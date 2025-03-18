Top 10 Arizona high school baseball outfielders from the class of 2025
In a state like Arizona where the weather is largely clear most of the year, baseball talent is wide. Many high school players are headed to either Division I college programs or professional opportunities come next season. Combine the massive population with the sunshine, and the Grand Canyon state has shown that it is a major hotbed to find top tier players.
This year's class looks like it will be another hotspot for scouts at all levels to find the game's next great superstar.
Using the Prep Baseball Report's list of top prospects, High Schools on SI looks at the top 10 outfielders from the 2025 class. Phoenix's metropolitan area is well represented, headlined by Valley Christian's Caleb Danzeisen.
Here is that list with supporting stats from MaxPreps and scouting data from Prep Baseball Report and MLB.com
Top 10 Arizona OF prospects from Class of 2025
1. OF/C Caleb Danzeisen, Valley Christian-Chandler
The 6-foot-2, 195 Danzeisen hit .524 with seven home runs and 42 RBIs in 84 at-bats, striking out seven times while walking 21 last year. While VC is 7-0 to start off this season, Danzeisen has yet to play a game yet, as he is still coming off of basketbal season. Committed to Arizona, Danzeisen's season debut could bring an added sparked to the Trojan's lineup.
2. OF/C Braden Watson, Liberty-Peoria
Last spring, the UCSB commit hit .368 with five home runs and 24 RBIs in 87 at-bats, striking out 15 times and walking 17. He also hit five doubles and two triples. So far this season, he is hitting .444 with a home run, double and three RBIs in nine at-bats through three games. His size makes him more of a fit for the outfield, as he stands at 6 feet, 4 inches, but he also can be deployed as a catcher.
3. OF Hagen Wright, Red Mountain
Committed to Arizona State, Wright could be in line for a big year in his final high school campaign. His 6-6, 215-pound frame is a good size for the outfield. Last spring, he hit .309 with six home runs and 29 RBIs while so far this season in 10 games, he is hitting .242 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 33 at-bats.
4. OF/3B Jayden Garrison, Desert Vista
The USF commit hit .361 with a home run and 13 RBIs last spring, striking out 17 times and walking 14 times in 97 at-bats. To start off the new season, he is currently hitting .379 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 29 at-bats through 10 games, having struck out six times and walking 10.
5. OF/2B Jaylen Payne, Hamilton
Last spring, the 5-10 prospect hit .333 with 26 RBIs in 102 at-bats, striking out eight times while walking 12 times. He also hit 10 doubles and a triple. While Hamilton is 11 games into the season, Payne has yet to make his season debut. Currently committed to Central Arizona JC.
6. OF/3B Gavin Mesa, Chaparral
Hit .257 with a home run and 15 RBIs in 74 at-bats last spring, striking out 24 times while walking nine. He also hit three doubles and two triples. In 10 games this season so far, he is hitting .406 with three home runs, three doubles and five RBIs in 32 at-bats, having struck out five times while walking three.
7. OF/2B Alex Gamboa, Queen Creek
The 5-9 LMU commit missed last season, but hit .295 with 11 doubles, a triple and 12 RBIs in 95 at-bats as a sophomore, striking out 25 times while walking 15.
8. OF/SS Anthony Montez, Cienega
The New Mexico State commit hit .443 with three home runs, eight doubles, seven triples and 15 RBIs in 70 at-bats last spring, striking out 19 times while walking 15.
9. OF/RHP Cam Jantz, Higley
The 6-4 Tiffin University commit hit .279 with two home runs and 15 RBIs in 68 at-bats last spring, striking out 17 times while walking eight. To begin this season, he is hitting .304 with a pair of homers and eight RBIs in eight games, striking out eight times while walking four.
10. OF/RHP Juan Hernandez, Tucson High
Last spring, the 5-11 Pima commit hit .246 with 10 RBIs in 57 at-bats, striking out 14 times while walking 21 times.