In Arizona 6A Flag Football Showdown, Red Mountain Gets Second Shot at Unbeatable Hamilton
One year ago, the Red Mountain girls flag football team came within two yards of an epic upset.
Trailing heavily favored Hamilton, 21-17 late in the fourth quarter, Mountain Lions quarterback Korey Roberts led the team down the field, setting up one last play for a chance to score. But it wasn’t meant to be, as Hamilton’s defense got the stop to secure the 6A state championship.
“That was tough to play so well and get so close,” Red Mountain coach Julian Madison recalls. “It was painful but we learned a lot about ourselves.”
The Mountain Lions get a chance at redemption
A year later, and Red Mountain (19-1) is back with another shot at taking down the same powerhouse Hamilton squad, which is once again undefeated (20-0) and unchallenged this year.
Game time is 7 p.m. at Corona del Sol.
Roberts holds the key to Red Mountain's hopes
Despite overcoming a late 10-point deficit to beat Highland in the semifinals, it's not a surprise the Mountain Lions reached the title game again. With Roberts back at quarterback, the Mountain Lion offense has increased its production, as fellow seniors Cadence McCanless and Ava Klene have made huge plays all season on both sides of the ball.
“Korey has had another great season, and she can do it with her legs and feet. We’ve got playmakers that we trust,” Madison said.
But Hamilton is operating at an entirely different level.
The Hamilton Juggernaut
The 2023 season was Arizona’s first season of sanctioned flag football. The Huskies quickly emerged as a favorite to win the 6A title, but were upset in the semifinals as the top seed. Hamilton hasn’t lost a game since, and has now won 37 straight games.
Over that team, only four opponents have scored 10 or more points against the Huskies. Besides the leadership of one of the state’s top coaches in Matt Stone, the two main catalysts for Hamilton have been the unstoppable duo of quarterback Marlie Phillips and senior receiver Samaya Taylor-Jenkins. Since Phillips stepped in as the immediate starter as a freshman last year, the numbers and dominance are almost hard to believe.The duo has combined for 266 receptions and 70 touchdowns over the last two seasons. Taylor-Jenkins will finish her career with close to 370 receptions 5,700 receiving yards. She also leads the team with 12 interceptions.
Phillips stats speak for themselves
With Phillips, the astronomical stats speak for themselves. Her 103 passing touchdowns are 40 more than the next closest quarterback in the state. She is also closing in on 11,000 passing yards through two seasons.She also became a team leader early as a freshman with her poise and high football IQ.
She also knows this will be the last dance for her and Taylor-Jenkins as teammates.”Samaya has been the anchor of this program the last three years,” Phillips says of her fellow team captain. “We’ve developed a bond the last two years, and this year we’ve really become strong team leaders. There’s no other way we want to go out than with another championship. We’re going to put on a show (Saturday) night.”
Other receivers have stepped up this season, helping Hamilton elevate even higher. Junior
Markiah Riley has caught nearly 30 touchdowns with 115 receptions. Freshman Athena Vasquez is right behind with 114 receptions.
Long Odds?
A Red Mountain victory would be an upset of major proportions. But the Mountain Lions aren’t going in just to lay down.
“We’ve just had to prepare as much as possible and we need to play the best we can, but we need to stay loose because we play better that way,” coach Madison added. “We know how good they are. Marlie is just different and she has other weapons besides Samaya this year. It’s quite a task but we look forward to it.”
Ben Stapley | @stapleyprepsaz