.

Ohio roars for Emma Sears

One final note: What a reception Emma Sears got from the 18,545-strong crowd in Columbus, Ohio. The 25-year-old, who went to high school in nearby Dublin, Ohio, before attending Ohio State University, was brought off the bench in the 69th minute against Canada. A special moment indeed.

There is something quite moving about seeing a player walk out for the USWNT in her hometown, and kudos to the locals in Columbus who were all the way in on making it apparent that they knew Sears and her journey through the Buckeye State.

The Racing Louisville winger is not necessarily a household name in the United States, despite being the highest-scoring American in the National Women’s Soccer League in 2025 (with 10 goals). The roar that rang around the stadium on Wednesday will not be forgotten any time soon.

