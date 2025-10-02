High School

Phoenix Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-3, 2025

Get Phoenix Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Arizona high school football season rolls into Week 7 on October 2-3

Brady Twombly

Hamilton running back scores a two-point conversion against Brophy during a game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, on Sept. 19, 2025.
Hamilton running back scores a two-point conversion against Brophy during a game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, on Sept. 19, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images


There are 81 games scheduled between Thursday, October 2, and Friday, October 3 in the Phoenix Metro, including seven games featuring teams in the Arizona top-10 rankings. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring top-ranked Arizona teams as No. 6 Brophy College Prep is hosting Shadow Ridge, and the number one team in Arizona, Basha, is traveling to Westwood.

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025

There are nine Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Thursday, October 2, 2025. The first game, Agua Fria vs Sierra Linda, starts at 7:00 PM.

Agua Fria vs Sierra Linda

Browne vs Fairfax

Central vs North

Dobson vs Goldwater

Glendale vs Independence

Kellis vs Tolleson

Maryvale vs North Canyon

McClintock vs Paradise Valley

West Point vs Willow Canyon

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 72 Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 3, 2025. There are seven games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Basha vs Westwood at 7:00 PM.

Alchesay vs St. Johns

Alhambra vs Copper Canyon

American Leadership Academy vs Desert Vista

American Leadership Academy - Anthem South vs Fountain Hills

American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North vs Skyline

American Leadership Academy - West Foothills vs Paradise Honors

Antelope vs Highland Prep West

Apollo vs Cactus

Arcadia vs Combs

Arete Prep vs San Tan Charter

Arizona College Prep vs Mountain Pointe

Arizona Lutheran Academy vs Many Farms

Basha vs Westwood

Benjamin Franklin vs Gilbert Christian

Blue Ridge vs Payson

Boulder Creek vs Williams Field

Bourgade Catholic vs Chino Valley

Bradshaw Mountain vs Flagstaff

Brophy College Prep vs Shadow Ridge

Buckeye vs Lake Havasu

Buena vs Mountain View

Cactus Shadows vs Desert Mountain

Camelback vs South Mountain

Camp Verde vs Holbrook

Campo Verde vs Gilbert

Canyon del Oro vs Vista Grande

Canyon View vs Desert Edge

Carl Hayden Community vs Washington

Centennial vs O'Connor

Cesar Chavez vs Pinnacle

Chandler Prep vs Lincoln Prep

Chaparral vs Deer Valley

Chinle vs Ganado

Cienega vs Desert Ridge

Coconino vs Mingus

Combs vs Arcadia

Copper Canyon vs Alhambra

Corona del Sol vs Queen Creek

Coronado vs San Carlos

Cortez vs Scottsdale Christian Academy

Desert Christian vs Willcox

Desert Mountain vs Cactus Shadows

Desert Vista vs American Leadership Academy

Dysart vs Shadow Mountain

Eastmark vs Mesquite

Estrella Foothills vs Youngker

Fountain Hills vs American Leadership Academy - Anthem South

Ganado vs Chinle

Gilbert vs Campo Verde

Gilbert Christian vs Benjamin Franklin

Glendale Prep Academy vs Tonopah Valley

Globe vs Pima

Greenway vs Tempe

Greyhills Academy vs Hopi

Hamilton vs Valley Vista

Higley vs Saguaro

Holbrook vs Camp Verde

Horizon vs Notre Dame Prep

Ironwood vs Sunnyslope

Kingman vs Odyssey Institute

Kingman Academy vs St. John Paul II

Lake Havasu vs Buckeye

Lee Williams vs Westview

Liberty vs Mountain Ridge

Lincoln Prep vs Chandler Prep

Many Farms vs Arizona Lutheran Academy

Marcos de Niza vs Moon Valley

Mesa vs Salpointe Catholic

Miami vs Morenci

Millennium vs Verrado

Mingus vs Coconino

Mohave vs Prescott

Monument Valley vs Winslow

Mountainside vs Phoenix Christian

NFL Yet Academy vs Parker

Northwest Christian vs Thunderbird

O'Connor vs Centennial

Peoria vs St. Mary's

Pima vs Globe

Pinon vs Red Mesa

Poston Butte vs Snowflake

Queen Creek vs Corona del Sol

River Valley vs Wickenburg

Safford vs Thatcher

Salome vs Valley Lutheran

San Carlos vs Coronado

San Tan Charter vs Arete Prep

Scottsdale Christian Academy vs Cortez

Seton Catholic vs Valley Christian

Shadow Mountain vs Dysart

Shadow Ridge vs Brophy College Prep

Skyline vs American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North

Snowflake vs Poston Butte

South Mountain vs Camelback

St. John Paul II vs Kingman Academy

Sunrise Mountain vs Yuma Catholic

Tempe vs Greenway

Thunderbird vs Northwest Christian

Tonopah Valley vs Glendale Prep Academy

Tuba City vs Valley

Valley Christian vs Seton Catholic

Valley Lutheran vs Salome

Valley Vista vs Hamilton

Verrado vs Millennium

Vista Grande vs Canyon del Oro

Washington vs Carl Hayden Community

Westview vs Lee Williams

Westwood vs Basha

Wickenburg vs River Valley

Williams Field vs Boulder Creek

Willcox vs Desert Christian

Winslow vs Monument Valley

Youngker vs Estrella Foothills

Yuma Catholic vs Sunrise Mountain

