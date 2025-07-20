Top Arizona high school football quarterbacks, who will have best 2025 season? Vote
What better way to prep for the high school football season than looking at which players are worth watching on Friday nights?
Arizona high school football will kick off August 22 (first Friday night), which is just under a month away. So, as we gear up for the bright lights, loud crowds and big-time plays, High School On SI will break down Arizona's top players by position heading into the 2025 season.
Not only does this preseason coverage highlight the best returning players ahead of the fall, but it allows the Arizona high school football community to VOTE on which player could have the biggest 2025 season.
Could it be a rising sophomore? A highly-touted prospect? Could it be a player not listed below?
Some of the players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Below is a list of Arizona's top quarterbacks to watch ahead of the 2025 season based on a few factors: stats from the previous season (from MaxPreps.com), recruiting status (from 247Sports), and the discretion of the reporter (Tarek Fattal).
TOP QUARTERBACKS IN ARIZONA
(Athletes listed in alphabetical order | Voting poll at bottom of page)
1. Valentine Antillon, Mountain Pointe, So.
Antillon was Arizona's best performing freshman in 2024 at Buckeye High. He tossed for 1,552 yards and 17 TDs. Could he have a breakout sophomore compaign at MPHS?
2. Antonio Casias, Cactus, Sr.
Casias threw for 3,001 yards in 2024 with 29 TDs and a QB rating of 102. The 2026 QB led Cactus to the Division 5A final as the No. 4 seed, taking down No. 1 Gilbert North in the semifinals.
3. Donivan Dixon, Cactus Shadows, Sr.
This NAU commit combined for 39 TDs in 2024. He tossed for 2,634 yards and 24 TDs while running for 15 TDs and 1,202 yards. This dual-threat QB is a two-time First Team All-Region selection in AZ.
4. Brady Goodman, Mountain View, Sr.
Goodman tossed for 3,087 yards and 43 TDs in 14 games en route to the Division 6A final. The 3-star prospect completed 64% of his passes and threw just four picks in 2024. He also rushed for 435 yards and 11 TDs.
5. Marcel Jones, Saguaro, Sr.
The Sacramento State commit played in just six games in 2024, but tossed for 1,072 yards and eight TDs. The dynamic playmaker added six rushing TDs with 441 yards on the ground in 66 carries in those half-dozen games.
6. Colten Meyer, Marana, Sr.
Meyer returns for his senior season after passing for 3,687 yards and 30 TDs as a junior. Meyer averaged 335 yards per game in 11 contests and completed passes at a 74% clip. He only threw seven INTs in 399 attempts.
7. Tait Reynolds, Queen Creek, Sr.
Reynolds is the most touted prospect in Arizona, according to 247Sports. The Clemson commit is a 3-star prospect that is coming off a junior season where he threw for 2,238 yards and 22 TDs. He also ran for more than 100 yards per game with 19 TDs.
8. Blake Roskopf, Desert Edge, Jr.
Roskopf will come into the 2025 season as one of the state's best 2027 QBs after throwing for 2,203 yards, 19 TDs and 244 yards per game in 9 games. This 3-star rated QB has offers to Arkansas, Auburn and Illinois.
9. Kael Snyder, Perry, Jr.
Snyder passed for 2,149 yards as a sophomore with 28 TDs and 10 INTs in 13 games.
10. Brayden Stevens, Liberty, Sr.
Simply put: it's Stevens' turn.
After sitting behind starting QB Hayden Fletcher en route to Liberty's Arizona Open Division championship in 2024, Stevens is expected to step into the starting role for the football powerhouse program.
11. Case Vanden Bosch, Brophy Prep, Sr.
Vanden Bosch is poised for a big senior season after tossing for more than 1,700 yards and 16 TDs in 2024. The Air Force commit is a field general that completes passes at a 73% clip.
12. Broderick Vehrs, Basha, Sr.
Vehrs is a 3-star prospect committed to North Texas after throwing for 2,915 yards and 27 TDs in 2024 — and just two INTs.
13. Gavin Wyler, Benjamin Franklin, Jr.
Wyler led all sophomore QBs in Arizona in passing yards (2,239) and added 28 TD passes to that impressive number, too. Wyler helped to lead the Chargers to an 11-2 record in 2024.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Monday, July 28 at 8 p.m. (PT).
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: