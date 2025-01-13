Arkansas Activities Association to vote on bids for regional and state tournaments Thursday
The Arkansas Activities Association announced Monday afternoon that the 2025 regional and state tournament host sites will be voted on Thursday at the Hilton Garden Inn in North Little Rock at 2 p.m.
Sites for basketball, baseball, softball, track & field, soccer and volleyball for the calendar year will be finalized.
Below are the schools who have bid for each classification’s state and regional tournaments.
BASEBALL
State Tournaments
6A - North Little Rock
5A - Benton
4A - Brookland, Gravette, Monticello
3A - Ashdown, Bergman, Greenland
2A - Marshall, Palestine-Wheatley
1A - Columbia Christian, Jasper
Regional Tournaments
4A-1 - Gravette
4A-2 - Brookland, Stuttgart
4A-4 - De Queen, Monticello
3A-1 - Greenland, Lincoln
3A-2 - Cave City, Newport
3A-4 - Ashdown, Genoa Central
2A-1 - Ozark Mountain
2A-2 - Sloan-Hendrix
2A-3 - Palestine-Wheatley, South Side Bee Branch
2A-4 - Horatio, Woodlawn
1A-1 - Deer/Mt. Judea, Scraton
1A-2 - Norfork, West Side (Greers Ferry)
1A-3 - Nemo Vista
1A-4 - Taylor
BASKETBALL
State Tournaments
6A - Springdale
5A - Alma, Greene County Tech, Hot Springs, Russellville
4A - Highland, Magnolia, Monticello
3A - Lamar, Lincoln, Valley Springs
2A - Cedar Ridge, Cutter-Morning Star, Izard County, Junction City, Quitman
1A - Columbia Christian, Marked Tree (at Trumann), West Side (Greers Ferry)
Regional Tournaments
4A-1 - Dardanelle, Ozark
4A-2 - Brookland, Highland
4A-3 - Clinton, Heber Springs, Pulaski Academy
4A- 4 - De Queen, Monticello, Star City
3A-1 - Elkins, Greenland, Lincoln
3A-2 - Bergman, Melbourne, Mountain View
3A-3 - Bald Knob
3A-4 - Centerpoint, Dumas, Drew Central
2A-1 - Hackett, Hector, Ozark Catholic (at West Fork)
2A-2 - Cedar Ridge, Marshall, Riverside
2A-3 - Barton (at Phillips Community College), Mt. Vernon-Enola, Quitman
2A-4 - Cutter-Morning Star, Dierks, Hampton, Junction City, Poyen
1A-1 - Lead Hill, Magazine
1A-2 - West Side (Greers Ferry)
1A-3 - Guy-Perkins
1A-4 - Kirby, Lafayette County
SOCCER
State Tournaments
6A - Bentonville
5A - Harrison, Hot Springs Lakeside
4A - Joe T. Robinson
3A - Maumelle Charter
SOFTBALL
State Tournaments
6A - None
5A - Benton
4A - Brookland, Gravette, Monticello
3A - Ashdown, Bergman, Greenland
2A - Marshall, Palestine-Wheatley
1A - Columbia Christian, Jasper
Regional Tournaments
4A-1 - Gravette
4A-2 - Brookland, Stuttgart
4A-4 - De Queen, Monticello
3A-1 - Greenland, Lincoln
3A-2 - Cave City, Newport
3A-4 - Ashdown, Genoa Central
2A-1 - Ozark Mountain
2A-2 - Sloan-Hendrix
2A-3 - Palestine-Wheatley, South Side Bee Branch
2A-4 - Horatio, Junction City, Woodlawn
1A-1 - Deer/Mt. Judea, Scranton
1A-2 - Norfork, West Side (Greers Ferry)
1A-3 - Nemo Vista
1A-4 - Taylor
TRACK & FIELD
State Tournaments
6A - Bentonville West
5A - Vilonia
4A - Heber Springs, Pocahontas
3A - Harding Academy, Jessieville, Prescott
Harding Academy will host the Meet of Champs.
VOLLEYBALL
State Tournaments
6A - Cabot
5A - Benton, Marion, Valley View
4A - Brookland, Wynne
3A - Central Arkansas Christian
2A - Hackett, Piggott
Regional Tournaments
4A-North - Gravette
4A-East - Brookland
4A-South - Malvern, Magnolia, Pulaski Academy
3A-North - Lincoln, Perryville
3A-East - Hoxie
3A-South - Harding Academy
2A-North - Decatur, Guy-Perkins
2A-East - Cotter, Piggott
2A-South - St. Joseph, Taylor
