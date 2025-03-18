High School

Arizona high school football: Williams Field announces 2025 schedule

Black Hawks have 10 games scheduled including a game in California against Eastlake (Washington) and Brophy College Prep

Andy Villamarzo

Head coach Steve Campbell during practice at Williams Field High School football field in Gilbert on Oct. 10, 2023.
Head coach Steve Campbell during practice at Williams Field High School football field in Gilbert on Oct. 10, 2023. / Sam Ballesteros/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Grand Canyon State and High School On SI Arizona will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Williams Fields Black Hawks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Black Hawks will play 10 games, including a game in California against Eastlake (Washington) and Brophy College Prep.

Among other teams on the schedule are Basha, Boulder Creek, Chandler, Desert Ridge and on the road against Shadow Ridge.

Below is the Black Hawks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 WILLIAMS FIELDS BLACK HAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29: vs. Corona Del Sol

Sep. 6: at at Eastlake (@ San Juan Hills, California)

Sep. 12: vs. Basha

Sep. 19: at Chandler

Sep. 26: vs. Desert Ridge

Oct. 3: vs. Boulder Creek

Oct. 17: at Shadow Ridge

Oct. 24: vs. Saguaro

Oct. 31: at Higley

Nov. 7: at Brophy College Prep (@Central High School)

