Arizona high school football final defensive leaders from 2025, vote for the best
The final snap has been taken. The final pass has been tossed. No more tackles. No more touchdowns. The final whistle has blown. High school football in Arizona has come to a close.
Now that the dust has settled, and before we head into 2026, High School On SI is looking at the top statistical leaders in particular states and listing the top performers from the 2025 campaign to put a bow on the fall for good.
The following stats were pulled from MaxPreps.com and are in order of the most tackles, sacks and interceptions. Players at the top of each category are included in this poll.
AZ TOP TACKLE LEADERS
(Name, school, position)
(Total tackles, tackles per game, tackles for loss, sacks, games played)
Zayden Cundiff, Florence, MLB/RB
184 total tackles, 16.7 Tck/G, 27.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 11 GP
Cooper Kraus, Buena (Sierra Vista), ILB
177 total tackles, 16.1 Tck/G, 29.5 TFL, 6.0 sacks, 11 GP
Bryson Bowman, Eastmark (Mesa), LB/RB
174 total tackles, 15.8 Tck/G, 12.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 11 GP
Hayydn Nichols, Snowflake, RB/LB
159 total tackles, 14.5 Tck/G, 12.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 11 GP
Broden Schmidt, Mica Mountain (Tucson), LB
159 total tackles, 11.4 Tck/G, 18.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 14 GP
AZ TOP SACK LEADERS
(Name, school, position)
(Total sacks, sacks per game, QB hurries, games played)
Jeremiah Adams, Curry/Copper Canyon (Glendale), DE
24.0 sacks, 2.4 sacks/game, 20 QB hurries, 10 GP
Andrei Davis-Lopez, Cienega (Vail), DE
24.0 sacks, 2.0 sacks/game, 12 GP
Samuel Pearson, Combs (San Tan Valley), DE
21.5 sacks, 2.2 sacks/game, 7 QB hurries, 10 GP
Javier Castro, Copper Canyon (Glendale), DT
18.0 sacks, 1.8 sacks/game, 31 QB hurries, 10 GP
Dante Bruley, Basha (Chandler), LB/DE
18.0 sacks, 1.4 sacks/game, 31 QB hurries, 13 GP
AZ TOP INT LEADERS
(Name, school)
(Total interceptions, games played)
Baylor Arnold, Veritas Prep (Phoenix)
10 interceptions, 11 GP
Wyatt Stenson, Florence
10 interceptions, 11 GP
Kamari Stanbury, Gilbert Christian (GCHS)
10 interceptions, 12 GP
2025 AZ STATE FINAL RESULTS
Open Division: Basha 34, Chandler 7 — Basha capped a spectacular season with a decisive championship victory over Chandler.
6A: Casteel 42, Centennial 27 — Casteel emerged as the dominant 6A program with a big postseason run and title game success.
5A: Desert Mountain 21, Canyon View 7 — A competitive matchup that saw Desert Mountain seize the crown.
4A: Mica Mountain 42, Arcadia 17 — Mica Mountain took control in the 4A final.
3A: Round Valley 13, Benjamin Franklin 10 — A tight and thrilling defensive battle.
2A: Scottsdale Christian 27, St. Johns 22 — Scottsdale Christian claimed a close-fought 2A title.
1A: Hayden 66, Bagdad 20 — Hayden dominated the 1A championship.
