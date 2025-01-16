4 Arkansas high school basketball standouts earn McDonald's All-American nominations
The McDonald's All-American Games released its 2025 nominees via Instagram on Wednesday, and four Arkansas prep basketball players were listed: Conway guards Emerie Bohanon and Samyah Jordan along with Vilonia guard Sidni Middleton for the girls, plus Benton forward Terrion Burgess for the boys.
The quartet of Natural State natives are among more than 700 prep players selected nationwide.
Bohannon and Jordan are two of the main cogs in the machine for Conway, which is the top-ranked team in the girls High School on SI Arkansas Top 25, and Middleton and the Eagles are No. 14.
Burgess headlines the very talented Benton Panthers, who are sitting at No. 3 in the boys Top 25.
The 2025 McDonald's All-American Games will be played April 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn (N.Y.). The selection committee will narrow the list of nominees to 48 at a later date as the top 24 boys and top 24 girls will be on the final rosters.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App