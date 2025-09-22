Arizona High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 22, 2025
Basha, Hamilton, Pinnacle and Red Mountain are all 4-0 heading into Week 5.
1. Basha Bears (4-0)
Basha beats Mountain View 31-13. Brodie Vehrs throws for 255 yards and two TDs. Joshua Gaines ran for 98 yards and a TD on 15 carries. | Next: vs. Queen Creek
2. Hamilton Huskies (4-0)
The Huskies boatrace Brophy 70-33 thanks to Jax Sculley four TD passes. Jacob Brown and Devante Roebuck each ran for 100-plus yards. | Next: vs. Centennial
3. Liberty Lions (3-1)
The Lions rushed for 247 yards and four TDs in a 48-7 win over ALA - Queen Creek. | Next: at Pinnacle
4. Pinnacle Pioneers (4-0)
The Pioneers beat Higley 41-11 to stay unbeaten. Pinnacle has outscored its opponents 174-11. | Next: vs. Liberty
5. Chandler Wolves (3-1)
The Wolves took down Williams Field 27-14. The defense had five sacks, two of which came from Cau're Smith. | Next: vs. O'Connor, Thursday
6. Red Mountain Mountain Lions (4-0)
The Lions defense was the star in last week's 36-0 win over Salpointe Catholic with an interception, a cause fumble and two blocked punts. Tyreke Cornett had a pick six. | Next: at Brophy Prep
7. Brophy College Prep Broncos (2-2)
The Broncos lose to Hamilton 70-33. | Next: vs. Red Mountain
8. Mountain View Toros (2-2)
No shame in losing to No. 1 Basha, 31-13. | Next: at Higley
9. Centennial Coyotes (3-1)
Titus Hill dialed up 268 yards passing and two TDs in a 28-7 win over Queen Creek. | Next: at Hamilton
10. Williams Field Black Hawks (2-2)
Williams Field hangs onto the Top 10 despite falling to Chandler, 27-14. | vs. Desert Ridge
2024 HSFB ARIZONA RECAP
As a refresher, here's what happened during the 2024 high school football season in Arizona.
LIBERTY WINS OPEN, AGAIN
Behind three touchdowns from junior running back Dominic Lombardo, Liberty rolled past Basha 35–17 to go back-to-back as state champs. Quarterback Hayden Fletcher threw for 23-of-32 for 251 yards to pace the Lions.
Liberty went 12-1 in 2024, including a 4-1 regional record that finished the program No. 1 in Arizona and in the Top 35 nationally in various rankings/polls. The Lions lost key players from its offense to graduation, but return quality players to its defense in 2025.
CENTENNIAL'S TURNAROUND SEASON
From 3–7 to state champs?
Centennial’s 6A title run was ripped straight out of a movie script. As a 14-seed, the Coyotes won four straight road playoff games — capped with a 31–21 takedown of Mountain View in the final.
QB Kainan Manna tossed for 335 yards and two first-quarter TDs, including a highlight-reel 80-yard screen. The Coyotes reportedly also dominated the second-half clock to keep MV at bay.
DESERT EDGE GETS ITS PAYBACK
Last year? Heartbreak. This year? Payback.
Desert Edge avenged last season’s gut-wrenching loss to Cactus with a 28–19 win to secure the 5A championship. Sophomore QB Blake Roskopf aired it out with an 84-yard bomb, and RB Elijah Sherbin-Fox added a 74-yard screen score. Then came the dagger: a 78-yard scoop-and-score from linebacker Joshua Hopphaus.
MICA MOUNTAIN MAKES HISTORY
The Thunderbolts blew through the 4A bracket and capped a perfect 14–0 season with a dominant 42–13 win over Arizona College Prep. Standout Josiah Thornwell ran for 182 yards and four scores while QB Jayden Thoreson connected on a 53-yard bomb to Riley Carson for good measure.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DEZMEN ROEBUCK
Marana’s Dezmen Roebuck did it all — wideout, defensive back, difference-maker. And he walked away with the Ed Doherty Award, Arizona’s top individual honor.
Former winners of the Ed Doherty Award include names like Bijan Robinson, Brock Purdy, and Todd Heap — all NFL players.
