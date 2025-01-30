Top uncommitted Colorado and Arizona high school football players from Class of 2025
It is almost that time of year.
On Feb. 5, National Signing Day will take place, giving student-athletes who have had the dream of playing a sport in college the opportunity to turn that into a reality. In an event that could be the talk of the high school sports world, anticipation is mounting to see where these aspiring hopefuls will end up.
A large portion of the class of 2025 have either already signed NLIs or have picked a school that they intend to sign with. But still, a lot of talent remains, with many hopefuls from both Arizona and Colorado still in the process of deciding their futures.
Here are the top 10 remaining unsigned and uncommitted Arizona and Colorado football recruits heading into next week's signing day, with projections as to where they could end up. Order is based on 247Sports recruiting rank.
Arizona:
1. LB Dinos Drossos, Salpointe Catholic (Tucson)
In two varsity seasons, Drossos finished with 142 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries. A three-star recruit, he has offers from Nebraska and Northern Arizona. Either one of those schools could be a fit, with both needing linebackers and having yet to sign one from this year's class.
2. WR Shamar Berryhill, Centennial (Peoria)
Had 20 catches for 306 yards and four touchdowns as a senior in 2024. A three-star recruit with one offer from Arizona. Given the departing talent for the Wildcats, with guys like Tetairoa McMillan leaving for the NFL Draft, Berryhill could be a player that Arizona relies on to fill that void down the line.
3. WR JD DeCausmaker, Higley (Gilbert)
Finished high school with 46 catches for 917 yards and nine touchdowns in two varsity seasons. A three-star recruit, DeCausmaker has an offer from Northern Arizona, a program that needs receiver help and has yet to land a class of '25 pass catcher.
4. WR Jace Pina, Pinnacle (Phoenix)
Ended his high school career with 71 catches for 1,136 yards and 14 touchdowns, playing on Pinnacle's varsity team for two seasons. Despite being a two-star recruit, the 6-foot-2, 175 pound Pina has not received any offers from schools thus far.
5. RB Zach Thompson, Gilbert
Finished high school with 264 carries for 1,644 yards and 22 touchdowns. A three-star recruit, Thompson has offers from Oregon, Washington, Louisville and Fordham. Despite Fordham being the only non Power Four school to have offered him, the opportunity to get more playing time could be more possible there, given less depth at that position than the other schools that have offered him and how they have yet to land a class of '25 running back.
6. QB Jaxon Knutson, Mcclintock (Tempe)
Finished high school with 64% completion, 6,582 yards, 77 touchdown passes and only 12 interceptions. A two-star recruit, the 6-foot-1, 200 pound Knutson has yet to receive any official offers.
Colorado:
1. WR Jeremiah Hoffman, Cherry Creek (Englewood)
Made varsity appearances in all four years of high school, finishing with 154 catches for 2,434 yards and 23 touchdowns. A three-star prospect, Hoffman has offers from Charlotte, UNLV, Akron and South Dakota State. Taking a visit to UNLV on Jan. 24 and Charlotte on Jan. 31, his only two visits so far, it appears that those two are the frontrunners for his services.
2. WR Jordan Rechel, Fairview (Boulder)
Did it all in high school, finishing with 298 carries for 2,413 yards and 48 touchdowns as a running back while catching 216 passes for 3,494 yards and 34 touchdowns as a wide receiver. Played defense as well, finishing with 125 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions. A three-star recruit with offers from Colorado, New Mexico and Northern Colorado. Colorado, who is expected to lose a lot of players, will need more receiver help and with no receivers signed from this class, Rechel could be a good fit for Deion Sanders' squad.
3. TE Dominic Henning, Grandview (Aurora)
Finished high school with 22 catches for 325 yards and three touchdowns. A three-star prospect, Henning has an offer from Air Force, which could use another tight end.
4. TE Jackson Blanchard, Castle View (Castle Rock)
Finished high school with 46 catches for 652 yards and seven scores. A three-star recruit, Blanchard has offers from Air Force and Army, with Navy, Nebraska and Northern Colorado also showing interest in him as well. Army, a ranked program throughout '24 could be a good spot for Blanchard, with the program needing a tight end and also being a strong and competitive team.