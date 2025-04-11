Perry (Arizona) names Justin Collard head boys basketball coach
On Thursday, Perry (Arizona) High School announced that Justin Collard will be named the new head boys basketball coach pending district approval, per Athletic Director Jennifer Burks.
Collard will replace Sam Duane who spent the past 9 seasons coaching the Pumas where he led them to three state championships in Arizona's Open Division in 2023, 2024, and 2025. Duane finished with a record of 183-70 in his nine seasons with the Pumas.
Before coming to Perry, Collard was previously the head coach at Boulder Creek High School where he led the Jaguars to three final four appearances in 2022, 2023, and 2024 in his six seasons with the program.
Perry High School released a statement: "Perry High School and the Chandler Unified School District are pleased to announce that Mr. Justin Collard will be named the head boys basketball coach and physical education teacher, pending board approval. Coach Collard is a well respected figure in Arizona high school basketball. 2025-2026 will be Collard's 10th year as a varsity head coach.
Coach Collard comes to Perry from Boulder Creek High School, where he helped lead the Jaguars into a consistent powerhouse in Arizona's largest classification. In 2019, in his first year Boulder Creek was picked to finish last in the region but defied expectations by earning a playoff spot and handing the No. 1 ranked team their lone loss of the season. Collard also led the Jaguars to the Class 6A Final Four in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and advanced to the Elite Eight of the Open Division in 2025. Coach Collard was named the Region Coach of the Year in 2024 and 2025.
Prior to his time in Arizona, Collard launched his coaching career at Cooper High School in Texas in 2015. He steadily built the Bulldogs from a struggling program to doubling their wins total in a three-year span.
