High School

Liberty linebacker Hudson Dunn commits to Minnesota

Arizona high school star was rated the nation's 45th best linebacker in the Class of 2026

Gary Adornato

Linebacker Hudson Dunn, a 3-star recruit from Peoria's Liberty High School, has announced his commitment to play his college football for the University of Minnesota.
Linebacker Hudson Dunn, a 3-star recruit from Peoria's Liberty High School, has announced his commitment to play his college football for the University of Minnesota. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Big Ten schools have made a big push for the services of Arizona high school linebacker Hudson Dunn, with Michigan, Oregon and Penn State among those who made offers for the Class of 2026 3-star football recruit from Liberty High School.

On Saturday, Dunn announced that it would not be any of those conference powers retaining his services, but rather the University of Minnesota is the school which landed his commitment, according to social media post made by Dunn.

Dunn, who is 6-foot-1 and weighs 219 pounds is ranked as the nation's 45th best linebacker by 247Sports. Illinois, Washington and Nebraska are three other Big Ten programs that also made an offer for his services, as did his home state schools Arizona and Arizona State and several other Power 4 programs.

Liberty went 12-1 in each of Dunn's last two seasons as he helped the Lions to back-to-back Arizona Open Division state championships. He is coming off a junior campaign in which he made 13-1/2 sacks while 57 tackles, including 24 for loss. He now has 28-1/2 sacks over the last two years.

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Arizona