Liberty linebacker Hudson Dunn commits to Minnesota
Big Ten schools have made a big push for the services of Arizona high school linebacker Hudson Dunn, with Michigan, Oregon and Penn State among those who made offers for the Class of 2026 3-star football recruit from Liberty High School.
On Saturday, Dunn announced that it would not be any of those conference powers retaining his services, but rather the University of Minnesota is the school which landed his commitment, according to social media post made by Dunn.
Dunn, who is 6-foot-1 and weighs 219 pounds is ranked as the nation's 45th best linebacker by 247Sports. Illinois, Washington and Nebraska are three other Big Ten programs that also made an offer for his services, as did his home state schools Arizona and Arizona State and several other Power 4 programs.
Liberty went 12-1 in each of Dunn's last two seasons as he helped the Lions to back-to-back Arizona Open Division state championships. He is coming off a junior campaign in which he made 13-1/2 sacks while 57 tackles, including 24 for loss. He now has 28-1/2 sacks over the last two years.