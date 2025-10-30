High School

Final Two Iowa High School Volleyball State Tournament Brackets Set

The state fields for 1A, 2A complete upcoming championships

Dana Becker

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont's Molly Shafer (1) attacks as Denver’s Grace Mullihan (17) and Channing Johnson (1) defend in the Class 2A state volleyball championship Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont's Molly Shafer (1) attacks as Denver's Grace Mullihan (17) and Channing Johnson (1) defend in the Class 2A state volleyball championship Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

The final 16 spots in the upcoming Iowa girls high school volleyball state championships are now set, as Class 1A and 2A held regional finals on Wednesday night.

Tuesday saw the fields get set for 3A, 4A and 5A, as the state championships begin next week in Coralville, Iowa from the Xtream Arena.

Another Defending State Champion Qualifies

Pleasant Valley in 5A and Sioux City Bishop Heelan in 3A punched tickets back to state on Tuesday after winning it all last year. Denver, the defending 2A champion, joined them with a sweep of Bellevue on Wednesday.

Denver has the best record in the state at 47-1 and opens play with Wapsie Valley on next Tuesday.

Plenty of Sweeps in Regional Final Action

Of all the regional finals contested, only two went five sets, as Aplington-Parkersburg knocked off Riverside in 2A and Dunkerton topped Holy Trinity Catholic in 1A. Four others went four sets with the rest being three-set sweeps.

Iowa girls high school state volleyball tournament games begin on Monday, November 3 and run through the rest of the week. The finals are all scheduled for Thursday, November 6 after the semifinals are played out on Wednesday, November 5.

Iowa Girls High School Volleyball State Tournament Pairings

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, November 4

  • Saint Ansgar (28-4) vs. East Mills (33-4)
  • Dunkerton (29-11) vs. BCLUW (36-8)
  • Janesville (31-11) vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (27-13)
  • North Tama (28-13) vs. Sidney (22-9)

Semifinals

Wednesday, November 5

  • Saint Ansgar/East Mills winner vs. Dunkerton/BCLUW winner
  • Janesville/Gladbrook-Reinbeck winner vs. North Tama/Sidney winner

Championship

Thursday, November 6

  • Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, November 4

  • Denver (47-1) vs. Wapsie Valley (24-17)
  • Grundy Center (35-9) vs. Beckman Catholic (35-9)
  • Dike-New Hartford (38-9) vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (27-10)
  • Hinton (28-2) vs. Iowa City Regina (30-13)

Semifinals

Wednesday, November 5

  • Denver/Wapsie Valley winner vs. Grundy Center/Beckman Catholic winner
  • Dike-New Hartford/Aplington-Parkersburg winner vs. Hinton/Iowa City Regina winner

Championship

Thursday, November 6

  • Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, November 4

  • Western Christian (37-9) vs. Mount Vernon (23-15)
  • Cherokee (29-7) vs. Humboldt (31-6)
  • Davenport Assumption (25-7) vs. Mid-Prairie (30-9)
  • Red Oak (38-2) vs. Kuemper Catholic (31-2)

Semifinals

Wednesday, November 5

  • Western Christian/Mount Vernon winner vs. Cherokee/Humboldt winner
  • Davenport Assumption/Mid-Prairie winner vs. Red Oak/Kuemper Catholic winner

Championship

Thursday, November 6

  • Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Monday, November 3

  • Clear Creek-Amana (41-3) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19-12)
  • Dallas Center-Grimes (26-11) vs. North Scott (24-10)
  • Sioux Center (28-4) vs. Marion (28-13)
  • Pella (31-10) vs. Norwalk (29-11)

Semifinals

Wednesday, November 5

  • Clear Creek-Amana/Sergeant Bluff-Luton winner vs. Dallas Center-Grimes/North Scott winner
  • Sioux Center/Marion winner vs. Pella/Norwalk winner

Championship

Thursday, November 6

  • Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Monday, November 3

  • Waukee Northwest (35-1) vs. Indianola (27-16)
  • Dowling Catholic (18-11) vs. Ankeny (27-8)
  • Ankeny Centennial (32-5) vs. Iowa City West (27-5)
  • Pleasant Valley (29-5) vs. West Des Moines Valley (27-12)

Semifinals

Wednesday, November 5

  • Waukee Northwest/Indianola winner vs. Dowling Catholic/Ankeny winner
  • Ankeny Centennial/Iowa City West winner vs. Pleasant Valley/West Des Moines Valley winner

Championship

Thursday, November 6

  • Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner

