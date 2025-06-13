Arkansas Adds In-State Transfer Jackson Wells After UALR's Cinderella Run
Razorbacks Make First Portal Addition for 2026
The Arkansas Razorbacks are well-known for their transfer classes, with the majority of their baseball starters having played at previous schools before spending time in Fayetteville. Though the postseason for the Hogs rages on, as they just touched down in Omaha, Nebraska, for the College Baseball World Series, building their roster for next season never ceases.
The Razorbacks have landed their first transfer for the 2026 season, bringing in right-handed pitcher Jackson Wells, a transfer from within the state.
UALR's Postseason Magic Captures National Attention
Wells, who played his high school baseball at Rogers High School, played the last three seasons at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, where he had a career 4.09 ERA. Wells was a crucial part of the Trojans' magical postseason run in 2025, helping UALR, which was picked last for the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, upset every team they faced.
The Trojans had a 19-32 record during the regular season before winning five games in four days at the OVC Tournament in Marion, Illinois. UALR punched its ticket to the NCAA Regional Tournament for the first time in 14 seasons, being selected as the 4-seed in the Baton Rouge Regional. Though losing to the regional's host, LSU, in the first game, UALR defeated Rhode Island and Dallas Baptist in consecutive elimination games to earn another shot against the Tigers.
Just hours after defeating No. 20 Dallas Baptist, the Trojans beat LSU, warranting one more bout against one of the top teams in the country. Despite losing to the Tigers the next day, the college baseball world could not stop talking about the Cinderella run put on by Arkansas-Little Rock.
Solid Regional Showings Against SEC Giant LSU
Jackson Wells pitched in the Baton Rouge Regional twice, both times against LSU in losing efforts. In those two losses against the SEC powerhouse, Wells pitched in a combined 8.1 innings, striking out seven batters. He also allowed 11 hits, 6 runs, 3 walks, and 3 home runs. In his lone appearance during the OVC Tournament, he pitched all 9 innings against Southern Indiana, striking out eight batters and only allowing one run off a solo home run.
Career Legacy Cemented at Arkansas-Little Rock
Wells leaves a legacy behind at UALR, finishing his Trojan career with the 4th-most starts, the 7th-most innings pitched, the 6th-most wins, the 8th-most strikeouts, and the 5th-best winning percentage in program history. In addition to his 4.09 career ERA, Wells had a 15-15 career record in 47 appearances. He pitched in 244.1 innings, striking out 245 batters and walking 105.
Northwest Arkansas Roots Make for Natural Fit
Not only is Wells an in-state transfer, but he is a Northwest Arkansas native, hailing from Rogers, 30 minutes North of the University of Arkansas campus. During his high school playing days, he lettered all four years with the Rogers Mounties, helping Rogers win the 6A Championship in 2021, the same year that he was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year for baseball. He enrolled at the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain after high school, a two-year school known for developing quality college baseball players. In his one season at Rich Mountain, Wells was all-region and part of the all-academic team.