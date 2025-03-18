Arizona high school football: Williams Field announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Grand Canyon State and High School On SI Arizona will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Williams Fields Black Hawks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Black Hawks will play 10 games, including a game in California against Eastlake (Washington) and Brophy College Prep.
Among other teams on the schedule are Basha, Boulder Creek, Chandler, Desert Ridge and on the road against Shadow Ridge.
Below is the Black Hawks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 WILLIAMS FIELDS BLACK HAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29: vs. Corona Del Sol
Sep. 6: at at Eastlake (@ San Juan Hills, California)
Sep. 12: vs. Basha
Sep. 19: at Chandler
Sep. 26: vs. Desert Ridge
Oct. 3: vs. Boulder Creek
Oct. 17: at Shadow Ridge
Oct. 24: vs. Saguaro
Oct. 31: at Higley
Nov. 7: at Brophy College Prep (@Central High School)
