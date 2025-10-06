Arizona High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Arizona high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Arizona Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Division I computer rankings, Basha.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's
latest Arizona high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
AIA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. St. David (6-1)
2. Ray (6-1)
3. Superior (5-2)
4. Valley Union (4-2)
5. Williams (4-3)
6. Mohave Accelerated (4-3)
7. San Manuel (2-5)
8. Cicero Prep Academy (2-4)
9. Mayer (1-4)
10. El Capitan (0-3)
AIA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Veritas Prep (6-0)
2. Phoenix Christian (7-0)
3. Willcox (6-1)
4. Scottsdale Christian Academy (6-1)
5. St. Johns (6-1)
6. San Tan Charter (6-1)
7. Arizona Lutheran Academy (6-1)
8. Camp Verde (6-1)
9. Parker (5-1)
10. Tanque Verde (5-2)
11. Chandler Prep (5-2)
12. Morenci (5-2)
13. Benson (4-3)
14. Glendale Prep Academy (5-2)
15. Chino Valley (5-2)
16. Trivium Prep (4-3)
17. Scottsdale Prep (3-4)
18. Tuba City (4-2)
19. Santa Cruz Valley (3-4)
20. Pima (3-4)
21. Bourgade Catholic (4-3)
22. Holbrook (4-3)
23. Antelope (3-3)
24. Mountainside (4-3)
25. San Carlos (4-2)
AIA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Benjamin Franklin (7-0)
2. Valley Christian (6-1)
3. Round Valley (5-1)
4. Thatcher (5-1)
5. Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (6-1)
6. Payson (6-1)
7. Gilbert Christian (6-1)
8. Show Low (5-1)
9. Page (4-2)
10. River Valley (4-3)
11. Blue Ridge (3-3)
12. Crismon (3-3)
13. Seton Catholic (3-4)
14. Chinle (5-2)
15. Ganado (5-2)
16. American Leadership Academy - Ironwood (1-0)
17. Coolidge (4-3)
18. Odyssey Institute (4-3)
19. Florence (2-4)
20. Dysart (3-4)
21. Sabino (3-4)
22. Kingman (3-4)
23. American Leadership Academy - Mesa North (2-5)
24. Shadow Mountain (3-4)
25. Safford (2-5)
AIA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Snowflake (6-0)
2. Arcadia (6-0)
3. Gila Ridge (5-1)
4. Lake Havasu (5-1)
5. Youngker (6-0)
6. Marcos de Niza (5-1)
7. Combs (5-1)
8. Sierra Linda (6-0)
9. Mohave (4-2)
10. Bradshaw Mountain (4-2)
11. Lee Williams (5-1)
12. Thunderbird (6-1)
13. Mesquite (4-2)
14. Eastmark (4-2)
15. Cibola (4-1)
16. St. Mary's (4-2)
17. Sahuaro (4-2)
18. Paradise Honors (4-2)
19. Coconino (3-3)
20. Estrella Foothills (5-1)
21. Mica Mountain (4-2)
22. Douglas (3-2)
23. Walden Grove (3-2)
24. American Leadership Academy - West Foothills (3-3)
25. Northwest Christian (4-2)
AIA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Desert Edge (6-0)
2. Arizona College Prep (6-0)
3. Desert View (6-0)
4. Cactus (5-1)
5. American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North (5-1)
6. Desert Mountain (5-1)
7. Flowing Wells (6-0)
8. Marana (5-1)
9. Horizon (5-1)
10. Millennium (5-1)
11. Tolleson (5-1)
12. Campo Verde (4-2)
13. Notre Dame Prep (3-3)
14. Canyon View (4-2)
15. Sunnyslope (4-2)
16. Sunnyside (4-2)
17. Goldwater (3-1)
18. Gilbert (4-2)
19. Cactus Shadows (3-3)
20. Buena (3-3)
21. Mountain Pointe (3-3)
22. Verrado (4-2)
23. Chaparral (3-3)
24. Maricopa (3-3)
25. Tucson High Magnet School (3-3)
AIA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Basha (6-0)
2. Hamilton (6-0)
3. Liberty (5-1)
4. Pinnacle (5-1)
5. Brophy College Prep (4-2)
6. Chandler (4-0)
7. Mountain View (4-2)
8. Higley (4-2)
9. Williams Field (4-2)
10. Red Mountain (4-1)
11. Queen Creek (4-2)
12. Centennial (4-2)
13. Salpointe Catholic (4-2)
14. Perry (3-2)
15. Casteel (3-2)
16. Mesa (3-3)
17. Highland (2-3)
18. Shadow Ridge (3-3)
19. Corona del Sol (2-4)
20. Westwood (3-3)
21. American Leadership Academy (1-5)
22. Saguaro (2-4)
23. O'Connor (1-5)
24. Boulder Creek (1-5)
25. Mountain Ridge (1-5)