Brophy Prep Finally Breaks Through to Arizona’s Open Division — But Can It End the Heartbreak?
There may not be another football program in Arizona quite like Brophy Prep.
It’s a team stacked with experienced and talented skill players, several with fathers who carved out successful careers in the NFL. It’s also an established program and perennial playoff contender with two Class 6A state championships, coming in 2005 and 2007. But no team in the state has suffered more recent gut-wrenching playoff heartbreak than the Broncos.
From 2021-2023, Brophy lost to Red Mountain in the 6A playoffs. Two of those games were by one point, including the 2023 semifinal in which the Broncos surrendered a 21-0 lead and went on to lose, 36-35, in overtime, as the 6A’s No. 1 seed.
A Program Built on Painful Playoff History
Last year, after once again barely missing out on a spot in the Open playoffs, Brophy entered the 6A playoffs as the top seed. But the season ended with another one point, last minute semifinal loss, this time to Mesa Mountain View.
Fast forward to 2025 where Brophy, the No. 5 seed, is finally in the Open playoffs, facing a quarterfinal contest at No. 4 seed Chandler High.
Can this year play out differently?
“We feel really good about our team and where we are,” says head coach Jason Jewell. ”We’ve played the toughest schedule in the state this year and it’s helped us grow as a team.”
A Brutal Schedule Built for the Open
Jewell isn’t kidding about the schedule. Up to this point, Brophy’s schedule has included the state’s best five teams by seeding. Friday night at Chandler will make it the top six. Like most teams, the Broncos fell hard to Basha, Liberty and Hamilton. A 27-10 win over then fifth-ranked Red Mountain came earlier in the season, while they handed No. 6 Williams Field a 56-28 defeat in week 10.
“I think the tougher the schedule the tougher the team becomes in the post season,” Jewell added. “These seniors have been through it all the last few years. We felt we earned an Open spot the last two years, but at the same time, we lost close 6A semifinal games so that’s on us. It feels great to actually be in the Open now, but we’ve got our work cut out for us with Chandler.”
NFL Pedigree Fuels Brophy’s Offense
It’s no secret that Brophy is loaded with professional football DNA. Most of it comes at the receiver position, with Devin Fitzgerald, Daylen Sharper and Donovan McNabb Jr. as the primary targets. Fitzgerald is the son of Larry Fitzgerald, and Daylen the son of Darren Sharper. The senior duo have dominated secondaries the last three seasons, accounting for a combined 3,600 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Fitzgerald will head to Notre Dame next year while Sharper is committed to Stanford, where he may also play basketball. McNabb Jr., who's father had a stellar NFL career as an NFL quarterback, is from the 2027 class and has been a presence as a third option with 21 receptions and four touchdowns this season.
The offense operates around senior quarterback Case Vanden Bosch, whose father Kyle is a 12-year NFL veteran drafted by the Cardinals in 2001. The senior has accounted for over 3,100 total yards and 23 total touchdowns for the Brophy offense this season. At 6-feet-2 and 200 pounds, his speed and size as a runner give fits to opposing defenses. If the Broncos are going to win an Open championship it will require the best efforts from their senior leaders.
“It feels really good to finally be in the Open,” Sharper says. “We’re on the main stage of Arizona football now and it’s a big deal, but all of our concentration is on Chandler for this Friday night.”
Chandler’s Quest to Keep Its Championship Era Alive
It took 100 years for Chandler High to win its first state football championship in 2014. The Wolves won five more titles through 2020, becoming an elite national program, and it's a status they’d like to retain. Meanwhile, Chandler Hamilton came on the scene in the late 1990’s before winning seven titles between 2003 and 2012. Basha High evolved into a top tier program the last few years, winning the Open in 2022 and finishing runner-up last year to Liberty.
The Chandler pride remains strong, and first year Chandler High coach Ty Wisdom wants to bring a championship back to downtown more than anyone.
“Our focus is on us,” Wisdom said after the Open bye week. “We keep our foot on the gas pedal every week while cleaning things up. Obviously Brophy presents a great challenge. Their receivers are skilled and they can take it over the top, so we need to stay disciplined and sound. (Vanden Bosch) is so tough to defend because he can throw and he also likes to run, and he uses his physicality to his advantage.”
On the other side, Chandler has one of the state’s best quarterback prospects in junior Will Menci, who has thrown for 3,200 yards and 31 touchdowns with only four interceptions this season. He’s also a rushing threat with nearly 500 yards on the ground along with 10 touchdowns.
“He’s one of the best and a huge reason we’re here,” Wisdom said.
-Ben Stapley | @stapleyprepsaz