Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Top 25 Rankings — January 2, 2025
The 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys hockey season is underway, and each week,High School On SI will rank the top 25 teams regardless of classification.
1. Minnetonka
Cruise control engaged. The Skippers handled East Ridge with ease in a 5-0 shutout last week, and they’ll look to carry that momentum into Wednesday’s matchup with Blaine.
2. Moorhead
The Spuds quickly washed away the bad taste from last week’s Minnetonka loss with a 10-3 drubbing of Sartell. They’ll face elite competition at the Traditions Holiday Invite, with Shakopee, St. Thomas Academy, and Cretin-Derham Hall all on the docket.
3. Edina
A split in the annual doubleheader keeps the Hornets at the three spot heading into the new year. Holy Angels, St. Thomas Academy, and CDH highlight a loaded slate in the Traditions Holiday Invite.
4. St. Thomas Academy
The Cadets picked up a key win over 3AA rival CDH, likely a preview of the section championship down the road. They’ll welcome the new year Friday against Lakeville North.
5. Hermantown
New arena, same results. The Hawks stayed undefeated last week with a solid 3-2 win over White Bear Lake, reaching double-digit wins. Eden Prairie on Saturday will be a strong test.
6. Shakopee
Winners of four straight, the Sabers are quietly climbing the rankings. Last week’s win over Stillwater cemented them as a top-10 team, and a matchup with Moorhead this weekend could vault them even higher.
7. Hill-Murray
A strange week for the Pioneers. A puzzling loss to Holy Family was followed by a split against Edina, suggesting they’re still among the elite. They’ll take the week off to regroup.
8. Stillwater
The Ponies dropped a back-and-forth tilt to Shakopee but bounced back with a win over Benilde, keeping them firmly in the top 10. Section rival White Bear Lake awaits Wednesday.
9. Cretin-Derham Hall
Despite a loss to St. Thomas Academy, the Raiders are showing increased stability. A win over Holy Angels keeps them near the top of the class. Edina and Moorhead highlight their holiday tournament.
10. Maple Grove
The Crimson are quietly hanging around the top 10. A win over St. Thomas Academy a few weeks ago showed their staying power. Andover and Benilde headline their holiday slate.
11. Rogers
The Royals beat Lakeville South before settling for a 2-2 tie against conference foe Rosemount. Stillwater this weekend is their lone game of the week.
12. Holy Angels
The Stars failed their top-10 test against CDH, keeping them just outside for now. Edina and Shakopee in their holiday tournament offer chances to bounce back.
13. Hibbing/Chisholm
A 3-3 tie with Delano likely says more about Delano’s class than a knock on the Bluejackets, who remain the clear No. 2 team in Class A. Class AA Wayzata will be a good test.
14. Lakeville South
Slowly but surely, the Cougars are putting things together. Last week’s 9–2 win over Eden Prairie highlights their midseason surge. Apple Valley/Burnsville should provide more confidence.
15. Rosemount
The talent is there for a Section 3AA run, but the Irish haven’t hit that extra gear yet. Last week’s 2-2 tie with Rogers summed it up. They take the holiday week off.
16. Blaine
Idle last week, keeping their ranking unchanged. A daunting matchup against top-ranked Minnetonka awaits Wednesday.
17. Wayzata
The Trojans tied Lakeville South 4-4 in their only game last week. It’s been a season of flashes without consistency. Friday’s matchup with Hibbing/Chisholm presents an opportunity for a statement win.
18. Eden Prairie
The Eagles have hit a midseason slump, dropping their last three against top-20 teams. A trip north to face Hermantown offers a chance to reset.
19. Chanhassen
A puzzling loss to Eastview slid the Storm down the rankings. A favorable holiday tournament slate, highlighted by Blake on Tuesday, gives them a chance to rebound.
20. Centennial
Four straight wins bring the Cougars back into the rankings. An impressive win over Andover and an 8-1 drubbing of Forest Lake suggest top-15 potential. Maple Grove will test that theory.
21. Duluth Marshall
Idle last week, leaving their ranking unchanged. A tricky matchup with Superior opens the week, followed by Little Falls on Saturday.
22. Delano
A 3-3 tie with Hibbing/Chisholm shows the Tigers may be closer to the top of Class A than expected. However, an earlier loss to Hermantown shows there’s still work to do. Breck awaits this weekend.
23. Warroad
Winners of seven straight, the Warriors are once again shaping up as a team to watch come March. Grand Forks Central and Notre Dame make for a unique slate this week.
24. Sartell
The Sabers ran into a buzzsaw against Moorhead and paid the price in a 10-3 loss. Tuesday’s matchup with Holy Family will serve as a measuring stick.
25. Bloomington Jefferson
Anyone outside the west metro who had Bloomington Jefferson ranked on their bingo card can cash in. The Jaguars sit at 11-0-1, and a win over Buffalo pushes them into the top 25. One game this week against Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper.
