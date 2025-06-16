High School

New rankings released for Iowa high school baseball

All four top-rated teams remain the same this week on the diamond

Dubuque Wahlert baseball is No. 1 still in the Iowa high school baseball rankings.
There was no change at the top of the latest Iowa high school baseball rankings. The Iowa Baseball Coaches Association revealed the Top 10 in all four classifications.

Cedar Rapids Prairie (Class 4A), Dubuque Wahlert (3), Underwood (2A) and Remsen St. Mary’s (1A) are all No. 1 once again this week.

Entering the rankings were Ankeny Centennial (4A), Benton (3A), Dyersville Beckman (2A) and Mason City Newman (1A).

Below are the latest Iowa high school baseball rankings from the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION RANKINGS

(June 16, 2025)

Class 4A

1. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 2. Pleasant Valley; 3. Iowa City High; 4. Sioux City East; 5. Johnston; 6. Waukee Northwest; 7. Waukee; 8. Ankeny Centennial; 9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 10. West Des Moines Valley.

Class 3A

1. Dubuque Wahlert; 2. Pella; 3. Marion; 4. Sioux City Heelan; 5. Ballard; 6. Algona; 7. MOC-Floyd Valley; 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 9. Benton; 10. Saydel.

Class 2A

1. Underwood; 2. Pleasantville; 3. Van Meter; 4. West Lyon 5. Chariton; 6. Mediapolis; 7. Iowa City Regina; 8. Unity Christian; 9. Grundy Center; 10. Dyersville Beckman.

Class 1A

1. Remsen St. Mary’s; 2. Sigourney; 3. Lynnville-Sully; 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 5. Saint Ansgar; 6. Martensdale-St. Marys; 7. North Linn; 8. Lansing Kee; 9. Mason City Newman; 10. Don Bosco.

