Backup Plan: Two QB2s Are Leading Arizona Powerhouses on Stunning Runs Toward the Open Championship
It’s not common for backup quarterbacks to lead their teams to a football state championship, much less an Open title in Arizona. This weekend, two of them are aiming to lead their teams to the Open Championship game next week at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.
Two Backup QBs, One Incredible Opportunity
Meet Jake Rogers and Daniel Vaita, both QB2’s to start the season, now starters playing a major role in a quest for a championship as the Open semifinals are set for this Saturday night. No. 2 seed Basha will face third-seeded Liberty at Corona del Sol. Rogers replaced senior and North Texas bound Brodie Vehrs, who's season came to an end in a week six loss to Hamilton with a shoulder injury. Many consider two-time Open champ Liberty the team to beat with its overwhelming defense. Vehrs led Basha to last years' Open championship game, where it fell to Liberty, 35-17.
It's a feel good story that also demonstrates the talent and depth of the state's top programs.
Hamilton vs. Chandler: The Night Everything Changed for Vaita
Top-seed Hamilton will square off with bitter rival and No. 4 seed Chandler High in a rematch of one of the most dramatic games in the rivalry's storied history. It's also when everything changed for Vaita, a senior who'd been backing up star quarterback Jax Sculley, a sophomore already receiving offers from major colleges, including the University of Arizona.
It was the Chandler game in which Sculley's season came to an end right before halftime. It also looked as if the Huskies were derailing, as they trailed the Wolves 34-13 after Vaita threw a third quarter interception that was returned 95 yards for a touchdown by Kamari Crawford. The Battle for the Arizona Avenue trophy was heading in Chandler's direction.
Vaita Sparked a 39-Point Explosion
After the pick-six, Chandler smelled blood in the water, while the Hamilton side was stunned. But Vaita and his teammates had the necessary confidence required to keep battling. The defense got some stops, while Vaita restored Hamilton's offense to high-octane, scoring 39 points in the game's final 17 minutes, shocking Chandler, 55-41, and keeping its 50 point per game average intact.
Vaita threw for 180 yards and two scores in the second half, engineering a historic comeback. Last week against Mountain View in the Open quarterfinal, the Huskies trailed 21-14, but Vaita and the Husky offense responded with 21 points as they wore down the Toros tough defense, resulting in a 35-27 victory. The win setup a rematch with Chandler, who is eager for revenge. Regardless of what happens Friday night, Vaita has made his mark on the 2025 season.
“He’s a huge reason for why we’re here right now,” Dixon added.
“It’s incredible what he did and what he’s done for us,” said Hamilton coach Travis Dixon, who led the Huskies to their first two state titles in 2003 and 2004. “Football is rough, but the phrase ‘next man up’ is a reality. Daniel is a perfect example of what happens when preparation meets opportunity, and he’s made the most of it.”
Basha Turns to Jake Rogers After Vehrs’ Injury
When Vehrs went down with a shoulder injury, Jake Rogers was the next man up, creating his first appearance in a contested game this year. It wasn't quite as colorful or dramatic as Vaita's performance, but the junior proved why he was next in line behind behind Vehrs.
Rogers did not have a welcoming reception from the Hamilton defense, as the Bears fell to the Huskies, 28-12. But Rogers' confidence never wavered, despite scoring no points in the second half.
"As the backup, I was naturally waiting for my chance all year, and the important thing was knowing my teammates have my back no matter what," said Rogers.
Rogers’ Breakout: 670 Yards, 8 TDs, and Elite Accuracy
The next two weeks against Mesa and Perry, Rogers put his elite potential on display, passing for 670 yards and eight touchdowns. Rogers has also completed 32 of his last 38 pass attempts, including last week's 33-10 playoff win over Williams Field. Rogers will face his toughest defensive test Saturday night against Liberty, but he's not going in with any fear.
"Previous playing time, plus going against our defense every day in practice has definitely prepared me for this stage,, and I know what want to do offensively," Rogers explained "We have a gameplan this week for Liberty so it will be about sticking to it and trusting out guys."
Ben Stapley | @stapleyprepzaz