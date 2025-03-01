Top 20 Arizona high school baseball prospects from the Class of 2026
Baseball in Arizona has no shortage of talent, with many players bound for either Division I or potential pro opportunies. Combine the nice weather almost year-round with the massive population in many areas, particularly Phoenix, and the Grand Canyon State has proven that the talent is endless.
The high school class of 2026 appears to be another hotspot for scouts at all levels to discover the future standouts of the game.
According to Prep Baseball Report, almost all of the players ranked in the top 20 have committed, with the exception of a few. But, there is no shortage of versatility among the group who made the list.
Here is the list of the top 20 Arizona baseball players from the class of 2026 with supporting statistics from MaxPreps and scouting data by MLB.com.
Top 20 Arizona baseball prospects from Class of 2026
1. OF/SS Tait Reynolds, Queen Creek
After a promising freshman campaing in 2023 that saw the Clemson commit hit .255 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 94 at-bats, Reynolds was a fixture to the starting lineup for Queen Creek last season, guiding the No. 1 ranked team in Arizona to a 25-7 record. Back for more, the versatile slugger will look to turn even more heads as a junior.
2. C/3B Alain Gómez Gudino, Saguaro
Last spring, the 5-foot-11 South Carolina commit hit .384 with a home run and 22 RBIs, striking out only six times while walking seven times in 73 at-bats. In the field, he had a .996 fielding percentage, recording only one error all season. Despite being able to play in the infield as well, Saguaro elects to have him mostly play catcher, with his 1.74-1.95 second pop time a major asset. However, his throw speed is faster from third base (86mph) than from behind the plate (80mph).
3. OF/RHP Ryan Harwood, Casteel
Hit .333 with five home runs and 35 RBIs as a sophomore last spring, striking out 13 times and walking 21 times in 66 at-bats. A very solid contact hitter, able to reach an exit velocity of 104mph as well as having good speed, with a 6.98 60-time, the Texas A&M commit is extremely versatile.
4. SS/RHP Abram Sherrin, Liberty
At the plate, the UCSB commit hit .365 with nine RBIs and 27 hits in 74 at-bats last season, striking out 17 times while walking four. On the mound, he had a 2-0 win-loss record with a 1.73 ERA in seven appearances. He also struck out 25 batters while walking 16 in 24.1 innings pitched. The 5'6 prospect is currently ranked No. 310 in the nation in his class, while being ranked No. 69 at his position.
5. OF/SS Benjamin Ball, Hamilton
Hit .471 with a home run and 24 RBIs in 70 at-bats last season, striking out 10 times while walking 15. The Arizona commit can run a 60 in as fast as 7.08 seconds, bringing good speed to the base paths as well as on defense. Ranked as the No. 251st best player in his class and No. 37 at his position, Ball could look to raise his stock even more this spring.
6. SS/C Jackson Weber, Horizon
Hit .329 with two home runs and 17 RBIs last season in 79 at-bats, striking out 27 times while walking nine times. In the field, he had a .954 fielding percentage, recording six errors. The Arizona State commit has a pop time of 1.91-2.00 seconds from behind the plate. However, one could make the argument that the best fit for him longterm is in the infield, with his throwing velocity from short capable of reaching up to 88mph, a stark contrast from his 79mph velocity as a catcher.
7. RHP/OF Devin Long, Chaparral
The Ole Miss commit is currently ranked as the No. 331 best in the class of 2026, while being ranked as the No. 108 best at his position. While listed as an outfielder as well, Long has mostly been used as a pitcher for Chaparral. His pitching arsenal includes a 91 mph fastball with a 2369 spin rate, a 72-78 mph curveball, an 80-81 mph slider and a 77-81 mph changeup.
8. SS Zander Bratspis, Saguaro
Last spring, the Kansas State commit hit .352 with 16 RBIs in 91 at-bats, striking out nine times and walking 15 times. So far this season, he is hitting .286 in seven at-bats. A strong contact hitter, his exit velocity off the bat has reached up to 99.5 mph, with his bat speed reaching as high as 80 mph. Ranked No. 454 in the nation in class and No. 106 at his position, he could look to raise his stock even more this spring.
