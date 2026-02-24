Official Michigan Boys High School Basketball Divisional Rankings Revealed - Feb. 24, 2026
We have a new top-ranked team in Division 3 this week, as Menominee has taken over for Niles Brandywine, who was No. 1 last week. In the other three divisions, the top sport remains the same, with Rockford, Freeland, and Traverse City Christian staying put at No. 1 this week in their respective divisions. The playoffs are right around the corner, and this year's tournament should prove to have some amazing games.
For those unfamiliar, the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rating (MPR) is based solely on wins and losses, and not margin of victory or game location. The formula weighs a team’s own winning percentage (25%), its opponents’ winning percentage (50%), and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25%).
Here are the latest MHSAA boys basketball rankings for this week.
Division 1 Rankings
1. Rockford
2. East Kentwood
3. East Lansing
4. Grand Blanc
5. Kalamazoo Central
6. Detroit Martin Luther King
7. Auburn Hills Avondale
8. Ann Arbor Huron
9. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
10. Marquette
11. Hudsonville
12. Muskegon
13. Ypsilanti Lincoln
14. Wayne Memorial
15. Detroit Catholic Central
16. Grand Rapids Northview
17. Ann Arbor Pioneer
18. Rochester
19. Traverse City West
20. Saginaw Heritage
Division 2 Rankings
1. Freeland
2. Romulus Summit Academy North
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian
4. South Haven
5. Frankenmuth
6. Lansing Sexton
7. Grand Rapids South Christian
8. Dearborn Divine Child
9. Gladwin
10. Kingsford
11. Ludington
12. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
13. Detroit Edison
14. Grand Rapids Christian
15. Chelsea
16. Paw Paw
17. Benton Harbor
18. Detroit University Prep
19. Grant
20. Flint Hamady
Division 3 Rankings
1. Menominee
2. Niles Brandywine
3. Beal City
4. Harbor Beach
5. Ishpeming Westwood
6. Pewamo-Westphalia
7. Detroit Loyola
8. McBain
9. Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac
10. North Muskegon
11. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker
12. Jackson Lumen Christi
13. Elk Rapids
14. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
15. Onsted
16. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
17. Flint New Standard Academy
18. Cassopolis
19. Maple City Glen Lake
20. International Academy of Flint
Division 4 Rankings
1. Traverse City Christian
2. Crystal Falls Forest Park
3. Pickford
4. Fowler
5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
6. Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian
7. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist
8. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian
9. Concord
10. Detroit Douglass
11. Felch North Dickinson
12. Genesee Christian
13. Dollar Bay
14. Hillsdale Academy
15. Portland St. Patrick
16. Mendon
17. Southfield Christian
18. Adrian Lenawee Christian
19. Ellsworth
20. Hillman