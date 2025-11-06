Iowa Girls High School State Volleyball: Five Champions Crowned
The fourth and final day of the 2025 Iowa girls high school state volleyball tournament featured the crowning of five team champions.
Kicking things off was Iowa’s largest class in Class 5A, as Waukee Northwest put an exclamation point on one of the more dominating seasons contested over the 50-plus years of the sport in Iowa.
The top-ranked Wolves swept No. 2 Ankeny Centennial for the second state championship in program history by scores of 25-10, 25-21 and 25-18. Waukee Northwest finished the season 38-1 overall, with 37 of those wins being sweeps and just four sets lost all season.
Only a 2-0 setback to rival Waukee earlier this year kept Waukee Northwest from perfection, as they handed the Jaguars five of their six losses this season. Ankeny Centennial, which closed at 34-6 overall, was in pursuit of its fifth state title.
Avery Vogt, named captain of the all-tournament team, had 38 assists for the Wolves. Logan Vogt finished with 14 kills and Piper Ladwig had 12. They are both committed to Iowa State University while Avery Vogt is headed to Drake.
Leah Janulewicz, also an all-tournament selection, had eight kills and 11 digs while Cassidy Danburg finished with four kills, three solo blocks and six assisted blocks.
Mady Ott led Ankeny Centennial with eight kills and Ellie Pollock had six. Tatum Schmidt and Mya Lei Butters were named to the all-tournament team.
Waukee Northwest has reached the state tournament four times in the five years since the school's founding. Jodi Vogt, the mother of Avery and Logan Vogt, is the head coach. They lost to Pleasant Valley in the finals a season ago.
Isabelle Kremer of Pleasant Valley and Kaelyn Wieland from West Des Moines Valley rounded out the all-tournament team.
4A: North Scott Finishes Off Run Of Upsets
North Scott capped a run of three consecutive “upsets” to win the 4A state volleyball title, besting Sioux Center in the finals. Scores were 21-25, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-19.
The No. 5 seed overall, the Lancers first topped fourth-seed Dallas Center-Grimes before knocking off No. 1 Clear Creek Amana in the semifinals. Sioux Center was the No. 2 seed for the tournament.
The title was the third for the program and the second in the last three years after winning it in 2023. They denied the Warriors their first, settling for a second runner-up to go along with the 2022 team.
McKenzie Moeller, captain of the all-tournament team, led the way for North Scott with 32 kills in the title game. Addison Allen joined Moeller on the honor squad.
Courteney Schmidt had 18 kills and Adison Brantsen 11 as Sioux Center took the first set. Schmidt and Brantsen were joined by Maryn Franken on the all-tournament team.
Pella’s Katie Scheckel and Averie Lower from Clear Creek-Amana also made the all-tournament team.
Recaps from the rest of the Iowa girls high school state volleyball finals will be posted upon completion of the matches.