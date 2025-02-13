Top 10 Arizona high school girls basketball sophomore scorers (2/12/2025)
The regular season is almost done for schools all around Arizona, with preparations for playoffs expected to start shortly.
Here are the top 10 scoring Arizona sophomore girls through games played on Feb. 10 for programs that submit statistics on MaxPreps.
Editor's note: Listed leaders and stats are courtesy and based only on MaxPreps leaderboards.
1. G Tamia Pietila, Miami
Averaging 23.1 points in 28 games, scoring 20 or more points in 23 of those games. The 5-foot-7 prospect scored a season high of 35 points in a 102-29 win over St. Augustine on Jan. 28.
2. F Leila O'Dowd, Rincon/University (Tucson)
Averaging 20.0 points in 24 games, with 13 games of scoring 20 points or more. The 5-foot-10 prospect scored a season high of 38 points in a 62-51 win over Tucson High Magnet on Jan. 21.
3. G Xxylina Flores, North (Phoenix)
Averaging 17.7 points in 19 games played, scoring over 20 points in eight games, including in her last four consecutive matchups. Scored a season high of 35 points in an 83-28 win over High Tech SD on Dec. 27.
4. G Nemo Sidhu, Estrella Foothills (Goodyear)
Averaging 17.0 points in 30 games, with 12 games of scoring 20 points or more. The 5-5 prospect scored a season high of 28 points in a 61-22 win over Peoria on Jan. 30. Estrella has one regular season game remaining, a Feb. 13 home contest against Mingus.
5. F Isabella Illingworth, Thunderbird (Phoenix)
Averaging 16.9 points in 18 games, with six games of scoring 20 or more points. The 6-2 prospect scored a season high of 42 in a 57-50 win over Centennial on Nov. 26.
6. G Kelci Walker, Round Valley (Eagar)
Averaging 16.8 points in 25 games, with nine 20 point games. The 5-4 prospect scored a season high of 34 in a 53-45 win over Many Farms on Jan. 28. Round Valley's regular season is now over, with it now waiting for its playoff fate.
7. F/G Kinsey Murray, Valley Vista (Surprise)
Averaging 14.6 points in 19 games, with five games of scoring over 20 points. Scored a season high of 27 points in a 76-73 loss to Mission Hills on Dec. 7. Valley Vista has one more regular season game remaining, a Feb. 12 home game vs. Shadow Ridge.
8. F Jayda Haley, Sabino (Tucson)
Averaging 16.6 points in 26 games, with seven 20 or more points games. The 5-11 prospect scored a season high of 32 points in a 57-27 win over Canyon del Oro on Dec. 27. Sabino still has one final regular season game, a Feb. 13 home game against Alchesay.
9. G Savannah Tobias, Mingus (Cottonwood)
Averaged 15.9 points in 24 games, with four 20 point games. Scored a season high of 24 in a 53-44 loss to Flagstaff on Jan. 9. Mingus plays its final regular season game on Feb. 13 on the road against Estrella Foothills.
10. G Brookelyn Pack, Crismon (Queen Creek)
Averaging 14.9 points in 10 games, with just a single 20 point game. However, it was also a night in which she scored a season high of 36, doing so in a 52-12 win over Tempe on Nov. 26. Crismon's regular season is now over.