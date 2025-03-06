Arkansas (AAA) high school boys basketball state tournaments: Day 2 first round scores, vote for top star
The 2025 Arkansas (AAA) boys basketball state tournaments continued Wednesday.
Here are some of the top boys performers across all classifications from Day 2 of the first round.
JJ Andrews, Little Rock Christian
The junior finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists in LRCA's 64-55 win over Alma.
Xavier Bazzelle, Blevins
Bazzelle had 26 points in Blevins' 87-61 win over Jasper.
Easton Boggs, Alma
The junior put up 19 points, two rebounds and an assist in Alma's 64-55 loss to Little Rock Christian.
Xavier Brown, Fayetteville
Brown led Fayetteville with 13 points in the Purple Dogs' 65-53 win over Little Rock Southwest.
Aston Caughron, Hector
Caughron led the Wildcats with 24 points in Hector's 81-54 loss to Izard County.
Cole Cecil, Harrison
The senior finished with 17 points, four assists, a rebound, a block and a steal in Harrison's 62-52 loss to Catholic.
PJ Davis, Sylvan Hills
The senior finished with 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal in Sylvan Hills' 52-48 win over Farmington.
Mika Comer, Bald Knob
The senior led Bald Knob with 17 points in the Bulldogs' 52-50 loss to Prescott.
Deryeus Fowlkes, Sylvan Hills
The junior finished with 21 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist in Sylvan Hills' 52-48 win over Farmington.
Kyleston Gill, Little Rock Southwest
Gill scored a game-high 14 points in the Gryphons' 65-53 loss to Fayetteville.
Charles Hatchett, Blevins
Hatchett scored 33 points in Blevins' 87-61 win over Jasper.
Marcus Kilgore, Dumas
Kilgore scored 19 points in Dumas' 51-43 win over Jessieville.
Cambell Lewis, Catholic
The senior finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal in Catholic's 62-52 win over Harrison.
Bryce McElroy, eStem
The senior finished with 27 points, three rebounds and an assist in eStem's 82-78 overtime win over Forrest City.
Luke Moore, Little Rock Central
The senior scored 26 point in Central's 60-54 win over Bentonville West.
Shep Newcomb, Ozark Catholic
The junior scored a game-high 32 points in Ozark Catholic's 64-57 loss to East Poinsett County.
Jodarion Otey, Helena
Otey led the Cougars with 15 points in Helena's 55-27 win over Mayflower.
DeAirreon Parrish, Lafayette County
The sophomore scored a game-high 14 points and connected on four three-pointers in Lafayette County's 54-41 win over Lead Hill.
Quincy Perry, East Poinsett County
The sophomore led the Warriors with 15 points in EPC's 64-57 win over Ozark Catholic.
Decari Prater, Prescott
The senior led the Curley Wolves with 16 points in Prescott's 52-50 win over Bald Knob.
Landon Price, Bentonville West
Price led the Wolverines with 19 points and connected on five three pointers in West's 60-54 loss to Little Rock Central.
Emanuel Pricop, Jessieville
The junior had a game-high 23 points in Jessieville's 51-43 loss to Dumas.
Eli Schwartzman, Farmington
The junior scored a game-high 21 points, pulled down four rebounds, nabbed two steals and dished out an assist in Farmington's 52-48 loss to Sylvan Hills.
Reece Simon, Catholic
Simon finished with 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and a block in Catholic's 62-52 win over Harrison.
Simeon Spencer, Ozark Catholic
The junior had 21 points in Ozark Catholic's 64-57 loss to East Poinsett County.
Raylen Spratt, Dumas
The senior scored 19 points in Dumas' 51-43 win over Jessieville.
Gabe Spray, Izard County
Spray scored 40 points and conected on five three-pointers in ICC's 81-54 win over Hector.
Josh Thursby, Catholic
The senior compiled a double-double, 17 points and 10 rebounds, plus dished out two assists and nabbed a steal in Catholic's 62-52 win over Harrison.
Blake WIlliams, Jasper
Williams led the Pirates with 17 points in Jasper's 81-67 loss to Blevins.
DAY 2 FINAL SCORES
6A
Fayetteville 65, Little Rock Southwest 53
Little Rock Central 60, Bentonville West 54
5A
Catholic 62, Harrison 52
Sylvan Hills 52, Farmington 48
4A
Blytheville 65, Joe T. Robinson 52
eStem 82, Forrest City 78 (OT)
Morrilton 56, Jonesboro Westside 51
3A
Dumas 51, Jessieville 43
Helena 55, Mayflower 27
Prescott 52, Bald Knob 50
2A
East Poinsett County 64, Ozark Catholic 57
Izard County 81, Hector 54
Tuckerman 51, Hackett 44 (OT)
1A
Blevins 87, Jasper 61
Lafayette County 54, Lead Hill 41
Nevada 70, Mulberry 66 (OT)
Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our polls. You are limited to one vote every six hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
