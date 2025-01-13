High School

Arkansas Activities Association to vote on bids for regional and state tournaments Thursday

Sites for basketball, baseball, softball, track & field, soccer and volleyball for the calendar year will be finalized

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Arkansas Activities Association

The Arkansas Activities Association announced Monday afternoon that the 2025 regional and state tournament host sites will be voted on Thursday at the Hilton Garden Inn in North Little Rock at 2 p.m.

Sites for basketball, baseball, softball, track & field, soccer and volleyball for the calendar year will be finalized. 

Below are the schools who have bid for each classification’s state and regional tournaments.

BASEBALL

State Tournaments

6A - North Little Rock

5A - Benton

4A - Brookland, Gravette, Monticello

3A - Ashdown, Bergman, Greenland 

2A - Marshall, Palestine-Wheatley

1A - Columbia Christian, Jasper

Regional Tournaments

4A-1 - Gravette

4A-2 - Brookland, Stuttgart

4A-4 - De Queen, Monticello 

3A-1 - Greenland, Lincoln

3A-2 - Cave City, Newport

3A-4 - Ashdown, Genoa Central

2A-1 - Ozark Mountain 

2A-2 - Sloan-Hendrix

2A-3 - Palestine-Wheatley, South Side Bee Branch

2A-4 - Horatio, Woodlawn

1A-1 - Deer/Mt. Judea, Scraton

1A-2 - Norfork, West Side (Greers Ferry)

1A-3 - Nemo Vista

1A-4 - Taylor 

BASKETBALL

State Tournaments

6A - Springdale

5A - Alma, Greene County Tech, Hot Springs, Russellville 

4A - Highland, Magnolia, Monticello 

3A - Lamar, Lincoln, Valley Springs 

2A - Cedar Ridge, Cutter-Morning Star, Izard County, Junction City, Quitman

1A - Columbia Christian, Marked Tree (at Trumann), West Side (Greers Ferry)

Regional Tournaments

4A-1 - Dardanelle, Ozark

4A-2 - Brookland, Highland

4A-3 - Clinton, Heber Springs, Pulaski Academy

4A- 4 - De Queen, Monticello, Star City

3A-1 - Elkins, Greenland, Lincoln

3A-2 - Bergman, Melbourne, Mountain View 

3A-3 - Bald Knob

3A-4 - Centerpoint, Dumas, Drew Central

2A-1 - Hackett, Hector, Ozark Catholic (at West Fork)

2A-2 - Cedar Ridge, Marshall, Riverside 

2A-3 - Barton (at Phillips Community College), Mt. Vernon-Enola, Quitman

2A-4 - Cutter-Morning Star, Dierks, Hampton, Junction City, Poyen 

1A-1 - Lead Hill, Magazine 

1A-2 - West Side (Greers Ferry)

1A-3 - Guy-Perkins 

1A-4 - Kirby, Lafayette County

SOCCER 

State Tournaments

6A - Bentonville 

5A - Harrison, Hot Springs Lakeside 

4A - Joe T. Robinson 

3A - Maumelle Charter 

SOFTBALL 

State Tournaments

6A - None

5A - Benton 

4A - Brookland, Gravette, Monticello

3A - Ashdown, Bergman, Greenland 

2A - Marshall, Palestine-Wheatley

1A - Columbia Christian, Jasper 

Regional Tournaments

4A-1 - Gravette 

4A-2 - Brookland, Stuttgart 

4A-4 - De Queen, Monticello 

3A-1 - Greenland, Lincoln 

3A-2 - Cave City, Newport 

3A-4 - Ashdown, Genoa Central

2A-1 - Ozark Mountain 

2A-2 - Sloan-Hendrix 

2A-3 - Palestine-Wheatley, South Side Bee Branch 

2A-4 - Horatio, Junction City, Woodlawn

1A-1 - Deer/Mt. Judea, Scranton 

1A-2 - Norfork, West Side (Greers Ferry)

1A-3 - Nemo Vista

1A-4 - Taylor 

TRACK & FIELD

State Tournaments

6A - Bentonville West 

5A - Vilonia 

4A - Heber Springs, Pocahontas 

3A - Harding Academy, Jessieville, Prescott

Harding Academy will host the Meet of Champs.

VOLLEYBALL 

State Tournaments

6A - Cabot 

5A - Benton, Marion, Valley View 

4A - Brookland, Wynne 

3A - Central Arkansas Christian

2A - Hackett, Piggott 

Regional Tournaments

4A-North - Gravette 

4A-East - Brookland 

4A-South - Malvern, Magnolia, Pulaski Academy 

3A-North - Lincoln, Perryville 

3A-East - Hoxie 

3A-South - Harding Academy 

2A-North - Decatur, Guy-Perkins 

2A-East - Cotter, Piggott 

2A-South - St. Joseph, Taylor

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published |Modified
Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports
KYLE SUTHERLAND, SBLIVE SPORTS

Kyle Sutherland is a prep sports journalist and broadcaster. Along with High School on SI, his work has been featured in outlets including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas PBS, Best of Arkansas Sports, Hooten's Arkansas Football and The Natural State Sports Network. He is also the color commentator for 103.7 The Buzz's high school football Game of the Week.

Home/Arkansas