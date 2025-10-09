Arizona High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Oct. 9, 2025
It was the week of the quarterback. Brodie Vehrs, Jax Sculley, and Brady Goodman all had stellar nights in leading their respective teams to victory.
Take a look at High School On SI's Arizona All-State preseason team for 2025.
The latest Arizona high school football Top 10 rankings as of September 29, 2025.
1. Basha Bears (6-0)
The Bears continue to flex their muscles with a 56-0 win over Westwood. Brodie Vehrs tossed four touchdowns in the win. | BYE
2. Hamilton Huskies (6-0)
Jax Sculley threw for 339 yards and six touchdowns on 13 of 17 passing in a 54-0 win over Valley Vista. | BYE
3. Liberty Lions (5-1)
Lions defense had nine sacks in a 71-0 rout of Mountain Ridge. | vs. Centennial
4. Chandler Wolves (4-1)
Wolves are coming off a bye week. | at Perry
5. Mountain View Toros (4-2)
Brady Goodman throws for five TDs in a 48-20 win over Buena. | BYE
6. Brophy College Prep Broncos (4-2)
Broncos get a balanced win over Shadow Ridge 43-7. | BYE
7. Pinnacle Pioneers (5-1)
The Pioneers ran for 328 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-7 win over Cesar Chavez. Gavin Hammond and Brandon Morgan each ran for more than 100 yards. | BYE
8. Red Mountain Mountain Lions (4-1)
Coming off a bye week. | vs. Desert Ridge
9. Centennial Coyotes (4-2)
The Coyotes take down O'Connor 35-7. | at Liberty
10. Perry Pumas (3-2)
Coming off a bye week. | vs. Chandler
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
- PRESEASON RANKINGS, Aug. 1
- TOP 10 RANKINGS, Sept. 17
- TOP 10 RANKINGS, Sept. 22
- TOP 10 RANKINGS, Sept. 29
2024 HSFB ARIZONA RECAP
As a refresher, here's what happened during the 2024 high school football season in Arizona.
LIBERTY WINS OPEN, AGAIN
Behind three touchdowns from junior running back Dominic Lombardo, Liberty rolled past Basha 35–17 to go back-to-back as state champs. Quarterback Hayden Fletcher threw for 23-of-32 for 251 yards to pace the Lions.
Liberty went 12-1 in 2024, including a 4-1 regional record that finished the program No. 1 in Arizona and in the Top 35 nationally in various rankings/polls. The Lions lost key players from its offense to graduation, but return quality players to its defense in 2025.
CENTENNIAL'S TURNAROUND SEASON
From 3–7 to state champs?
Centennial’s 6A title run was ripped straight out of a movie script. As a 14-seed, the Coyotes won four straight road playoff games — capped with a 31–21 takedown of Mountain View in the final.
QB Kainan Manna tossed for 335 yards and two first-quarter TDs, including a highlight-reel 80-yard screen. The Coyotes reportedly also dominated the second-half clock to keep MV at bay.
DESERT EDGE GETS ITS PAYBACK
Last year? Heartbreak. This year? Payback.
Desert Edge avenged last season’s gut-wrenching loss to Cactus with a 28–19 win to secure the 5A championship. Sophomore QB Blake Roskopf aired it out with an 84-yard bomb, and RB Elijah Sherbin-Fox added a 74-yard screen score. Then came the dagger: a 78-yard scoop-and-score from linebacker Joshua Hopphaus.
MICA MOUNTAIN MAKES HISTORY
The Thunderbolts blew through the 4A bracket and capped a perfect 14–0 season with a dominant 42–13 win over Arizona College Prep. Standout Josiah Thornwell ran for 182 yards and four scores while QB Jayden Thoreson connected on a 53-yard bomb to Riley Carson for good measure.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DEZMEN ROEBUCK
Marana’s Dezmen Roebuck did it all — wideout, defensive back, difference-maker. And he walked away with the Ed Doherty Award, Arizona’s top individual honor.
Former winners of the Ed Doherty Award include names like Bijan Robinson, Brock Purdy, and Todd Heap — all NFL players.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: