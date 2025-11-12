How Highland's Jayden Collins Turned a Devastating Injury into One of Arizona’s Most Inspiring Comebacks
Over the last several months, the number ‘67’ has somehow evolved into a popular meme on social media, in spite of its utter pointlessness.
For the Highland football team in Arizona, ‘67’ represents the courage and strength of senior Jayden Collins.
The Break That Stopped a Stadium
It was one year ago this week that Collins suffered a most gruesome injury. The type in which the physical pain is often exceeded only by shock and a state of delirium. It was the extreme form of an open compound fracture of the left tibia and fibula, complete with full bone exposure. As one teammate later said, “his leg looked like a Z!”
It was Nov. 13 and Highland was hosting Casteel in a first round playoff game. The Colts were rallying from a 24-0 halftime deficit to Highland. The Hawks were holding onto a two-point lead in the fourth quarter and driving for a score. After what seemed like an uneventful running play, one player remained down on his side. It wasn’t long before trainers from both teams reached Collins and discovered the severe extent of the injury.
But it would be another minute or two before everyone in attendance would fall silent to the horrifying screams of Collins, who was closer to the Casteel sideline. The scene was bone chilling, as a silent stadium could only look on while a delayed ambulance arrival magnified the situation.
Offensive lineman are prone to ankle and leg injuries as a result of blocking in front of the ball carrier or QB. Getting rolled upon is common, but in this case it was more like 400 pounds of crushing momentum spearing the middle of the leg. On this particular play it was Collins' teammate, Bosten Renneman, who was tackled at the wrong place, wrong moment and wrong angle. The junior running back weighs 175 pounds compared to Collins' 270, but he was also being tackled by Casteel's 225-pound defensive lineman Rocco Fatongiatau.
The combination of those two players and their momentum driving into Collins' planted leg turned it into nearly two. Fatongiatau knew it was bad immediately. “I heard the break like a pop. Within a split second I was on the ground after the tackle…eventually (Collins) and I were face to face, I could tell it was a different kind of pain.”
After finally getting to the hospital for emergency surgery. “He kept asking if Highland had won,” Collins’ mother added. “At least he was coming out of shock, but I had to tell him his Hawks had lost. Eventually, Collins was released from the hospital but knew he faced an enduring rehabilitation. “That was definitely a traumatic event,” Collins said. “But when I learned I would be able to make a full recovery, I had no doubt I wanted to get back on the field by the beginning of the season.”
The Long Physical and Psychological Comeback
Now fast forward to this Friday night, when Collins — a two-way lineman, will make his 10th start of the season, as Highland travels up to Mesa High for a 6A first round playoff contest.
“We’re really just so proud of him,” Collins' mother Satina says.
“I still remember one of the assistant coaches telling me it was the worst injury he’d ever seen.”
That’s exactly what he did, as he started week one against Higley. But it hasn’t been easy. Collins’ admits he had to overcome psychological warfare the first few weeks. “It was tough not to think about what happened and especially if it could happen again. But I eventually got over that aspect.”
Collins will have screws in his left leg for the rest of his life, and he admits it can cause lingering pain if he gets hit in the left knee or falls hard. “It just goes with the territory,” Collins added.
Reinvention Through Resilience
Part of that territory includes ongoing training with a sports recovery specialist, who helps ensure Collins continues to train both legs equally. Even more miraculous in Collins’ journey the last year is getting scholarship offers, which says a lot about his play this season. Primarily an offensive tackle last year. Collins’ has played both sides of the ball this year, before switching primarily to nose-tackle in week five. It was good timing, as the Hawks stumbled to a 1-4 start before turning things around.
“It was a bit messy early on,” Collins said. “We kept losing quarterbacks and we just weren’t grooving as a team. But the last few weeks I think we’ve proven we can play with the Open teams. We took Red Mountain to the wire and Mountain View to double overtime. A lot can happen over the course of one season.”
Highland head coach Brock Farrell said Collins has not only inspired the Hawks, he has been a big part of their defensive success.
“Jayden not only returned to the game of football, but has also excelled at defense for us,” said Farrell. “Most people would be fearful of returning to the game that broke his leg in two, but Jayden showed courage and resolve to return and play. I’m super proud of him.”
A Season, a Symbol, a Second Chance
But now Collins is back and so is Highland, with a chance to still win a 6A championship. The first step won’t be easy at Mesa, whose season has also turned around since week five. “It’s gonna be a tough game no doubt,” Collins says. “But our mindset is to win a championship,"
Perhaps the number 67 will gain some real value after all.