11 Arkansas high school football players who could break out in 2024
Every season players emerge in Arkansas high school football. Some are players who showed glimpses the year before and others are a complete surprise. Below is a list of 11 players who are looking to take the next step for their team and make a name for themselves in the process this season.
Daniel Anderson, SR, RB, Bryant
It seems odd having a Norte Dame commit on this list, but while Anderson is a highly rated recruit, he doesn’t have a high school body of work to show for it. As a sophomore he waited his turn with a stable of Hornets backs on a state title team and last year he dealt with an ankle injury that sidelined him much of the season. Anderson has the skill and line to run well over 1,000 yards this fall, even with two other very good Hornet backs, if he can stay healthy. And even though the running back room is talented, Anderson playing well increases Bryant’s chances of getting back to the Class 7A state championship game.
Andrew Bjork, JR, QB, Maumelle
Bjork had a solid sophomore campaign for the Hornets completing 53 percent of his passes for 2,146 yards and 23 touchdowns with 17 interceptions. Maumelle has added more weapons with transfers, and Bjork should make less mistakes this season. His improvement could ignite a deep playoff run for Maumelle.
Cole Creighton, SO, QB, Shiloh Christian
Creighton was slated to start as a freshman, but injuries cut into his season limiting him. He still tossed 14 touchdowns passes. Shiloh loses several key players and moves to Class 6A, but the expectations stay the same. Creighton’s emergence is a big part of that. With some varsity action under his belt and spring football, he should be up for the challenge.
Jayden Dunlap, SR, RB, Bigelow
The 6-foot, 230-pound battering ram ran for nearly 300 yards while splitting carries on the Panthers’ Class 2A state title team last fall. This year he will be the featured back and will be tough to handle. Bigelow will have a hard time repeating as they reload on offense, but Dunlap’s emergence and a veteran defense could push the Panthers to another deep runs.
Chris Ficklin, JR, RB, Bentonville
The younger brother of former Tiger star and Illinois State running back, Josh Ficklin, came on strong at the end of last season running for nearly 100 yards in in an upset semifinal win at Bryant in the 7A playoffs. The Tigers’ offense is green, but if Ficklin gets help up front from a developing line, he could be a 1,000-yard rusher this fall like his brother was for the Tigers.
Asa Myers, JR, QB, Jonesboro
Myers passed for nearly 900 yards and nine touchdowns last fall in his varsity debut. That was against 7A competition. With Jonesboro moving back to 6A, things should be easier, not to mention Myers has some more weapons on offense thanks to transfers, so this could set up for a big season for the all-state baseball player and the Hurricane.
Decari Prater, SR, QB Prescott
Prater backed up star Pierce Yates, a Kansas State baseball signee, but now the 6-foot-3, 175-pounder is called to run the Curley Wolves’ offense. Prater showed his athleticism at safety and on kickoff returns last year for the Class 3A defending runner-up. Division I coaches will be watching closely as Prescott has another good chance to return to the title game thanks to Prater.
Judd Qualls, JR, OL, DeWitt
The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder has two older brothers, who were prep quarterbacks and now coach college football. Little brother got all the size and was one of the better linemen in the rugged 8-4A conference last season. Qualls, whose dad Hal is an assistant coach, should be one of the better linemen in all of 4A this fall and helps lead a team that is hoping to make a deep playoff run after finishing 10-2 last fall.
Tate Spray, SR, OL/DL, Centrepoint
At 6-4, 270 Spray is a two-way lineman for the Class 3A Knights. Oklahoma State and TCU are reportedly interested in the athletic Spray. Look for him to add to the 35 tackle total he had last fall and be even more of a problem on defense and get some more Division I recruiting attention as he bolsters an experienced offense that tries to push the team to the upper echelon of the ultra-competitive 7-3A Conference.
Jace Washburn, SR, QB, Booneville
Life after star running back Dax Goff, a Harding University signee, means multiple Bearcats must step up to defend the Class 3A title. Washburn is up to the task after passing for 662 yards and 7 TDs and running for 465 yards and 6 TDs. Washburn will carry the ball more this season in the Bearcats’ patented flexbone attack. That will inflate his numbers and show what he can do when he doesn’t just manage the offense.
Talan Williams, JR, QB, Gentry
The Pioneers have a chance to be better than most think in part because of Williams. In 2023, the Shiloh Christian transfer, passed for 2,188 yards and 17 TDs while giving up 12 interceptions. Not bad for a sophomore, who has been working hard in the offseason to get even better. He should improve greatly, especially with the addition for two more Shiloh transfers Zeke Strong and Tristen Jackson, who are two more offensive weapons at Williams disposal.
