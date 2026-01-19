Legacy in the Making: Mateen Cleaves Jr. Breaking Out on the National High School Stage
Dream City Christian class of 2028 point guard Mateen Cleaves Jr. is putting himself in the national spotlight with his elite performance.
Cleaves put up 23 points in Dream City Christian’s win versus CATS Academy in The Flyin' to the Hoop Basketball Invitational. Cleaves also was an impressive 80% from the field shooting the ball.
With the help of Cleaves, Dream City is now 6-2 on the year and 3-0 in the Nike EYBL West Region. Dream City has wins over Montverde Academy and St. Thomas More. Their two losses came to premier programs Wasatch Academy and Dynamic Prep.
From Michigan to Arizona
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard, Cleaves, spent his freshman season at Orchard Lake St. Mary's in Orchard Lake, Michigan. His father got a job with the Phoenix Suns in the player development department, so he moved to Arizona, where he ended up at Dream City, where he has further developed his game.
As a freshman in Michigan, Cleaves led Orchard Lake St. Mary's to the MHSAA Division 1 State semifinals, where they ended up losing to East Lansing 51-44.
Like Father Like Son
Mateen Cleaves Jr’s dad, Mateen Cleaves, was a standout point guard at Michigan State and widely considered one of the best players to ever put on a Spartan uniform. Cleaves led Tom Izzo to his only national championship in 2000.
He was a 3-time All American and the final four most outstanding player in 2000. Cleaves was eventually drafted by the Detroit Pistons 14th overall in the 2000 NBA Draft
Cleaves Jr. has a real shot to follow in his father’s footsteps and potentially compete for a national title once he reaches the college level.
Where is Cleaves' Recruitment at?
Right now, he only has two offers. Head coach of Rutgers, Steve Pikiell, has thrown Rutgers into the Mix for Cleaves' pledge. Plus, Michigan State has already offered the legacy product. The Spartans will be a consistent factor in Cleaves’ recruitment. Mateen Cleaves is very active in the program, going to games and supporting coach Izzo.
247Sports has Cleaves rated as the No. 51 player in the class of 2028 and the No. 4 player in Arizona.
I’m confident Cleaves will continue to see his offer list grow as his game develops. He’s already established himself as one of the top sophomores in the country, and if he stays on this trajectory, there’s little doubt he’ll end up as a Power Five guard.