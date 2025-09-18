Arizona High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 17, 2025
Basha continues to set the standard in Arizona, especially after taking down Trinity League power Orange Lutheran of California a couple weeks ago.
The latest Arizona high school football Top 10 rankings as of September 17, 2025.
1. Basha Bears (3-0)
Bears are unbeaten with a quality win over Orange Lutheran (CA) and last week's victory over Williams Field. Basha is the team to beat, and nothing has indicated otherwise so far this season. | Next: at Mountain View
2. Liberty Lions (2-1)
After a loss to Corner Canyon, Liberty responded with a commanding 43-3 win over Highland last week, showing they can rebound. Jayden Pico ran for 122 yards and two scores. | Next: at ALA - Queen Creek
3. Hamilton Huskies (3-0)
Jax Sculley tosses for 304 yards and four TDs to keep the Huskies unbeaten this season. | Next: vs. Brophy College Prep
4. Chandler Wolves (2-1)
Will Mencl threw for a mind-boggling 538 yards and five TDs in a lopsided win over ALA - Queen Creek. Wolves had four receivers with 100 or more receiving yards in the win. | Next: vs. Williams Field
5. Brophy College Prep Broncos (2-1)
After a big loss to Basha to open the season, the Broncos rebounded well by defeating Regis Jesuit (Colorado) 44-18 and more recently Perry 45-27. Case Vanden Bosch ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw for 251 yards and three scores. | Next: at Hamilton
6. Pinnacle Pioneers (3-0)
Pinnacle blanked Mountain Ridge 54-0 and Corona del Sol 35-0, respectively. Drew Varsano tossed for 161 yards and two TDs. The Pioneers ran for 221 yards and four TDs as a team. | Next: at Higley
7. Mountain View Toros (2-1)
Toros are feeling confident after a 49-14 win over Boulder Creek before taking on No. 1 Basha on Friday night. Talan Arnett caught three TDs in the win. | Next: vs. Basha
8. Higley Knights (3-0)
A promising start for the Knights ahead of a matchup against Pinnacle Friday night. A win this week could have the Knights fly up the rankings. | Next: vs. Pinnacle
9. Red Mountain Mountain Lions (3-0)
Nothing wrong with being 3-0. The Mountain Lions earned it in a 14-7 win over O'Connor. | Next: Salpointe Catholic
10. Williams Field Black Hawks (2-1)
Williams Field's only loss is to No. 1 Basha last week, 42-14. Maybe, after seeing the state's best, the rest of the slate will feel lighter. Only time will tell. | Next: at Chandler
2024 HSFB ARIZONA RECAP
As a refresher, here's what happened during the 2024 high school football season in Arizona.
LIBERTY WINS OPEN, AGAIN
Behind three touchdowns from junior running back Dominic Lombardo, Liberty rolled past Basha 35–17 to go back-to-back as state champs. Quarterback Hayden Fletcher threw for 23-of-32 for 251 yards to pace the Lions.
Liberty went 12-1 in 2024, including a 4-1 regional record that finished the program No. 1 in Arizona and in the Top 35 nationally in various rankings/polls. The Lions lost key players from its offense to graduation, but return quality players to its defense in 2025.
CENTENNIAL'S TURNAROUND SEASON
From 3–7 to state champs?
Centennial’s 6A title run was ripped straight out of a movie script. As a 14-seed, the Coyotes won four straight road playoff games — capped with a 31–21 takedown of Mountain View in the final.
QB Kainan Manna tossed for 335 yards and two first-quarter TDs, including a highlight-reel 80-yard screen. The Coyotes reportedly also dominated the second-half clock to keep MV at bay.
DESERT EDGE GETS ITS PAYBACK
Last year? Heartbreak. This year? Payback.
Desert Edge avenged last season’s gut-wrenching loss to Cactus with a 28–19 win to secure the 5A championship. Sophomore QB Blake Roskopf aired it out with an 84-yard bomb, and RB Elijah Sherbin-Fox added a 74-yard screen score. Then came the dagger: a 78-yard scoop-and-score from linebacker Joshua Hopphaus.
MICA MOUNTAIN MAKES HISTORY
The Thunderbolts blew through the 4A bracket and capped a perfect 14–0 season with a dominant 42–13 win over Arizona College Prep. Standout Josiah Thornwell ran for 182 yards and four scores while QB Jayden Thoreson connected on a 53-yard bomb to Riley Carson for good measure.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DEZMEN ROEBUCK
Marana’s Dezmen Roebuck did it all — wideout, defensive back, difference-maker. And he walked away with the Ed Doherty Award, Arizona’s top individual honor.
Former winners of the Ed Doherty Award include names like Bijan Robinson, Brock Purdy, and Todd Heap — all NFL players.
