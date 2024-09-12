10 games to watch in Week 2 of Arkansas high school football
It’s hard to believe, but Arkansas high school football is entering its third playing date Friday. Everyone has officially started its season with some schools opting not to play Week 0 games and start Week 1. There is a full slate of action for Week 2. As always, we picked out 10 games you can’t miss.
Bryant at Parkview
Many have waited for this showdown since Parkview (2-0) eked out a 28-27 win at Bryant (2-0) last season snapping the Hornets 54-game winning streak. A big crowd is expected at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium. Parkview, a Class 5A school, is No. 1 in the SBLive/High School on SI Power 25 all-class rankings. The Patriots are loaded with Division I talent. Pulaski Robinson transfer QB Quentin Murphy is committed to Arkansas as is running back Cam Settles. Diminutive senior running back Monterrio Elston is committed to Kansas State. Safety Omarion Robinson is committed to Oklahoma. He also plays receiver and is a major contributor on special teams, including filling the punting role. Linebacker Jakore Smith is also a D-I prospect from the 2026 class.
Bryant counters with a bruising front seven. What’s even more impressive about the defense is it has lost several key members for the season to injury but continues to make plays. Senior end Eli Hill expects a D-I offer any day after registering 11 sacks lasts season. Jordan Walker is a three-year starter at QB. Daniel Anderson, a Notre Dame commit, is one of three potent running backs the Hornets use.
Charleston at Ozark
Charleston looks to follow rival Booneville and fellow Class 3A power in beating the Class 4A Hillbillies. The matchup between the two River Valley area programs has lost some luster if Ozark star QB Coby Wilbanks can’t play. He left last week’s loss to Booneville in the third quarter.
Charleston lost a close game to Class 4A Pottsville last week despite Tigers star QB Carter Williams’ big night. He was 26 of 39 for 444 yards and 5 TDs.
Junction City at Smackover
Two teams moving in the opposite direction to start the season. Class 2A Junction City lost at Carlisle last week to drop to 0-2. Smackover and junior transfer QB Mitchell Polk have racked up points and exploded past Class 4A Fountain Lake, 64-36, last week.
Lakeside at Robinson
Two teams that could make deep runs in December in Class 5A meeting in September brings excitement. Longtime Lakeside assistant coach Garren Rockwell was promoted to head coach last year with little fanfare. The Rams shocked the pundits with a second-place finish in the 5A-South and a berth in the playoff quarterfinals. Lakeside has picked up where it left off with wins over 6A programs Lake Hamilton and Sheridan. Junior QB Wally Walcot and senior Grady Ohman have helped fuel those wins.
Robinson received an infusion of talent with transfers in the offseason, which is already paying dividends. The Senators lost at 7A Pulaski Academy but last week traveled to 6A Jonesboro and beat the Hurricanes. North Little Rock transfer QB Tyson Bradden passed for 92 yards.
Marion at Conway
This game features two of the state’s top college recruits. Mammoth offensive lineman Carius Curne, an LSU commit, helps bolster a powerful Patriots offensive unit. Last week, Class 6A Marion blasted 5A Harding Academy, 37-7. They came from behind to beat Class 5A Wynne the week before.
CAC senior transfer QB Grayson Wilson, a University of Arkansas commit, is getting familiar with the packages and his teammates. In two decisive wins, he had 550 yards of offense in the win over Bentonville.
Perryville at Bigelow
Bigelow, the defending Class 2A state champs, hadn’t lost since 2022 before a loss last week to Mayflower, 35-0. The Panthers have won four straight over their rival, which is now 1-1 after a 50-12 win over Hector. Perryville’s Connor Frith is dynamic playing QB and defensive back. He ran for 151 yards and a TD and ran for more than 160 with 2 TDs. Bigelow’s big running back, Jayden Dunlap who is also a star linebacker, will try to get going this week.
Prairie Grove at Farmington
This Battle of Highway 62 rivalry is one of the better small-school clashes in the state. New Farmington coach Tommy Tice is searching for his first win since coming out of retirement. Farmington was blown out by Class 6A Shiloh Christian in the opener and lost 65-50 to Class 7A Springdale Har-Ber last week. QB Ayden Lester passed for 227 yards and 3 TDs and ran for 115 yards and 3 TD in the loss to Har-Ber.
Prairie Grove is 1-0 after blasting Tahlequah-Sequoyah ,59-13, last week. QB Alex Abshier passed for 141 yards and a TD and running backs Elijah Sugg and Jace Edwards both ran for more than 100 yards and a TD apiece.
Rogers at Sheridan (Thursday)
The teams meet for the first time in a televised contest. Rogers took Oklahoma power Muskogee to the brink last week. They erased a 14-point deficit only to lose 34-28. Quarterback Jeff Regan totaled 235 yards and 3 TDs. Hot Springs Lakeside blew open a close game to run past the Yellowjackets. Sheridan junior QB Dax McMellon leads new head coach Kevin Kelley’s potent up-tempo offense. Running back Isaiah Stephens is the top 2027 prospect in the state.
Shiloh Christian at Lincoln Christian (Okla.)
The Saints are trying to finish out a perfect nonconference slate after taking wins over Farmington and Little Rock Christian. SC and LC, which is one of the top private-school programs in Oklahoma, have split the past two meetings. Junior running back Griffin Mason is an emerging star with major contributions the first two weeks after running for just more than 300 yards last year. Sophomore QB Cole Creighton is healthy this season after being injured for a good chunk last season. He hit Chandler Kemp on a game-winning touchdown pass.
Warren vs. Elkins (At Arkansas Tech University)
Two teams that definitely could meet again in Little Rock in December playing on a neutral field. Elkins is hot beating Miami, Okla., and Dardanelle by a combined 103-0. That stingy defense will be a good test for the explosive Lumberjacks. Ja’Quae Walden ran for 222 yards and four scores in the 51-0 trouncing of Dardanelle last week.
Warren lost quarterback Jackson Denton injury so senior Cam Burks has stepped in. He passe for 191 yards and 3 TDs in a win against White Hall.
--Nate Olson | nate@scorebooklive.com | @ndosports