9. SS/2B Jet Berry, Queen Creek
Committed to Oregon, the 5'9, 161 recruit is ranked No. 468 in the nation in his class while coming in ranked at No. 112 for his position. A strong hitter, hitting .320 as a freshman, Berry is also fast (6.59 60 time) and has a very strong arm, with his throwing velocity clocking at 86 mph. His versatility is evident and he could look to be even better this season.
10. OF/RHP Jaxen Maxey, Valley Christian
The Arizona State commit is ranked No. 489 in the nation overall for his class and No. 78 for his position. His pitching arsenal includes a 90 mph fastball with a 2371 spin rate and a 76-80 mph slider. A solid contact hitter as well, his exit velocity off the bat has reached speed of up to 90.8 mph.
11. 3B/2B Jack Petroff, Pinnacle
Hit .360 with five home runs and 24 RBIs last season in 86 at-bats, striking out 13 times while walking nine times. However, he saw some struggle in the field, making nine errors in 16 attempts en route to a .757 fielding percentage. His pop off the bat makes him a tough out, with his exit velocity reaching up to 102 mph. Committed to New Mexico State.
12. RHP Brock MacDonald, Desert Vista
Finished last season with a 3-2 win-loss record and a 3.14 ERA in nine appearances, striking out 31 batters and walking 17 in 29 innings. The Baylor commit has a four pitch arsenal that contains a 91 mph fastball with a 2511 spin rate, a 77-79 mph curveball, a 77-79 mph slider and an 83 mph changeup.
13. OF/LHP Ethan Trahan, Horizon
Hit .209 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 67 at-bats last season, striking out 33 times while walking 19 times. On the mound, he compiled a 1-2 win-loss record with a 6.90 ERA in seven appearances, striking out 14 and walking 24 in 22.1 innings. He is committed to play college ball at Arizona State.
14. RHP Preston Berg, Corona Del Sol
Saw limited action last season, compiling a 0-0 win-loss record with a 4.94 ERA in two appearances, striking out seven and walking seven in 5.2 innings pitched. The San Diego State commit has a pitching reportoire that includes a 91.3 mph fastball with a 2447 spin rate, a 71-74 mph slider and a 78-80 mph changeup.
15. SS/3B Carter Macanas, Red Mountain
The Arizona State commit possesses a lot of versatility, capable of making hard contact with a 94.1 mph exit velocity and an 87 mph throwing velocity from the infield. Speed wise, his 60 time has been clocked as fast as 7.17 seconds. Entering a pivotal year, Macanas could raise his stock this spring.
16. 3B/OF Grady Pratt, Queen Creek
Spent the previous two seasons of his high school career playing at Highland in Gilbert. Hit .262 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 61 at-bats last spring, striking out 22 times while walking 11. The Southern Mississippi commit has a bat exit velocity of 97 mph, and while he can be prone to striking out, he possesses a good amount of power.
17. 3B/RHP Jack Scully, Cactus Shadows
Hit .407 with 18 RBIs and 35 hits in 86 at-bats last season, also hitting eight doubles and a triple. Struck out 14 times while walking 11. Has a very strong arm, capable of throwing the ball 92 mph from the hot corner. Currently uncommitted, Scully could be looking to turn heads this season.
18. SS/2B Luis Mejia, St. Mary's Catholic
Hit .426 with a home run and 21 RBIs in 68 at-bats last season, striking out only six times while walking four times. Has a 96.4 mph bat exit velocity with 75.3 mph bat speed. In the field, he is capable of throwing the ball 88 mph while his 7.07 60 time brings good speed on the base paths. Has yet to commit, and could look to have a big season to garner more interest.
19. SS/2B Ryne Barker, Casteel
Hit .262 with a home run and three RBIs in 13 at-bats, striking out fives times while walking once. At the plate, his exit velocity off the bat can reach up to 96.7 mph while on the base paths, he is capable of running a 60 in 6.90 seconds. He is committed to GCU following the conclusion of his high school career.
20. OF/LHP Kanon Faseler, Horizon
Hit .200 in 15 at-bats last season, compiling three hits and three RBIs. Struck out seven times while walking three times. On the mound, he had a 0-0 win-loss record in three appearances and had a 10.50 ERA. His arsenal includes an 83 mph fastball with a 2079 spin rate, a 65-67 mph curveball, a 63-66 mph slider and a 67 mph changeup. The 5'9 recruit is currently uncommitted.