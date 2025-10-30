Final Two Iowa High School Volleyball State Tournament Brackets Set
The final 16 spots in the upcoming Iowa girls high school volleyball state championships are now set, as Class 1A and 2A held regional finals on Wednesday night.
Tuesday saw the fields get set for 3A, 4A and 5A, as the state championships begin next week in Coralville, Iowa from the Xtream Arena.
Another Defending State Champion Qualifies
Pleasant Valley in 5A and Sioux City Bishop Heelan in 3A punched tickets back to state on Tuesday after winning it all last year. Denver, the defending 2A champion, joined them with a sweep of Bellevue on Wednesday.
Denver has the best record in the state at 47-1 and opens play with Wapsie Valley on next Tuesday.
Plenty of Sweeps in Regional Final Action
Of all the regional finals contested, only two went five sets, as Aplington-Parkersburg knocked off Riverside in 2A and Dunkerton topped Holy Trinity Catholic in 1A. Four others went four sets with the rest being three-set sweeps.
Iowa girls high school state volleyball tournament games begin on Monday, November 3 and run through the rest of the week. The finals are all scheduled for Thursday, November 6 after the semifinals are played out on Wednesday, November 5.
Iowa Girls High School Volleyball State Tournament Pairings
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, November 4
- Saint Ansgar (28-4) vs. East Mills (33-4)
- Dunkerton (29-11) vs. BCLUW (36-8)
- Janesville (31-11) vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (27-13)
- North Tama (28-13) vs. Sidney (22-9)
Semifinals
Wednesday, November 5
- Saint Ansgar/East Mills winner vs. Dunkerton/BCLUW winner
- Janesville/Gladbrook-Reinbeck winner vs. North Tama/Sidney winner
Championship
Thursday, November 6
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, November 4
- Denver (47-1) vs. Wapsie Valley (24-17)
- Grundy Center (35-9) vs. Beckman Catholic (35-9)
- Dike-New Hartford (38-9) vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (27-10)
- Hinton (28-2) vs. Iowa City Regina (30-13)
Semifinals
Wednesday, November 5
- Denver/Wapsie Valley winner vs. Grundy Center/Beckman Catholic winner
- Dike-New Hartford/Aplington-Parkersburg winner vs. Hinton/Iowa City Regina winner
Championship
Thursday, November 6
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, November 4
- Western Christian (37-9) vs. Mount Vernon (23-15)
- Cherokee (29-7) vs. Humboldt (31-6)
- Davenport Assumption (25-7) vs. Mid-Prairie (30-9)
- Red Oak (38-2) vs. Kuemper Catholic (31-2)
Semifinals
Wednesday, November 5
- Western Christian/Mount Vernon winner vs. Cherokee/Humboldt winner
- Davenport Assumption/Mid-Prairie winner vs. Red Oak/Kuemper Catholic winner
Championship
Thursday, November 6
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Monday, November 3
- Clear Creek-Amana (41-3) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19-12)
- Dallas Center-Grimes (26-11) vs. North Scott (24-10)
- Sioux Center (28-4) vs. Marion (28-13)
- Pella (31-10) vs. Norwalk (29-11)
Semifinals
Wednesday, November 5
- Clear Creek-Amana/Sergeant Bluff-Luton winner vs. Dallas Center-Grimes/North Scott winner
- Sioux Center/Marion winner vs. Pella/Norwalk winner
Championship
Thursday, November 6
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Monday, November 3
- Waukee Northwest (35-1) vs. Indianola (27-16)
- Dowling Catholic (18-11) vs. Ankeny (27-8)
- Ankeny Centennial (32-5) vs. Iowa City West (27-5)
- Pleasant Valley (29-5) vs. West Des Moines Valley (27-12)
Semifinals
Wednesday, November 5
- Waukee Northwest/Indianola winner vs. Dowling Catholic/Ankeny winner
- Ankeny Centennial/Iowa City West winner vs. Pleasant Valley/West Des Moines Valley winner
Championship
Thursday, November 6
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner