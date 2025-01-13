Top 25 Arkansas Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/13/2025)
Mother Nature postponed many of the late-week basketball games as snow blanketed two-thirds of Arkansas, with some areas of the state reporting more than a foot of snowfall.
Though it will still be January temperatures this week, it will be significantly warmer as we look forward to the first full slate of basketball action in 2025.
There was not a whole lot of change from last week from spots 1 through 20, but there was a significant shuffle in the final five spots with one addition from Class 5A.
See the full Top 25 below.
ARKANSAS BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
January 13, 2025
1. Jonesboro (16-1)
Last week: 1
It did not necessarily come easy, but the Hurricane kept its unblemished mark against in-state competition in-tact with a 6A-Central road victory over Cabot. Jonesboro is off until Friday when it hosts No. 11 North Little Rock.
2. Springdale (14-3)
Last week: 2
Consecutive victories over Fort Smith Northside and Southside put the Red Dogs’ win streak at five as their focus now shifts to a long week that features Rogers, Rogers Heritage and No. 19 Bentonville West before facing a tough three-game stretch to finish out January.
3. Benton (13-3)
Last week: 3
A rout of White Hall put the Panthers at 3-0 in 5A-South play as they currently sit in first place with Hot Springs, which Benton was not able to play last Friday due to the winter weather postponements. The Panthers are at home for both games this week against Pine Bluff and Lake Hamilton.
4. Mills (18-1)
Last week: 4
After handling Nashville in a non-conference matchup the Comets will hit the road twice to face quality opponents Little Rock Hall and eStem who, on paper, figure to be the two of the most likely squads to challenge Mills for the remainder of the regular season.
5. Fayetteville (11-4)
Last week: 5
The Purple Dogs appear to be prepared for a second half surge, currently riding a five-game streak that includes four double-digit triumphs. This week includes their make-up game with No. 21 Springdale Har-Ber, plus matchups with Fort Smith Northside and Rogers.
6. Bryant (10-7)
Last week: 6
The Hornets came out on top in a thrilling Top 10 showdown over Little Rock Christian with huge performances from RJ Young, who surpassed 1,000 career points, and Camarion Bead. The week tips off against No. 22 Little Rock Central and concludes with Little Rock Southwest.
7. Maumelle (12-5)
Last week: 7
The Hornets flexed their muscle against Jacksonville on the road as they now try to keep their focus on home matchups this week against Sylvan Hills and Greenbrier before heading over to Little Rock Christian on Jan. 21 for what expects to be a Top 10 showdown.
8. Little Rock Christian (12-4)
Last week: 8
Despite coming off of a loss to No. 6 Bryant, the Warriors should feel very confident heading into 5A-Central play as they have fared well against one of the state’s overall toughest non-conference schedules.
9. Bentonville (10-5)
Last week: 9
That’s six consecutive victories for the Tigers following a 19-point triumph over Rogers Heritage as they look to keep things rolling on the road against No. 21 Springdale Har-Ber before finishing the week at Tiger Arena against Fort Smith Northside.
10. Marion (13-4)
Last week: 10
In yet another classic between the Crittenden County rivals, the Patriots survived a very-improved West Memphis squad. Another key 5A-East matchup against No. 15 Nettleton tips this week off.
11. North Little Rock (9-4)
Last week: 11
The Charging Wildcats earned a much-needed victory over rival Little Rock Central to start 6A-Central play strong following a brutal stretch that closed out their non-conference schedule. They have all week to prepare for a Friday road trip to top-ranked Jonesboro with hopes of redemption after falling to the Hurricane in the Outlaw Division third-place game of the Ronnie Brogdon Tournament.
12. Forrest City (14-2)
Last week: 12
Did not play. By the time the Mustangs take the court on Tuesday at Southside (Batesville) it will have been 13 days since they last played and they finish the week with another road trip to Wynne.
13. Valley View (13-2)
Last week: 13
The Blazers wrapped up non-conference play with a victory over Osceola and look to keep the consistency rolling as they tip off 5A-East play Tuesday against Paragould, followed by a Friday showdown against No. 20 West Memphis.
14. Farmington (15-3)
Last week: 15
In the first matchup of their new class and conference, the Cardinals traveled to Siloam Springs and left with a 22-point victory. They host a Top 20 matchup against Harrison to tip off the week and conclude it at Greenwood.
15. Nettleton (14-2)
Last week: 16
Did not play. This week’s matchups feature a trip to No. 10 Marion before hosting Greene County Tech.
16. Harrison (14-4)
Last week: 17
After dropping consecutive non-conference matchups by a combined six points, the Goblins went into hostile territory and took down rival Mountain Home thanks to Hayden Martin’s go-ahead bucket with two seconds left. It is a great week to be carrying some momentum with Top 25 matchups against No. 15 Farmington and No. 24 Alma.
17. Conway (11-6)
Last week: 18
Currently riding their longest win streak of the season at six games, the Wampus Cats’ most recent victory over Little Rock Southwest secured a 1-0 start in 6A-Central play. They only play once this week and it will be a road trip to Cabot.
18. Hot Springs (9-5)
Last week: 19
Another big performance from Arkansas – Pine Bluff signee Jai Hayes, who finished with 26 points and 9 rebounds, secured the Trojans’ sixth win in the past seven contests. Last Friday's matchup against No. 3 Benton was postponed as Hot Springs now turns to page to this week’s slate featuring El Dorado and Arkansas High.
19. Bentonville West (10-4)
Last week: 21
Very nice bounce back from the Wolverines, who have won three consecutive games following a stretch where they dropped three of four contests. Three games are on the slate this week, headlined by Friday’s home bout with No. 2 Springdale.
20. West Memphis (11-5)
Last week: 22
The Blue Devils came up short against rival Marion, but first-year coach Marcus Brown’s squad showed it can compete with the top teams in a 5A-East league West Memphis is hoping to finish with a winning record for the first time in since the 2021-22 season.
21. Springdale Har-Ber (7-8)
Last week: 24
Especially once you look past the Top 20 there is still a whole lot to iron out, but the Wildcats will have early back-to-back opportunities to prove itself this week in Top 10 matchups against No. 5 Fayetteville and No. 9 Bentonville.
22. Little Rock Central (8-10)
Last week: 25
A loss to No. 11 North Little Rock may have put the Tigers two games under .500, but after having to replace multiple pieces with a new head coach there is reason to believe they can heat up on the back end of the schedule. They came up short against No. 11 North Little Rock, but have another big opportunity on Tuesday in a showdown with No. 6 Bryant.
23. Mountain Home (10-7)
Last week: 23
A last second, two-point loss to Harrison kept the Bombers clanging to a Top 25 spot. Now the focus is on snapping a two-game skid in this week’s contests with Siloam Springs and Van Buren.
24. Alma (11-6)
Last week: NR
It was just prior to this time last season when the Airedales really got rolling and a 5A-West win over Russellville extended the team’s win streak to four. Hoping to stay atop the conference standings, they can gain an advantage this week with victories over Greenwood and No. 16 Harrison.
25. Russellville (14-4)
Last week: 20
The Cyclones got themselves in an early hole to start 5A-West play with a one-point loss to Alma. They need to rebound this week against Van Buren and Siloam Springs with hopes of reversing the trend of things getting away from them in the back half as has happened the previous two seasons.
Dropped out
Fort Smith Northside
