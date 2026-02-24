High School

Official Michigan Boys High School Basketball Divisional Rankings Revealed - Feb. 24, 2026

A new No. 1 ranked team has emerged in Division 3 this week.

Brother Rice guard Jordan McDaniel shoots the ball, during the high school basketball game at Brother Rice high school in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We have a new top-ranked team in Division 3 this week, as Menominee has taken over for Niles Brandywine, who was No. 1 last week. In the other three divisions, the top sport remains the same, with Rockford, Freeland, and Traverse City Christian staying put at No. 1 this week in their respective divisions. The playoffs are right around the corner, and this year's tournament should prove to have some amazing games.

For those unfamiliar, the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rating (MPR) is based solely on wins and losses, and not margin of victory or game location. The formula weighs a team’s own winning percentage (25%), its opponents’ winning percentage (50%), and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25%).

Here are the latest MHSAA boys basketball rankings for this week.

Division 1 Rankings

1. Rockford

2. East Kentwood

3. East Lansing

4. Grand Blanc

5. Kalamazoo Central

6. Detroit Martin Luther King

7. Auburn Hills Avondale

8. Ann Arbor Huron

9. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

10. Marquette

11. Hudsonville

12. Muskegon

13. Ypsilanti Lincoln

14. Wayne Memorial

15. Detroit Catholic Central

16. Grand Rapids Northview

17. Ann Arbor Pioneer

18. Rochester

19. Traverse City West

20. Saginaw Heritage

Division 2 Rankings

1. Freeland

2. Romulus Summit Academy North

3. Hudsonville Unity Christian

4. South Haven

5. Frankenmuth

6. Lansing Sexton

7. Grand Rapids South Christian

8. Dearborn Divine Child

9. Gladwin

10. Kingsford

11. Ludington

12. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

13. Detroit Edison

14. Grand Rapids Christian

15. Chelsea

16. Paw Paw

17. Benton Harbor

18. Detroit University Prep

19. Grant

20. Flint Hamady

Division 3 Rankings

1. Menominee

2. Niles Brandywine

3. Beal City

4. Harbor Beach

5. Ishpeming Westwood

6. Pewamo-Westphalia

7. Detroit Loyola

8. McBain

9. Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac

10. North Muskegon

11. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker

12. Jackson Lumen Christi

13. Elk Rapids

14. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

15. Onsted

16. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

17. Flint New Standard Academy

18. Cassopolis

19. Maple City Glen Lake

20. International Academy of Flint

Division 4 Rankings

1. Traverse City Christian

2. Crystal Falls Forest Park

3. Pickford

4. Fowler

5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

6. Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian

7. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist

8. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian

9. Concord

10. Detroit Douglass

11. Felch North Dickinson

12. Genesee Christian

13. Dollar Bay

14. Hillsdale Academy

15. Portland St. Patrick

16. Mendon

17. Southfield Christian

18. Adrian Lenawee Christian

19. Ellsworth

20. Hillman

